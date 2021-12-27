Top 7 PCB Manufacturers in China

A printed circuit board is an essential part of every electronic device. With the development of electronics, manufacturers had to come up with a solution that is compact and also cost-effective to manufacture. In a nutshell, this board consists of lines and pads that connect various components and connectors.

Now, since this item is vital, as already mentioned, you need to be careful when choosing a circuit board manufacturing company. This is especially true considering that there are numerous PCB manufacturers in China. You need to purchase the product of the highest quality, which is why we will provide you with a list of companies to consider.

1. PCBasic

PCBASIC is the first company on our list, and there are several reasons for this. First of all, they can provide you with the PCB design and layout service. This means that you provide them with your requirements and necessary details, and their team of professionals will create the product you need. Depending on the number of products you order, you can get them within 24 hours upon submitting your order. Next, they send their merchandise to over 100 countries around the world and have over 120,000 satisfied customers. Lastly, they employ strict control of their products that includes 13 steps, meaning that you can rest assured you will get the highest quality merchandise.

2. PCBWay

The headquarters of this company is in Xiacheng, but their factory is located in Shenzhen, China. They have been in this line of work for over a decade now and have over 235,000 customers. Their customer service is at your disposal 24/7, and the best part is that you will be included in every step of the manufacturing process. Firstly, you provide them with the information regarding the PCB you need, and they will send you an instant quote that includes the price and additional details, such as lead time and the design. If you need something that is a bit more complex, you may have to wait for their response for an hour or so, so that their experts can analyze it. They will send you the DFM feedback, and finally, you will be able to track every step of the production.

3. Hitech Circuits Co., Ltd

The Hitech Company has three factories that focus on different types of merchandise – FPC Manufacturing, Quick Turn PBC Prototypes Manufacturing, and Small and Medium-volume Printed Circuit Board. The main benefit of this is that each factory employs that know all the ins and outs of their aspect of manufacturing, meaning that they provide their clients with top-notch products. Another benefit is that this makes the manufacturing process cost-effective, and therefore, the price of their merchandise is pretty low. Your order will be delivered between 5 and 8 working days, or you can pay the premium and have it within 48 hours. Lastly, their items possess all the vital certifications that ensure their quality.

4. RayMing PCB & Assembly

RayMing Technology is one of the best-known PCB manufacturing companies in China. They offer both multi-layer and double-sided printed circuit boards. They have over 15 years of experience, which is not surprising considering they are a well-respected company that collaborates with over 6,000 contract customers. Their success rates are over 99.5%. They also use a thorough testing process to ensure the quality of their merchandise, and some of the services include PCB Fabrication, PCB Assembly, and Components Sourcing. If you have any questions, their customer service is at your disposal 24/7, or you can just explore their website and blog to learn everything you need to know.

5. SUNGHOM Technology

This company, which has two factories in Shenzhen and Huizhou that use state-of-the-art technology, offers their customers various types of products. These include rigid, flexible, metal core, rigid-flex, HDI, and RF & Microwave PCB, as well as PCB Assembly services. They collaborate with several industries, such as automotive, medical, communication, household devices, and customer electronics. The company was founded in 2011. It has passed the international quality system’s certificates, and it is also a member of CPCA (China Printed Circuit Association). They offer a competitive price, carefully monitor the quality of their merchandise, and the best part is that there is no minimum order you need to make.

6. Agile Circuit

When this company was first launched in 2003, it offered only a small number of services. However, this is not the case anymore. Today, their customers can choose between PCB manufacturing services, advanced circuits PCB, PCB prototype fabrication, PCB assembly turnkey, PCB layout design, reverse engineering, and many others. Due to this reason, Agile Circuit may be the right manufacturer for you. When you add fast delivery and competitive price to the aforementioned services, they may not be a reason for you to consider other companies.

7. HuanYu Technologies

HuanYu Technologies is one of China’s most prominent high-tech PCB manufacturing companies. It was founded in 1999 in Guangzhou. They offer a wide variety of products, such as HDI, thick copper, LED Aluminum, Multi-layer printed circuit boards, etc. These items are used across various industries, including power electronics, communication devices, security electronics, computers, and so on. The company owns three factories located in Guangzhou, Zhuhai, and DongGuan. They are one of the world’s best 500 suppliers. They can provide their clients with fast delivery and top-notch customer service. In addition, they also use the best equipment to manufacture their products and control their quality very carefully to ensure their clients are always satisfied.

Wrapping Up

All in all, these are some of the best PCB manufacturers in China that you should consider when in need of printed circuit boards. As you can see, they can provide you with numerous services, so you should go with one that meets all your requirements. If you cannot decide which ones you should choose, you should go over each of their websites, learn about the way they conduct their business, the technology they use, and also, don’t forget to read the customer reviews. It is quick research that will help you make a well-informed decision.