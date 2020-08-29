How to Stop Feeling Overwhelmed Caused by the Internet?

Whether it’s a spelling bee marathon or an important work presentation, there always comes a moment when the silence in the room starts to get to you. It is a moment in which you begin to actually feel the burden of the journey you’ve embarked on. And it weighs down on you like a wrecking ball.

Your heartbeat accelerates and shortness of breath stifles you. Your own incapability to manage the task at hand stares right back at you. And it makes you realize that you’re trying to gulp down an entire ocean in a single sip, which may not be true at all.

How the Internet and social media causes Fatigue?

We are all interlinked, and social media marketing is an essential weapon today for corporations. Almost half the world’s population (about 3.03 billion people) are on some kind of social media. The typical citizen uses Facebook for around 20 minutes. But the quick flowing news stream and various channels indicate that the majority of social network users have dropped to 8 seconds causing heart palpitations to rise.

Fatigue by social networking is defined by the propensity to abandon social media, feeling nervous and frustrated about communicating online. Techopedia explains it as “social media exhaustion relates to the propensity of social media users to withdraw from social networking as they are frustrated by too many social network platforms, too many contacts and fans, too many online hours spent sustaining these links.

Of the hundred SMEs, we asked via Facebook forums, 70% spent an hour on all platforms of social media. More than 55% of entrepreneurs surveyed took training courses in social media management and sought to find knowledge about how to develop their social networking strategies, attract more followers and loyalty, and generate more traffic to their websites and raise conversion rates. A publicity officer and social network interns were just 28 percent of these participants. All this was accomplished by themselves when developing and producing innovative items and everything else to operate a small corporation. Unsurprisingly, over 80% stated that they feel depressed, anxious, and worry regarding their social media every day. “To be better” and “everybody else is doing too much more” were the explanations given. These owners listed the pressure to be flawless in social media, in particular, the more visual ones like Instagram and the pressure to learn and retain technology that is continuously emerging, to link up with influencers and bloggers, and to continuously compete to attract more supporters.

Been there? Felt that?

Then, you definitely know what being overwhelmed is like. It is a counterproductive sensation, which nearly everyone in the world goes through at least once in their lives. Almost as a rite of passage.

However, it is definitely treatable, not by me or any other person, but by you. Because, only you can pull yourself out of the overwhelming abyss that your mind has created and emerge victorious, more confident in the idea than ever before. Here are a few tips to help you along the way.

1. One Step at a Time

One of the basic reasons why you feel overwhelmed is when you reflect on the enormity of the challenge that lies ahead of you. This thinking pattern pushes your mind into a deadly spiral, where you feel like running away and abandoning what you’ve dreamed about all your life.

It’s pretty natural.

But, what’s the way out of it?

• Planning and preparing ahead of time.

• Chunking the massive task into doable steps that slowly build up towards the goal.

• Having the patience and the energy to push yourself through the fears that will surely erupt along the way.

The point is, keep on moving, one small step at a time, and you’ll not feel overwhelmed.

2. Accept Mistakes as a Part of Life

Rejection is something you can’t help but fear. I can totally understand that. But this fear cripples you in the long run and takes away a major portion of your self-confidence. Every little step of the way, you fear to make a mistake, failing your dreams, and being rejected. This fear overwhelms you to an unfathomable degree.

My advice in this regard would be to take it easy. Accept mistakes as a vital part of life. Because when you make mistakes, you learn. When you learn, you grow. When you grow, rejection doesn’t even matter to you anymore.

Don’t be too hard on yourself. You’re only human, after all.

3. Keep Calm and Trust

Put yourself in the shoes of a visually impaired person for a minute and you’ll understand what the essence of trust is. Blind belief against all odds. Incorporate this philosophy into your life and you will not feel overwhelmed by what lies in front of you ever again.

In other words, trust, and do it steadfastly.

Trust in yourself and your abilities to withstand every kind of pressure. Trust in people around you and the friendly souls eager to aid you. Most importantly, trust that the universe has a plan for you. What will need to happen, will happen. So, there’s no use worrying about it.

Once you have faith, all kinds of stress leave you, and you become the calmest person on the planet.

4. Get Inspired

When you’re overwhelmed, you’re frozen in a particular mental place and time, from where you’re unable to move forward or backward. So, you need a friendly push to get you out of that static state. Many things can give you that motivation to stay grounded in your goals and to keep moving.

One of the most popular ones is mentors. Yes, actual individuals who’ve tested the dangerous waters for themselves before you and have gleaned a dose of wisdom out of it. Get in touch with such a coach online through this site.

Talk to them and allow their wise words to guide you through tough times. Once you’ve got the assurance that other people have been through it, you can easily do it as well.

So, let these tips help you in your journey to end your overwhelming drive.