Overlord Season 4: Confirmed Release Date and All Necessary Updates

All those who were enthusiastically waiting for Overload Season 4….your wait is over.

Yes…the publisher has finally announced the official date for Overlord Season 4. So in this article, you will know about the confirmed release date, plot, characters of Overlord Season 4, and many more.

First of all, let me share what Overlord is for all of the new joiners to the anime team.

Overlord

Overload is a Japanese novel based animated series. It has successfully completed its three seasons. Kugane Maruyama has written this novel and illustrated by Noboru Kannatuki.

Overload is based on the advanced gaming interface, and the name of the game is YGGDRASIL. Users relish playing this game due to its highly interactive nature. After 12 years, when the servers of the game were closing down, all stop playing the game except one Character Momonga. Momonga was so devoted to the game that he played the game at the very last moment, but he gets trapped in the game, and the story goes in this direction.

Season of Overlord

The first season was released on 7th July 2015 to 29th September 2015. Then, the second season launched on 9th January and ended on 3rd April 2018. Due to its immense popularity, the third season was launched on 10th July 2018 and ended on 2nd October 2018.

After its tremendous success, the series was later launched in the English version, and the English version of all three seasons created Overlord followers nationwide.

Overlord Season 4

Finally, the publisher has confirmed Overlord season 4.

All those fans who were in dilemma whether Season 4 would launch or not….this is a piece of relishing news for all its followers. When the director of the anime show was asked regarding the possibility of Season 4 then he replied that it depends upon more on higher-ups and coordination between studio.

Now, the release date of the Overlord has confirmed. So, if you haven’t seen any of the seasons from 1 to 3- go for it will definitely help you to understand Season 4 story as it will be in continuation of the last series.

Due to the pandemic, the release date was again and again delayed by the publisher but now the publisher has finally announced its release date.

So, the finalized date for the launch of Overload Season 4 is 14th September 2020.

The storyline of Overload Season 4

Season 3 displayed ninth volume, so Season 4 will be showing volume ten or eleven. Furthermore, Season 4 will be gustier and thrilling as Aniz will face governmental issues because of the selection of the swashbucklers. Viewers are expecting that Season four probably be larger than the preceding one’s.

Moreover, season 4 will be more stimulating as in the last season, Aniz killed its enemies, and due to these actions, Aniz will face more difficulties leading to more excitement for the viewers.

Characters of Overlord Season 4

We all are expecting some new characters in Overlord season 4. But there is no official information yet.

Some of the characters of Overlord Season 4 as per the expectation are:

Ainz Ooal Gown- the main character

Albedo

Shalltear Bloodfallen

Aure Bella Fiora

Mare Bello Fiore

Demiurge

Cocytus

Victim

Gargantua and many more

Frequently Asked Question | Overlord Season 4

Q – What’ll be the main focus area in Overlord Season 4?

A – The fourth season will try to show the exact amount of power to govern the Sorcerer Kingdom.

Q – Who betrays AINZ in Overlord Anime Series?

A – Albedo is the one that’s plotting against AINZ. His primary objective is to kill the supreme beings.

EndNote

Overlord is one of the popular anime series due to its fights and plots that are back with the new season. Now, that you’ve watched the complete Overlord anime series, let me know your thoughts on this novel series.

Hoping you get all your answer related to Overlord Season 4 if you still have a query or we have missed any vital point, let us know below. Moreover, if you want to know about any other series, let us know in the comment section. If you liked watching overlord anime then I'm sure you would love watching Gate anime Season 3.