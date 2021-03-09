14 Easy-to-Organize Games and Activities for Birthday Parties in 2021

Organizing birthday parties for kids has changed a lot in recent years, especially since the 2000s or so. If you wish to treat your child to an unforgettable birthday event at home or in a rented space outdoors, there are quite a few things to consider. What you should also think about is how much the kids will actually enjoy it since nowadays they have so many more things to do in their free time, mostly due to modern technology, gadgets, and video games.

If you are to truly keep their attention and give them an afternoon of a lifetime, you should think about the most interesting and engaging activities there are to keep their interest. What is more, most of the things we will talk about are not reserved for children as adult versions also exist and can be even more fun. So if you are in desperate need of some change when it comes to birthday parties, treat your friends and family to one of these and we promise they will love it and want more the next time around.

Physical Activities

The absolute best way to keep a bunch of screaming and mischievous children engaged and busy during a summer backyard party is physical activity. Not only will they tire and behave better when it is time to eat dinner and then cake, but they will be so interested and involved that you will not find it hard to keep them safe and within eyesight. To achieve this, consider the following physical activities:

1. Tug of War

This classic team activity is competitive enough to cause some true rivalries between different groups of friends. For even more chaos and competitiveness, draw the names out of a hat and make them work together to beat the other team. All you need is a long enough rope and some way of marking the lines you must not cross. That is all. Explain the rules, and the rope pulling can start! The kids will love it because chances are they have never played something like this before.

2. Tag and Chase Games

Games in which children have to run in order to win or score points are always fun for an outdoor birthday party. Yes, they may get dirty, and yes, they will be sweaty and out of breath. They are kids after all however and they should have fun. As long as you organize it well you have nothing to worry about. You can always have them play tag or chase each other in groups until each of them is caught. You literally need no props for such an activity and it is easy to explain and oversee.

3. Capture the Flag

Two teams. Two bases. One flag each. Running around and trying to take your enemy’s flag to your own base while preventing them to do the same. Easy, engaging, exhausting, and competitive. What else do you need from a birthday party? Best of all, a few pieces of cloth is all you need.

Clue Finding and Exploring

Utilizing the senses and trusting each other is important, and the kids should learn it as soon as possible. This is why problem solving through exploring and finding clues with your eyes and ears is crucial. Consider these two games:

4. Marco Polo

All you need for this one is a blindfold and the searching can start. There are so many ways in which it can be played, from freezing in place and having the blind player look for you to guessing who is speaking from a group of participants.

5. Treasure Hunt

For this you will need a few random objects. Scatter them around the yard or the house and give the children limited clues, both what they are and where they are. The team or individual who finds the most items wins. Also, you can have a real treasure hunt where there is one treasure and multiple clues. Let your imagination wild.

Ball Games

When it comes to balls, there are dozens of choices to go with. What is more, having a ball means that you can come up with your own game. If that sounds like a lot of work, consider these classics:

6. Hot Potato

An absolute classic in which all the participants need to do is pass the ball to each other in a circle. The one who drops it is eliminated until there is a sole winner. Random order is more chaotic and interesting, but going around in a circle is also fun.

7. Dodgeball

Great for young and old, a traditional game like dodgeball has the potential to turn the party upside down. While it greatly depends on who is playing, throwing a ball at each other and trying not to get hit is crazy fun. Adults may go a bit crazy with it as they can throw harder and move faster.

Shooting and Throwing

To mimic what the kids do with their favorite video games, you can organize something similar in which teams would go against each other and shoot or throw stuff.

8. Water Balloons

Easy to set up and even easier to play, whoever is the wettest loses. One hit eliminations are usually the way to go, but for the most fun and the craziest scenarios you can simply let the kids go crazy and throw the balloons at whoever they please.

9. Nerf War

Although you will need a lot of nerf guns or similar toys that shoot foam projectiles, you can rent them nowadays. No need to buy them or have children bring their own. Protective equipment is minimal with a few plastic goggles and nothing else. A little bit of discipline is necessary here and there, but basically any age group can have fun with it.

A Few More Games to Consider

Here are a few more classic, traditional birthday party games you can organize with minimal effort and even less time spent cleaning up after.

10. Musical Chairs

11. Obstacle Course

12. Floor is Lava

13. Three-Legged Race

14. Bag/Sack Race