Everything You Need to Know about Online Lottery

The internet is full of opportunities, and the demand for online services is steadily increasing.

It’s no surprise that the ever so popular lottery games have gone digital. Research shows

that approximately 9.6% of people dream of winning the lottery. Within that group, a

staggering 75% believe they can make this dream come true.

Online lottery sites and agents cater to that dream, making the games of your choice even

more accessible. If you’re wondering whether you should try playing the online lottery, we

can help you make your choice. Below, you’ll find the answers to some of the most common

questions regarding the online lottery. Keep on reading if you want to learn more!

Is It Legal?

Like everything in the US, the legal status of online lotteries depends on state regulations.

As of now, 42 states have legalized one or more state lottery games and offer the ever so

popular, multi-jurisdiction games like Powerball and Mega Millions. Out of these states,

Georgia, Illinois, and Minnesota fully support the online lottery system. Additionally, states

like North Carolina, North Dakota, New Hampshire, New York, and Virginia offer state-

sanctioned subscription services for online lottery games.

Still not sure if the online lottery is legal in your state? Don’t worry! In some states, including

California, it’s legal to use the services of private lottery agents. You can opt for an online

lottery subscription and lottery ticket purchase services, but you must be a resident of one of

these states.

How Does It Work?

If you live in a state where online lottery websites are legal, all you have to do is to find a

reputable site and follow the instructions. You can click here and check – the results are

published regularly.

On the other hand, if you rely on a legal online lottery agent, you let them purchase a ticket

on your behalf for a nominal fee. The ticket then gets scanned and emailed to you. In both

cases, if you end up winning big, you’ll be able to collect your winnings with the support of

the site of your choice.

Can You Choose Your Numbers?

Some people have lucky numbers they pick all the time, hoping to increase their chances of

winning. Others choose their numbers randomly. Online lottery websites give you the same

choice as brick and mortar lottery retailers, meaning that you can either pick the numbers on

your own or opt for the quick pick feature.

What About Scratch-Off Tickets?

The technology has improved so much that some websites allow you to test your luck in a

digital version of a paper scratch-off game. The traditional one is still going strong, so it’s still

a niche activity.

Keep in mind that there are states that don’t allow purchasing scratch-off tickets at all. These

include Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Mississippi, Nevada, and Utah. As such, you will be able

to play neither the traditional nor the online version of the game.

Can You Cancel an Online Lottery Ticket?

The answer to this question is a matter of local jurisdiction and the terms of the lottery of

your choice. In some cases, it’s impossible to get a refund for a ticket, especially if the

results have been announced. However, you may find a rule that allows you to cancel your

ticket. Keep in mind that you’ll have to do it on the same day you bought it; otherwise, your

request will be denied.

Is It Safe to Buy Lottery Tickets Online?

Buying lottery tickets online is similar to any virtual purchase you’re probably used to make.

As such, you’re probably aware that there are websites that are reputable and trustworthy,

and others exist to scam people and provide less than appropriate customer service.

That being said, it would be best if you bought the tickets on recommended online lottery

sites. They are legally licensed and are under local jurisdiction like any other business. If you

end up winning, you can be 100% sure that you’ll receive your winnings. You can even count

on help from their support teams.

How Can I Claim My Winnings?

Suppose you happen to buy a winning ticket, congratulations! Now it all depends on the sum

you’ve won. Winnings below $600 will be transferred to your online account. If you win more

than that, you can expect to receive a call from the lottery website to arrange the payment.

The Bottom Line

Playing the lottery online sounds like a great alternative to its traditional form. The process is

transparent and convenient; no wonder why the popularity of online lottery sites is

increasing.

Now you know what it means to play online lottery. Just like anything in the world, it has both

advantages and disadvantages. Whether you want to try buying tickets online or keep

buying them the traditional way, it’s up to you. Feel free to test your odds any way you want.

Good luck!