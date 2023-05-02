5 Online Gigs for Teens to Make Money While at University 2023

Going to university is an exciting opportunity, but it can also be a difficult time. With the cost of living increasing and tuition fees higher than ever, many students are desperate to make extra money while studying. While traditional part-time jobs – such as waiting tables or working behind a bar – still exist, there are now more creative options that let young adults tap into their potential and get paid for it.

Read on for more information about some of the opportunities available and how teens can start making real money through online platforms today!

Page Contents



Online Jobs Suitable for University Students

Here are some of the most popular online job options for university students to consider:

OnlyFans Model

One of the options you can consider is becoming an OnlyFans content creator, where you have the potential to generate substantial income every month from engaged followers who enjoy your content. For those looking to make additional cash while staying in school, joining OnlyFans could provide just the answer they’re looking for.

If you are confident and willing to showcase your body, you could consider becoming an OnlyFans model for some extra income. As a model, you have the freedom to choose your rates and produce content that aligns with your brand. Content can be in the form of photos, videos, audio clips, or written messages to your viewers or fans.

To get an estimate of your potential earnings as an OnlyFans model, you can use the standardized minimum and maximum rates on the platform to calculate your monthly income. OnlyFans has set a minimum subscription rate of $4.99 per month and a maximum subscription rate of $49.99 per month. Additionally, creators can offer private messages or tips starting at a minimum of $5. By receiving payment for tips and private messages, creators can not only increase their earnings but also connect better with their fans and establish a dedicated fanbase.

Check out OnlyFans 18 year-old models on Lustfel who have been successful on the platform and see what content they are producing. You could very well be on your way to earning a great deal of money with your own OnlyFans channel.

Online SAT Tutor

Are you studying chemistry, biology, physics, English, or any other academic subject as an Honors or AP student? You could be the perfect candidate to become an online SAT tutor. Helping high school students prepare for their standardized exams can be a great way to earn some extra cash while studying.

You can’t just put up an ad and expect business to come rolling in, though. You must have experience tutoring in your subject area and a good understanding of the SAT material. You will also need to have an organized way of teaching students online and keep track of their progress.

Once you have all these things squared away, you can start advertising your services on social media platforms like Instagram or Facebook. You could also consider creating a website with a detailed description of your services and a contact form for potential clients.

This part-time online job can offer you the opportunity to earn money, enhance your resume, and assist other high school students in achieving success.

Freelance Writing/Copywriting

Do you consider yourself a wordsmith? If so, freelance writing could be the perfect way to make some extra money while going to university. Many websites post projects for freelance writers – such as Upwork – to write content for businesses around the world.

Copywriting is another great option if you want to specialize in persuasive writing. Copywriters work on sales pages, email campaigns, and product descriptions to help businesses sell their products and services. They also use SEO techniques to make sure the copy they create is optimized for search engine rankings.

To get started as a freelance writer or copywriter, you will need to create an impressive portfolio of your work and share it with potential employers. You should also attend relevant seminars and workshops related to writing and digital marketing so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest trends in the industry.

Humanatic Transcribing

Humanatic is an online platform that hires actual people to listen to and provide information for recorded phone calls rather than relying on computer software for transcription. Users can conveniently log into their accounts and work according to their schedules.

This gig can be done without a degree, but it’s not suitable for younger teenagers. You must have a PayPal account for payment when working with Humanatic.

Becoming an Online Seller

One of the additional things you can consider if you want to make money while at uni is becoming an online seller. People these days go online to make all sorts of purchases, and this means that you could make an impressive income doing this. Of course, you need to determine what sorts of products you will sell, and if you can identify a gap in the market, you could enjoy even greater levels of success.

The great thing about becoming an online seller is that it is something that you can do on a part-time basis to fit in with your studies. Moreover, you can work on your retail business at any time of the day or night to suit your schedule. Everything is done online, from offering your goods for sale to getting paid for them and communicating with customers. You can build up quite a successful little retail empire even when you are still at university with this type of venture.

Be sure to offer a good level of communication as well as high-quality products at affordable prices if you want to boost your chances of success.

Earn More with Fewer Hassles!

If you are looking for an easy way to make extra money while studying, these options are worth exploring. Whether you decide to become an online tutor, OnlyFans model, freelance writer/copywriter, or Humanatic transcriber – the possibilities are endless!