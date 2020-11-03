Why Online Gambling Is So Popular in the USA in 2020

The global online gambling market is thriving. By 2023, it’s expected to reach values of $92.9 billion. Many countries imposed lockdowns in 2020, so that brought more experienced and newbie players towards the online industry. It took quite some time for casinos to start reopening, and they are facing an insecure outcome for the rest of the year.

In the U.S. alone, gamblers have access to dozens of websites that offer slots, table games, live casino games, bingo, sports betting, and other types of fun. They only need to create a profile, provide real payment information, make a deposit, and start playing their favorite games.

There are several reasons why U.S. gamblers embraced casino websites. They will help us understand that the future of this industry is bright.

Why Do U.S. Players Enjoy Online Gambling?

1. The Still Get the Thrill

Many gamblers have been opposing the online industry, since they thought it wouldn’t deliver the adrenaline rush that they get in brick-and-mortar gambling establishments. That’s a misconception. Online games are developed in a way that gives you the same level of excitement.

Online slots, in particular, are much more fun than classic machines. They give you more paylines, bonus options, and wild symbols. Table games are also exciting. You can play software-based blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and other traditional casino games. However, you can also access a live studio, which broadcasts a dealer leading the game in real-time. This brings the online gaming as experience very close to the real thing. The players can chat with the dealer, who guides the game just like in a brick-and-mortar establishment.

The sounds and graphics of online gambling are brought to the level of art. It’s no wonder why gamblers who try a good online casino keep going back to it.

2. Online Casinos Are Safe

Online gambling is legalized in several states in the country: Colorado, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Indiana, and West Virginia. New York, California, and Massachusetts are currently considering their own laws, which would liberalize the industry. If a player lives in a state that hasn’t licensed online gambling yet, they can count on an alternative: websites with foreign licenses.

When gamblers choose a safe and reliable website that’s been licensed by a proper authority, they can feel safe. All websites that are recommended on gamblizard.com have been authorized to provide their services. They are controlled by independent bodies, which ensure that all games are fair. In addition, they have high-security protocols, which ensure that a gambler’s information is kept safe. Each website has to feature transparent terms and conditions, which protect the users against scams and rigged games.

For those who want to play casino games in complete privacy, the online industry is very attractive. No one has to know that they engage in such activities.

3. Online Casinos Are Non-Stop Available

Convenience and availability are the most important reasons why gamblers choose to play online poker, slots, roulette, and other games. If they would go to a brick-and-mortar casino, they would have to dress up, grab some kind of transport, and spend an entire evening socializing in addition to gambling.

When the gambler chooses an online casino service, all they need is a computer (or tablet/smartphone) with an Internet connection, and private space that allows them to focus. If it occurs to them that they want to play a game in the middle of the night, nothing stops them from doing it. If they want to spin a slot during work breaks, they can do that, too.

Online gambling is way more convenient than the traditional casino experience.

4. The Versatility Is Huge

The best thing about online casinos is that they offer hundreds of different games. You’ll never have to wait your turn for a favorite slot. You’ll always find your place for a table game. If a live dealer room is full, you can easily find another one.

There are dozens of websites featuring several software providers. The choice of games is immense, so online gambling couldn’t possibly get boring.

5. The Online Gambling Industry Is Safe from Lockdowns

If someone didn’t understand the need for an online version of any industry, the lockdowns imposed by the coronavirus pandemic made it clear. All casinos across the country were closed. Without legit websites, gamblers would be left without their favorite hobby. Las Vegas looked like a ghost town. The hotels and casinos started opening one by one, but many people are still afraid to mix with crowds. Plus, social distancing rules made land casinos pointless.

During this time, the demand for online casinos grew exponentially. Many gamblers play professionally, so they turned to these websites as a way to bring back part of their usual lifestyle. Even if we need another lockdown, our gambling habits don’t have to suffer because of it.

6. No One Judges an Online Gambler

Are you a beginner in gambling? You’re just getting used to the rules of poker, roulette, and other complex games? No one will judge you in an online casino. You can place minimal bets without getting any weird looks. If you make a mistake, no one will laugh at you. Online casinos give you the perfect chance to learn how to gamble. Most of them offer demo versions of their games, so you can play without an investment until you build some self-confidence.

Plus, you don’t have to worry about the way you dress, hold your glass of wine, or stay awkward in social situations. You can feel free to act in the most comfortable way.

Online Casinos Are Getting More Popular by the Day

The industry is booming, but it’s nowhere near its peak. We’ll be seeing more states legalizing online gambling and licensing more websites. It took a while for us to realize: the real gambling experience is not irreplaceable. Gamblers from across the country accept this modern way of gambling since it’s more convenient, but it preserves the original excitement of casino games.

