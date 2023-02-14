Check Out the Best of the Best: Exploring Top 5 Online Furniture Stores in the USA

Shopping for furniture online can be a bit overwhelming. Where do you start? Do you even trust an online vendor with your hard-earned money?

There are various places to shop when it comes to finding the perfect piece of furniture for your home. You could head to the nearest big box store, but why not take advantage of the convenience and variety of online options? To help you get started, we’ve done the legwork and gathered together the best of the best: our top five US online furniture stores.

Each store offers something unique and special, free delivery or customization options. We’ve scoured their catalogs to bring you only the finest furnishings and décor. Read on to discover what these five stores offer—and perhaps find something perfect for your space.

1. 1StopBedrooms: Quality and Value

1StopBedrooms is a leading online furniture store that offers an incredible selection of quality furniture for bedrooms, dining rooms, and living rooms. Founded in 2007, the company has become a significant player in the home furniture industry, providing customers with the best quality furniture at the best prices.

The company prides itself on offering a large selection of furniture to fit any lifestyle and budget. They also offer a wide range of delivery options, so customers can rest assured that their furniture will arrive on time and in perfect condition. It has a vast selection of furniture, including bedroom sets, living room sets, dining room sets, and more.

1StopBedrooms is committed to offering the best possible prices to its customers. It offers a price match guarantee on all of its furniture, so you can be sure you’re getting the best deal possible. 1StopBedrooms also offers a satisfaction guarantee on all of its furniture.

Customer Reviews

One of the best things about 1StopBedrooms is that they offer customer reviews. This means you can read the thoughts and experiences of other customers who have purchased furniture before making a decision.

Reading through different customer reviews, it’s clear why so many purchase furniture from 1StopBedrooms. Customer after customer praises their products for being high-quality, stylish, and comfortable. And many customers say that customer service was excellent – often helping them customize orders or rectify issues quickly. Moreover, if you want to read original customer reviews, click here.

2. Burrow: Modern & Minimalist

Ever wanted to buy stylish furniture that’s modern and minimalist? Then you’ll want to check out Burrow. They make furniture specifically designed for apartments and small homes, which makes it a great choice if you want sleek, efficient designs.

What They Offer

Burrow has modular seating, which you can mix and match according to your needs (and budget). And their flexible sizing option lets you personalize the perfect fit for your space. You’ll also find plenty of storage options that only take up a little space.

Aside from beautiful furniture, Burrow also has awesome extras like free in-home delivery and assembly services. Plus, they have a trial period of 30 nights, so you can make sure everything is how you like it before committing—how cool is that?

And if something does go wrong, there’s no need to worry—Burrow gives you one year of coverage for all their products. That shows how confident they are about the quality of their items!

3. Kardiel: Mid-Century Retro Design

The fourth slot on your list of must-visit USA online furniture stores goes to Kardiel for its top-notch mid-century modern designs. At Kardiel, you’ll find retro furniture that is both classic and modern – all made with the highest quality materials and built to withstand the test of time.

Kardiel specializes in pieces that are perfect for all décor themes, including:

Reproduction classics from ’30s, 40’s and 50’s;

Organic modernism from 1960s and 70s;

Postmodern design inspired by the 80s;

And more.

They have an extensive selection of modern furnishings that capture a contemporary aesthetic! Choose from their vast array of unique accessories and decor items to bring any room together. What makes them truly stand out is their customizable options on many products – so you can get the exact piece you envision for your home.

4. Blu Dot: Contemporary Pieces

When it comes to modern, contemporary furniture, Blu Dot is at the top of the list. Founded in 1997 by three college friends, the Minneapolis-based company has built a solid reputation for designing and producing furniture that fits today’s living spaces.

Blu Dot offers modern classics like their Real Good Chair to unique designs like their Hot Mesh Outdoor Collection. Whether you prefer monochromatic or vibrant and colourful, there’s something for everyone in their furniture, lighting, and accessories collection.

Here are a few reasons why you’ll love shopping with Blu Dot:

A wide range of products, including a showroom and web-only exclusives Quality materials like solid wood and American steel Free shipping on orders over $100 Clearance items up to 70% off every day



Design services for residential and commercial use

5. Apt2B: Unique and Affordable

In the online furniture universe, Apt2B is considered one of the top contenders in terms of affordability and uniqueness. Dedicated to providing their customers with beautiful home décor that won’t break the bank, Apt2B has a stunning lineup of sofas, sectionals, armchairs, and more.

It’s also worth noting that all Apt2B products are made in America, meaning your furniture won’t come from some shady overseas factory. Plus, all fabric furniture comes with a 10-year guarantee – so you know you’re getting quality pieces for an unbeatable price. Here are some of the features that make Apt2B special:

A wide selection of modern styles and customizable fabric options

Use Code FREESHIP for free delivery on orders over $1499

Excellent customer service backed by a 100% satisfaction guarantee

Special financing options available

Find out why Apt2B is one of our favorite online furniture stores today!

Final Thoughts

All in all, the USA’s top five online furniture stores have something for everyone. Whether you’re looking for modern, classic, contemporary, or traditional furniture, these websites have a wide selection of products. Additionally, they all have excellent customer service and reasonable prices.

So, take some time to explore what these stores offer and rest assured that you’ll get the highest quality furniture for your home. With the right furniture, you can transform your living space into a space that’s perfect for you!