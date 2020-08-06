More and more people are playing gambling every year. However, the number of those who were disappointed by such a pastime does not decrease either. And the reason for this is very often the wrong choice of online casino. A beginner player risks not only being deceived but also simply not “trying” all the delights of the game due to a poor online resource of his choice. So, let’s take a closer look at the mistakes a beginner is most likely to make when choosing a place to play for money.

Choosing a resource thanks to a catchy advertisement

An aggressive marketing campaign doesn’t guarantee that you have a reliable establishment. Rather, on the contrary, those who are experiencing a shortage or a sharp churn of customers are screaming about fast payments and chic bonuses from each corner. This also may indicate a loss of reputation, and it is not worth carrying your money to such an online casino. Also, sites that are included in the TOP of search engines are far from always reliable.

The biggest bonuses!

You should be wary of those who offer the largest registration bonuses. Choosing a casino based on this principle often leads a newbie directly into the hands of scammers. And even if you have an honest institution in front of you, carefully read the conditions for wagering bonuses, very often it is not profitable to take them. In most cases, it is assumed that to withdraw your winnings, you will need to place bets for an amount that is many times higher than the received bonus, besides you may see some restrictions like:

You need to play only on indicated slot machines;

You need to make more deposits to be able to withdraw money;

You have a limited time for playing with a bonus.

Experienced gamblers generally do not accept any bonuses, since playing for money from their wallet offers much more freedom and benefits.

Do not ignore documentation of the casino

In anticipation of the excitement and seven-digit jackpots, a beginner often forgets about the main thing – to check the documents of an online casino. Every honest gambling establishment must have a license for this type of activity, as well as licensed software (games). Moreover, this information should be publicly available and easily readable on the site. If you still cannot find such data, please contact support to resolve this issue.

By the way, communication with representatives of the company can also say a lot in favor of choosing a casino or abandoning it and do further searches. If these guys communicate with you reluctantly, do not answer for a long time or confusingly, then, in the same way, they will solve your problems and controversial situations.

The first step is to top up your account?

No. First of all, you need to carefully study the rules, determine if they suit you. Then play the demo versions of slots and games of interest, for example, we can take a look at free games available on Casinonic here, thus you will be able to compare other casinos with the trusted brand. This will help you to understand if a particular gaming site of your choice is suitable for the game.

Trust but verify

There are a lot of scammers in the online casino industry. They block money on players’ accounts, do not pay winnings, offer unreal conditions for withdrawing funds, and launch fly-by-night sites to deceive gullible users. Before making any monetary transactions, be sure to check the reputation of the resource on the network, read the reviews of other players. But, if you want to go straight forward, you can take a look at the top online casinos for beginners below.

Top 5 Best Casinos for Beginners

Playing in the casino is popular entertainment that helps you escape from everyday worries, relax, and sometimes even increase your financial condition. However, a huge number of sites often confront novice players with a difficult choice, which resource to choose? Let’s take a look at reliable time-tested gambling sites.

1. PlayAmo

This resource almost always in the top 10 of every online casino rating on the net. A beautiful interface, many popular games, and regular updates with new products will not let you get bored. Besides, there is an opportunity to play with real people and professional croupiers in live mode (roulette, poker, blackjack…).

2. Casinonic

Entertainment includes not only slots but also popular card and table games. The portal is international with a multilingual interface, so you will play with representatives of different countries, which adds its flavor. Deposit and withdrawal of money through almost all possible e-wallets existing in the world.

3. William hill

Beginners can place bets on slots, card games, and Live games with live dealers. Convenient navigation and pleasant colors will not allow you to get lost in the categories and will not strain your eyes even during a long session. Like all the best casinos, this portal offers dozens of ways to deposit and withdraw money, an interface in 24 languages.

4. Slots.LV

You can play in the casino on licensed slot machines from leading manufacturers (Gaminator, Mega Jack, Novomatic). Registration is extremely simple, and novice players can choose one of three options for a welcome bonus, and gifts are also provided for the subsequent game time. All games can be played online and offline (on the client), bets are available for gamblers with any budget.

5. Sloto-Cash

Here you will find licensed software from Playtech, huge jackpots with seven-digit numbers, and solid welcome bonuses. You can place bets on slot machines or in various games with real dealers. Every week gifts for regular players.

Conclusion

The best casinos always have a library of games for newbies with detailed rules for all the entertainment available in the club. Be sure to see how quickly winnings are withdrawn, whether there are withdrawal limits and how much they suit you. It will not be superfluous to check the operation period of the website. Of course, start-up companies can attract big bonuses, but playing in casinos with a history and a good reputation is much safer. Read the reviews of other gamblers, just watch them on independent forums and other feedback related resources.