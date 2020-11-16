Online Bingo – How to Increase Winning Chances – 2020 Guide

In the sea of popular online games, Bingo is the one that seems to be at the very top for the longest time. Aside from its enviable popularity, Bingo is the game that people of all ages can enjoy. Not only is it super intuitive and easy to play but it also promises great fun for everyone involved.

Aside from the fun aspect, you can make quite a pretty penny while playing Bingo. However, in order to be able to do so, you’ll need to learn how this game works and get familiar with some tips and tricks that will make the whole gaming experience more enjoyable and, hopefully, more lucrative in the end. That being said, let’s check them out.

Look for a reliable online casino

As with many other online casino games, the most important thing to ensure before you decide to give Bingo a shot is to find a reliable online casino that offers this favorite game. With so many online casinos out there, choosing the right one can sometimes be quite challenging. That’s why you should look for casinos with the highest ratings and click here to read full review before you decide to try them out. Checking reviews and comments of other users beforehand can really save you some trouble. On top of that, some of the best online casinos usually have far better offers, as well as rewards, which shouldn’t be neglected either.

Don’t play during prime time

Next, unlike some other online casino games, where the more players are playing the larger the jackpot will be, Bingo always has a pre-determined prize pool that’s not affected by the number of players. What this means is that the more players are participating in the game, the tougher the competition will be. And, of course, the tougher the competition is, the slimmer your chances of winning will be. Therefore, if you want to ensure that you really boost your winning chances when playing Bingo, make sure you avoid the prime time. In other words, try to play Bingo when there are fewer players competing for the same prize. That way the competition will be slimmer and your chances of winning will actually be increased. Not only that, but you’ll also potentially be more eligible to win more than a single prize.

Check out the prizes in advance

Since online gambling is becoming more and more popular, the prizes that many online casinos offer are also becoming more appealing. That’s why you should check out the prizes that are being offered as well as the terms they’re being offered at. This way you’ll know what your playstyle should be and it will be easier to decide whether to really invest in the game – in hopes of winning the prize – or simply play for fun. Of course, some prizes will be better than others so determine which ones you’re mostly interested in. That way, you can easily choose to sit a game out until the prizes become more appealing to you personally or really go all in, in case the prizes offered are something that you’re extremely interested in.

Invest in more Bingo cards

A great thing about Bingo is that there really is no limit on how many Bingo cards you can buy. Of course, the more cards you have the greater your chances of winning big will be. By having more than one card, you can easily cover a greater variety of numbers and combos, which can turn out to be quite lucrative in the end. Furthermore, this way you will increase your chances of completing a pattern which always promises nice prizes. But do keep in mind that unless you’re an avid Bingo player, keeping track of multiple cards can become somewhat difficult. The more cards you have, the easier it will be to forget your numbers and lose track of which combo is on which card. So, instead of investing in 10 cards the first time you try your luck, try gradually increasing their number and make sure you can easily keep track of all of them.

Play nice with others

Another advantage of online Bingo is that you can easily engage in chit-chat with other Bingo players, as every Bingo room most commonly features a chatroom as well. This is not only a great way to kill some time and interact with other players but it can also land you some sweet additional prizes. More often than not, bingo chatrooms are full of various random prizes that are up for grabs aside from the main Bingo prizes. This won’t actually increase your chances of winning the main Bingo prize but it can potentially land you some sweet deals you’d otherwise would’ve missed out on.

Learn more about various strategies

While Bingo is the type of game where there’s really no secure way of predicting which numbers will be drawn, there are still some tried and true strategies many avid players swear by. Two of the most famous Bingo strategies are Tippett’s system and Granville’s system. According to the first one, in a 75-ball game, the longer the game goes on, the closer you need to aim to 38, which is the median number. According to the latter, players believe that choosing numbers that are systematic and symmetrical increases the chances of success.

Leave something to luck

In the end, sometimes the best strategy is the lack of it. To be more precise, if you’ve played a few games trying out different methods, yet none of them seem to be working, the best thing would be to : a) abandon the game and come back another day to try your luck or b) decide to leave everything entirely to luck. That’s why many players decide to choose their number combos by a random number generator. This way, your combos will be entirely random just like the numbers that are being drawn. Who knows? This approach may turn out to be the most viable in the end.

So, to recap: when boosting your chances of winning a Bingo game, there really is no one-size-fits-all solution. Instead, you’ll need to try some – or all – of these tips out until you manage to find a method that works perfectly for you.