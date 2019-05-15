OnePlus 7 vs OnePlus 7 Pro: In-Depth Expert Review

The much-awaited Oneplus Launch has done by Carl Pie who holds the designation of Director for Oneplus Global. He revealed the phone in one of the biggest launch events by Oneplus also shared that it is the biggest premium smartphone brand in India. Moving ahead he shared future plans of the company for the Global market. Now moving to the main topic you guys are well aware of the brand as it delivered several great devices.

The Oneplus is known for its quality products which are sold at competitive prices which benefits you by saving your money. In a recent launch event, the company launched its two most awaited phones that are Oneplus 7 and Oneplus 7 Pro. You will get all the information regarding these great phones and make you efficient to take your savage decision regarding the phone. Let’s move forward and explore the specification of both phones.

The Salient Features of Oneplus 7

Screen – The phone has Optic AMOLED which is 6.41 inch long

Camera – it has 48-megapixel dual camera which is quite efficient to click eye appealing pic.

Processor – Powered by latest Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm processor which makes it faster than its competitors.

RAM – Phone is available with RAM up to 8GB and 256GB storage.

Sensor – It comes with several sensors which makes it more efficient the sensors are In display Fingerprint Sensor, Accelerometer, Electronic Compass, Gyroscope, Ambient Light Sensor, Proximity Sensor, Sensor Core.

Audio – Phone is equipped with Dual Stereo Speakers with noise cancellation support along with Dolby Digital facility.

Flash – It comes with Dual Led Flash.

Features Offered by Oneplus 7 Pro

Screen – The phone is equipped with fluid AMOLED that refreshes at the rate of 90Hz.

Camera – It holds a 48-megapixel triple camera which is advanced enough to click next level pics.

RAM – The phone comes in several variants that are up to 12GB RAM along with Universal Flash Storage 3.0.

Processor – Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Octacore.

Sensor – It comes with In-display Fingerprint sensor, Accelerometer, Electronic Compass, Gyroscope, Ambient Light Sensor, Proximity Sensor, Sensor Core, Laser Sensor.

Audio – It includes dual stereo speakers with Noise Cancellation Support and Dolby Digital facility.

Flash – It comes with Dual Led Flash which makes you efficient for taking pics in low light as well.

Where to Buy OnePlus 7 and Pro?

The phone is launched but not available for sale right now. The release date of OnePlus 7 Pro is 21 May 2019 You can buy easily from the given link. While the OnePlus 7 which contains lower specifications will be available from June 2019 You easily can buy it from the given link.

Quick Review And Comparison

OnePlus 7 vs OnePlus 7 Pro

After the launch of one of the most awaited flagship phones of 2019. Now OnePlus 7 and OnePlus Pro are now official and we will compare both of them. It will help you to pick the one suits to your daily requirements. OnePlus 7 is the successor of OnePlus 6T and OnePlus 7 Pro is a more advanced device equipped with pop up selfie camera, 90Hz display, triple camera at back. It is also available in a 5G version in OnePlus Pro Only. Confused which one you should pick? In my view for both the phones.

If you are upgrading from OnePlus 6T or Oneplus 6 or having any other version. Then you must Pick OnePlus 7 Pro as it the most advanced flagship ever from the house of OnePlus. It gives a great performance in terms of gaming, the camera as it is equipped with a 90Hz display along with a powerful processor.

The Pop-up camera acts as a cherry on the cake. On the other hand, OnePlus 7 is a great option for them who do not want to spend a big amount on the phone. The flagship phone does not disappoint you in terms of performance and battery. The phone is priced reasonably and gives you value for money.

Conclusion

Hey guys, Now you are well aware of both products and can easily pick the right one for you. The information provided above is designed to make you efficient enough about the newly launched mobiles that are Oneplus 7 and Oneplus 7 Pro. You can also buy the product from the given link in order to quick buy with comfort. Do not forget to mention your views about the product in the comment box below. I would love to hear your comments or question and try my best to answer them in our upcoming blogs.