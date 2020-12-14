One Punch Man Season 3 Might Have Many Surprises For You!

One Punch Man is one of the highly anticipated anime series otakus have been expecting for a long time since the second season released its final episode in July 2019. Here’s everything you need to know about One Punch Man Season 3!

One Punch Man is a popular Japanese anime series. People consider it one of the best action anime with its power-packed fighting scenes and unique anime creation.

This anime is adapted from a manga series created by ONE and later illustrated by designer Yusuke Murata. The first two seasons of One Punch Man were a huge success. Now, the fans are anxiously looking forward to getting the third season.

For those who haven’t seen this anime, let’s have a look at what One Punch Man is all About!

What One Punch Man is All About

The story of this anime includes superheroes and villains, both having their missions. Saitama, the protagonist, is thrilled to become a superhero for which he works hard. Genos joins him in his mission. They train themselves hard and clear the formal exam to become a superhero.

As they both pass the exam, they are now ready to save the planet from disaster. Saitama is all alone when he encounters the aliens in the first season. At the same time, the other superheroes are dealing with yet another terrifying beast, Melzalgald. The character of Garou gets introduced in the second season, which goes wrong later in the same season.

Eventually, he joins the beasts despite being a superhero under the influence of particular medicine. Still, later he believes that he genuinely hates the superheroes and challenges them of his free will.

One Punch Man Season 1 and 2

Both the seasons of One Punch Man have some fabulous fight scenes and a gripping storyline that made the anime viral with 7.2 million views in record time.

Talking about the popularity, the original manga series was highly popularized in Japan and traded over 10 million copies. The anime also got nominated for an Eisner Award in 2015. OPM is a perfect combination of fights, sentiments, humor, and good quality music, making it even more enjoyable to watch.

Those who have seen the anime throughout would know how the plot developed and built a strong narrative. The first season was all about setting the main characters of Saitama, Genos, and the Heroes Association.

The second season continued the story by shifting towards a more conventional narration by introducing the character of Orochi, who is a powerful opponent.

Will One Punch Man Will Ever Return With Season 3?

One Punch Man Season 3 might possibly take a while to arrive as it did in the second season. There was a break of almost four years between the first and second seasons.

The first season was released in October 2015 and the following sequel in April 2019. So, the third season might also take time so that the producers can work on it dedicatedly and make it interesting. The prevailing COVID-19 pandemic has also affected the production of the third season.

There are two approaches with which we can figure out if the sequel of the anime will arrive or not. As the anime is based on the manga series, the makers will need some reference material to continue the story in the next season. If we look at the manga series, there are 22 volumes available for OPM.

According to TheBestOfOtaku, From 22, only 16 volumes have been used in seasons 1 and 2. Hence, there is more than enough content available for the makers to adapt in order to make One Punch Man Season 3.

The second most important factor in figuring out the possibility is the popularity of the previous seasons and how much profit they make. In that division, One Punch Man did a satisfactory job. One Punch Man manga series, games, and DVDs sold out quickly after they got released.

Looking at the figures for sales and merchandise, we can assume that the producers won’t have any problem making the third season.

One Punch Man Season 3: Spoilers!

We don’t have an official release date for One Punch Man Season 3, but that can’t restrain viewers from predicting the spoilers. The third season of One Punch Man will have action-packed events with more fighting scenes.

Perhaps, Genos might be mostly out in the next season. Apart from the action scenes, the manga series will continue to maintain its sense of humor in the third season.

The central plot of One Punch Man season 3 will focus on Saitama’s life. People will see him beating his opponents with one punch. But his battle with Garou will be completely different. He might take the monster pills and change into an antagonist deserving Saitama’s attention.

The anime fans will be amazed by seeing the depiction of many heroes going into the hideout of Monsters and some incredible battles in One Punch Man Season 3.

The season will allow manga fans to discover more about Monster Association and its affiliates. It should not take long before spectators witness the ultimate fight between Saitama and Garou.

One Punch Man Season 3: Characters

As we mentioned earlier, the third season of One Punch Man might introduce some new characters, but the lead characters will stay in the anime. Let’s learn something about them!

Saitama: Saitama is the main hero of the anime with unbeatable power and speed.

Genos: Genos is the second lead character in the show. He impulsively follows Saitama and admires him as Saitama is on the right side.

Switch: Switch is a man of brains. That’s why he is the Minister Officer of Justice.

Eyelashes: Eyelashes is one of the loyal and confident superheroes.

Mumen Rider: Mumen Rider is popular as Satoru. He is the most courageous and noble superhero of all time.

Ever since the second season ended in 2019, the fans are waiting for the official announcement for One Punch Man Season 3. But, unfortunately, we haven’t heard from the production team regarding the release date.

However, we know from the Twitter account of One Punch Man that the anime will make a comeback.