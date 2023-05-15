NolimitCoins VS Funrize Casino VS: Are They Sister Sweepstakes Casinos?

Today, we will be comparing two sweepstakes casinos, NoLimitCoins and Funrize, which share a striking resemblance, and for a good reason: they have the same owner.

In this article, we will explore the similarities and differences between these two casinos, focusing on various aspects such as game selection, bonuses, promotions, and currency systems.

By delving into these details, we aim to help you make an informed decision when choosing between these two platforms for your online gaming experience.

Ownership and Background Info

In this section, we’ll be exploring the ownership and background information of two online sweepstakes casinos: Nolimitcoins.com and Funrize Casino. Understanding the companies behind these platforms is essential, as it gives us insights into their operations and credibility.

A1 Development LLC operates both Nolimitcoins Casino and Funrize Casino.

Unfortunately, there is not much information about the company besides its registered address at 571 S Washington, Afton, Wyoming 83110, USA. Despite the limited details, it is important to recognize their involvement in the operation of these two casinos.

Funrize.com was established in 2022, followed by NolimitCoins in 2023. Despite being relatively new to the online gaming scene, these casinos have attracted attention for their unique offerings, features and excellent user experience.

Licensing & Fairness

As sweepstakes casinos, neither Nolimitcoins.com nor Funrize Casino is required to obtain a gaming license. However, this does not exempt them from complying with certain rules and ensuring fair gameplay.

It is crucial for players to know that these casinos should adhere to regulations, such as providing random number generators (RNGs) and maintaining a secure gaming environment, to guarantee a fair and enjoyable experience.

In the following sections, we’ll delve deeper into the aspects that set Nolimitcoins.com and Funrize Casino apart from other online gaming platforms, as well as the factors players should consider when engaging with these casinos.

Game Selection

In this section, we will be discussing the game selection available at both Nolimitcoins.com and Funrize Casino. A diverse and entertaining game catalog is essential for any online casino, as it ensures that players can find something that suits their preferences and keeps them engaged.

Game Providers

Nolimit coins casino sources its games from a single provider, NetGame. While the selection may be limited, the quality and uniqueness of the games are guaranteed. Similarly, Funrize Casino also relies on NetGame as its sole game provider. This means that players can expect a consistent gaming experience across both platforms.

Types of Games Offered in Both Casinos

Both Nolimitcoins.com and Funrize Casino primarily offer Slots and Arcade Games. Players can enjoy a variety of slot games, each with unique themes and features. Additionally, they can try their luck at arcade-style games, such as fish table games, which bring an element of skill and excitement to the experience.

Number of Games on Both Platforms

As Funrize Casino has been live for a longer period, it offers a more extensive selection of games, with 81 titles available. On the other hand, Nolimitcoins.com provides a smaller collection, with 25 games, all of which are developed by in-house provider NetGame.

While the number of games may vary, the focus on quality and engaging gameplay remains consistent across both platforms.

Bonuses and Promotions

In this section, we will discuss the bonuses and promotions offered by both Nolimitcoins.com and Funrize Casino. Attractive bonuses and promotions are essential for online casinos, as they help to entice new players and maintain the interest of existing ones.

Welcome Bonuses for NolimitCoins

Nolimitcoins.com offers a generous welcome bonus for new players, providing 100,000 Gold Coins for free upon signing up. This bonus allows players to explore and enjoy the games available on the platform without making any initial deposit.

Welcome Bonuses for Funrize

Similarly, Funrize Casino also offers a no-deposit welcome bonus for new players. Upon registration, players receive 125,000 Tournament Coins (Gold Coins), allowing them to dive into the gaming experience without any upfront investment.

Ongoing Promotions and Offers for NolimitCoins

Nolimitcoins.com features ongoing promotions and offers for its players. One such promotion includes a bundle of 885,000 Gold Coins and 3,900 FSC (Free Super Coins) for just $29. This promotion provides players with additional in-game currency, enhancing their gaming experience.

Ongoing Promotions and Offers for Funrize

Funrize Casino also offers enticing promotions for its players. One such promotion is the 250% purchase increase, where for $19.99, players receive 700,000 Tournament Coins and 3,000 Promotional Entries (gratis Sweeps Coins).

This offer not only boosts players’ in-game currency but also increases their chances of winning real cash prizes.

Virtual Currencies

In this section, we will discuss the dual currency systems employed by both Nolimitcoins.com and Funrize Casino. The use of two types of currency in these platforms creates a unique gaming experience, allowing players to enjoy the games for fun or compete for real cash prizes.

Currency Types Used in NolimitCoins

Nolimitcoins.com utilizes two types of currency: Gold Coins and Super Coins (Sweepstakes Coins). Gold Coins are used for casual gameplay, while Super Coins can be used to participate in sweepstakes and redeem real cash prizes.

Currency Types Used in Funrize

Funrize Casino also employs a dual currency system, with Tournament Coins (Gold Coins) and Promotional Entries (Sweepstakes Coins). Like Nolimitcoins.com, Tournament Coins are used for regular gameplay, and Promotional Entries offer players the opportunity to compete for real cash rewards.

How to Obtain and Use Currencies in Both Casinos?

Gold Coins can be purchased directly on both platforms, and upon doing so, players will also receive free Sweepstakes Coins. These Sweepstakes Coins can be used to redeem real cash prizes, which can be transferred to a bank account or redeemed for gift cards.

In addition to purchasing Gold Coins, players can obtain free Sweepstakes Coins by participating in various contests and promotions. Sweepstakes casinos, like Nolimitcoins.com and Funrize Casino, often host competitions in the form of puzzles, quizzes, and other interactive challenges on their social media platforms.

By engaging with these contests, players can earn additional Sweepstakes Coins and increase their chances of winning real cash prizes.

Conclusion

Nolimitcoins.com and Funrize Casino are two sweepstakes casinos that share the same owner and offer similar gaming experiences. Both platforms provide an extensive game selection, sourced from a single provider, NetGame, and feature a dual currency system that allows for casual gameplay and the opportunity to compete for real cash prizes.

The casinos offer generous welcome bonuses and ongoing promotions to entice new players and retain existing ones.

Despite the similarities, there are some differences in their game catalogs, with Funrize Casino offering a more extensive selection of games due to its long presence in the market.

Nevertheless, both casinos remain committed to providing quality and engaging gameplay, ensuring a satisfying experience for their players.