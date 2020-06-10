Whether there will be Season 2 or not: No Game No Life

How will you feel if you can play all the games which you wish?

No Game No Life

NGNL is a Japanese series based on Light novel. The novel is written by Yu Kamiya and illustrated by MJ Bunko.

Currently, only ten volumes of the series have been published. NGNL is one of the best anime series among related animes due to well-developed intriguing characters and the story.

It is a fantasy novel series that will bind you with its storyline, plot, and action scenes. The series started receiving recognition from 2014. The series revolves around the main two characters Sora and Shiro, who form their identity as an Undefeated group of gamers.

NGNL Season 1

Season 1 of the series premiered on April 9, 2014, and ended on June 25, 2014. There were a total of 12 episodes in season 1, which were highly appreciated by the viewers.

The series was a huge success, and fans were also expecting the sequel of the series. So, to relish all its followers, a prequel movie of the same anime was premiered on July 15, 2017. The name of the movie is ‘No Game No Life’. With its thrilling and exciting storyline, the movie received a favorable response from the viewers.

If you haven’t watched season 1, then you can stream it on Crunchyroll, Hulu. Even you can stream it on Netflix as well.

So, let’s proceed to season 2 which you were waiting for so long.

Why we are excepting season 2

Since Season 1 was so small, and there is so much material left, which has to be yet converted into anime from light novel series. Moreover, Season 1 was the big hit for all the anime series. So, there is a high chance of season 2.

Furthermore, in 2017 the publisher has hinted that season 2 will be coming with more thrilling adventures and fantasies.

No information regarding the release date is yet received, but one thing is for sure the season 2 will be back soon in early 2021 and with a more stimulating and exciting experience for you.

The storyline of Season 2

Since it is a novel series so the story will take gig from where it left but with more impressive animation and unique storyline, so, if you are curious about the story – what will be next in the story, you can even read the novel No Game No Life.

Characters of Season 2

In the next season, we are excepting to see Ai Kayano, Yuka Hikasa, Yuka Lguchi, Scott Gibbs, Yukari Tamura, Mamiko Noto, and many more. We know you all are keenly looking for season 2, but you can’t deny that the present situation has put a halt on production, so hope for the best as season 2 will definitely be there to relish you.

EndNote

Like you, everyone is waiting for Season 2. Hope for the best. Publishers will soon release the date. But, surely, it will be there to relish you.

