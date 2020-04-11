At this time of the ongoing crisis of Coronavirus, Nintendo has come up with an eShop sale. So, if you’re looking to buy some switch games, now’s the right time for you to do so as you’ll get some lucrative offers you can’t afford to miss.

In addition to this, from the Nintendo eShop sale, you can access demos, addon contents for your already purchased games. Moreover, in order to help you, I will list some of the popular games with the best possible deals. So, let’s begin:

Nintendo Switch Demos

First of all, I will begin by listing exclusive games from the Nintendo eShop sale. This sale allows you to access the demo version absolutely free. Here are the two games:

Space War Arena, Playchemy

Take part in the war, create unbeatable strategies, & unleash everything you have in your arsenal against your opponents. Your main aim is to destroy & claim the bases of their enemy.

Yellow Fins, Sprakelsoft

In this game, you will have a yellow-colored hero & all it wants is to fly like a bird. However, there is a problem. What is it? Well, he has fins but no wings. So, your main aim in this game is to make sure, the yellow hero flies like a bird. You can do this by going from one hill to another hill & gaining some speed. Note: Avoid getting caught by the snowstorm.

Nintendo 3DS Games

Now, that Nintendo has confirmed that Nintendo 3DS will not discontinue this year. So, now, you have a golden opportunity to buy some games that you always wanted to play. Besides, these offers are for a limited period only.

Mountain Peak Battle Mess, RandomSpin

Discounted Price– $0.99

In this game, you have to play the character of a fierce warrior who has to survive as long as possible in fierce battles. Everything in the game depends on your bravery as you will high in the clouds.

Shakedown: Hawaii, Vblank Entertainment

Discounted Price: $14.99

Complete missions, acquire businesses, & disrupt the business of your competitors in a 16-bit world. Besides, the game tells the story of 3 protagonists. You can choose any of them to complete the game.

Nintendo Switch Games

AI: The Somnium Files, Spike Chunsoft

Discounted Price$59.99 at Nintendo Eshop Sale

In a near-future, there is a mysterious serial killer roaming free in Tokyo, who is on a killing spree of innocents. So, catch that killer, you will play the role of Special Agent Kaname Date. You will investigate all the crime scenes as your main aim is to hunt the serial killer & bring him to justice.

Angry Bunnies: Colossal Carrot Crusade, Cypronia

FREE at Nintendo Eshop Sale

Who would say no to free games? So, that’s why I have listed Angry bunnies in the list of Nintendo Switch games. Now, coming back to the game, it is a physics-based demolition game that gives you challenges at every next step. There are 180 levels in the game & all of them have addictive gameplay like hell.

So, if you’re looking for a fun game with short bursts of gaming, then, download this game now on your Nintendo Switch console.

Devil May Cry 2, Capcom

Discounted Price– $19.99 at Nintendo Eshop Sale

Don’t tell me you don’t know about this game. With Devil May Cry 2, again, you have got the chance to dance with the devil.

As far as the storyline is concerned, it resumes from previous events of Devil May Cry. The new edition adds some new moves to Dante’s arsenal. As a result, his stylishness is brought out to the next level that you could have never imagined.

Deathstate: Abyssal Edition, Bread Machine

Discounted Price– $9.99 at Nintendo Eshop Sale

Love playing Roleplay based games? Well, then buckle up & get ready to discover the fate of Professor Elinberg. He has opened a portal to the void. As you already know this game is RPG based, you can explore the world of Deathstate by playing a number of unique in-game characters.

Contra Rogue Corps, Konami

Discounted Price– $39.99

Dead by Daylight, Behaviour Interactive

Discounted Price- $39.99

Flying Girl Striker, Mediascape

Discounted Price– $15

GRID Autosport, Codemasters

Discounted Price– $34.99

LEGO Jurassic World, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Discounted Price– $39.99

Arcade Archives Track and Field, Hamster Corporation

Discounted Price – $7.99

Golazo!, Klabater

Discounted Price– $14.99

Lost Castle, Another Indie Studio

Discounted Price – $9.99

Neon Drive, Fraoula

Discounted Price – $9.99

Newt One, Whitethorn Digital

Discounted Price – $9.99

Niffelheim, Ellada Games

Discounted Price – $14.99

Oliver’s Adventures in the Fairyland, Victory Road

Discounted Price– $6.99

Inferno 2, 2Awesome Studio

Discounted Price – $4.99

Island Maze, Drageus Games

Discounted Price – $2.99

One-Way Ticket, Zodiac Interactive

Discounted Price – $6.99

Overland, Finji

Discounted Price – $24.99

Paper Dolls Original, CIRCLE Entertainment

Discounted Price– $16.99

Police Stories, Hypetrain Digital

Discounted Price – $14.99

Rebel Cops, THQ Nordic

Discounted Price – $9.99

Scheming Through The Zombie Apocalypse: The Beginning, Ratalaika Games

Discounted Price – $4.99

Soul Knight, ChillyRoom

Discounted Price– $11.99

Spellworm, Chequered Ink

Discounted Price – $1.99

Star Wars: Jedi Knight II – Jedi Outcast, Aspyr Media

Discounted Price– $9.99

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, Nintendo

Discounted Price – $59.99

Zenith, BadLand Publishing

Discounted Price – $14.99

Final Words

These are some of the latest offers that anyone can avail from the official Nintendo Shop. However, these offers are available for limited period of time. Purchase your favorite games before time runs out. That’s all for now. If you found the post helpful then do let me know via the comments section given below.