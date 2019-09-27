Nintendo Eshop Games: Best Offers You Can Get?

This week Nintendo has come up with an eShop in North America. So, if you’re looking to buy some switch games in the North America than it is the right time for you to do so as you’ll get some lucrative offers you can’t afford to miss.
In addition to this, from the Nintendo eShop, you can access demos, addon contents for your already purchased games. Moreover, in order to help you, I will list some of the popular games with best possible deals. So, let’s begin:
Nintendo Switch Demos
First of all, I will begin by listing some Nintendo eShop games that allows you to access the demo version absolutely free. Here are the two games:
Space War Arena, Playchemy
Take part in war, create unbeatable strategies, & unleash everything you have in your arsenal against your opponents. Your main aim is to destroy & claim the bases of their enemy.
Yellow Fins, Sprakelsoft
In this game, you will have a yellow colored hero & all it wants is to fly like a bird. However, there is a problem. What is it? Well, he has fins but no wings. So, your main aim in this game is to make sure, the yellow hero fly like a bird. You can do this by going from one hill to another hills & gaining some speed. Note: Avoid getting caught by the snowstorm.
Nintendo 3DS Games
Now, that Nintendo has confirmed that Nintendo 3DS will not be discontinue this year. So, now, you have a golden opportunity to buy some games that you always wanted to play. Besides, these offers are for limited period only.
Mountain Peak Battle Mess, RandomSpin
Discounted Price– $0.99
In this game, you have to play the character of fierce warrior who has to survive as long as possible in fierce battles. Everything in the game depends on your bravery as you will high in the clouds.
Shakedown: Hawaii, Vblank Entertainment
Discounted Price: $14.99
Complete missions, acquire businesses, & disrupt the business of your competitors in a 16-bit world. Besides, the game tells the story of 3 protagonists. You can choose any of them to complete the game.
Nintendo Switch Games
AI: The Somnium Files, Spike Chunsoft
Discounted Price$59.99 at Nintendo Eshop Games
In a near-future, there is a mysterious serial killer roaming free in Tokyo, who is on a killing spree of innocents. So, catch that killer, you will play the role of Special Agent Kaname Date. You will investigate all the crime scenes as your main aim is hunt the serial killer & bring him to justice.
Angry Bunnies: Colossal Carrot Crusade, Cypronia
FREE at Nintendo Eshop Games
Who would say no to free games. So, that’s why I have listed Angry bunnies in the list of Nintendo Switch games. Now, coming back to the game, it is a physics-based demolition game that gives you challenges at every next step. There are 180 levels in the game & all of them has addictive gameplay like hell.
So, if you’re looking for fun game with short bursts of gaming, then, download this game now on your Nintendo Switch console.
Devil May Cry 2, Capcom
Discounted Price– $19.99 at Nintendo Eshop Games
Don’t tell me you don’t know about this game. With Devil May Cry 2, again, you have got the chance to dance with the devil.
As far as the storyline is concerned, it resumes from previous events of Devil May Cry. The new edition adds some new moves to the Dante’s arsenal. As a result, his stylishness is brought out to next level that you could have never imagined.
Deathstate: Abyssal Edition, Bread Machine
Discounted Price– $9.99 at Nintendo Eshop Games
Love playing Roleplay based games? Well, then buckle up & get ready to discover the fate of Professor Elinberg. He has opened a portal to the void. As you already know this game is RPG based, you can explore the world of Deathstate by playing a number of unique in-game characters.
Contra Rogue Corps, Konami
Discounted Price– $39.99
Dead by Daylight, Behaviour Interactive
Discounted Price- $39.99
Flying Girl Striker, Mediascape
Discounted Price– $15
GRID Autosport, Codemasters
Discounted Price– $34.99
LEGO Jurassic World, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment
Discounted Price– $39.99
Arcade Archives Track and Field, Hamster Corporation
Discounted Price – $7.99
Golazo!, Klabater
Discounted Price– $14.99
Lost Castle, Another Indie Studio
Discounted Price – $9.99
Neon Drive, Fraoula
Discounted Price – $9.99
Newt One, Whitethorn Digital
Discounted Price – $9.99
Niffelheim, Ellada Games
Discounted Price – $14.99
Oliver’s Adventures in the Fairyland, Victory Road
Discounted Price– $6.99
Inferno 2, 2Awesome Studio
Discounted Price – $4.99
Island Maze, Drageus Games
Discounted Price – $2.99
One-Way Ticket, Zodiac Interactive
Discounted Price – $6.99
Overland, Finji
Discounted Price – $24.99
Paper Dolls Original, CIRCLE Entertainment
Discounted Price– $16.99
Police Stories, Hypetrain Digital
Discounted Price – $14.99
Rebel Cops, THQ Nordic
Discounted Price – $9.99
Scheming Through The Zombie Apocalypse: The Beginning, Ratalaika Games
Discounted Price – $4.99
Soul Knight, ChillyRoom
Discounted Price– $11.99
Spellworm, Chequered Ink
Discounted Price – $1.99
Star Wars: Jedi Knight II – Jedi Outcast, Aspyr Media
Discounted Price– $9.99
The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, Nintendo
Discounted Price – $59.99
Zenith, BadLand Publishing
Discounted Price – $14.99
Final Words
These are some of the latest offers that anyone from the north American can avail. However, these offers are available for limited period of time. Purchase your favorite games before time runs out. That’s all for now. If you found the post helpful then do let me know via the comments section given below.
Leave a Reply