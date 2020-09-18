Choosing The Right Ninja Blender For Your Kitchen in 2020

Having a blender in your kitchen is a great way to prepare healthy food in a short time. Many people are struggling with being overweight, and the main cause for that is processed fast food, beverages full of sugar, and avoidance of any physical activity. However, a simple kitchen appliance such as a blender can motivate you to start living a healthier life with the ability to create a delicious and healthy smoothie or many other types of food in a couple of minutes.

On the other hand, the market is full of various models and brands of blenders, which means that choosing the right one is not a simple process. If you are looking for a high-quality blender with advanced features and a longer lifespan, you should check Ninja Blenders. As recommended by JuicersPlusBlenders.com, these blenders provide you with improved convenience, durability, and power that can help you to blend all sorts of products.

This company is well-known for its high-quality products, and there are multiple versions of Ninja Blenders that you could choose. When you decide to buy this product, there are some important factors that you should know about before choosing the proper one. The main features you should check are the power, blade material, pitcher size, price, and the cleaning process. In this article, we are going to introduce you to some of the best Ninja Blenders available on the market in 2020.

1. Ninja Intellisense Kitchen System

If you looking for a blender with advanced features and most recent technology, you should check out the Ninja Intellisense. The main advantages of this device are high power and capability to process even some tougher products like nuts with great efficiency. You can use this product as a good processor, blender, and a spiralizer. The main benefits of this Ninja Blender are a wide selection of programs, modern design, additional attachments, and a variety of adapters for a different type of food. The only downside is the noise that is too loud. What makes this device unique is the Intellisense system that represents a combination of programs where you can set the speed, power, and time to prepare all sorts of food and beverages in the best way. On the other hand, while it is very durable, you should avoid preparing hot ingredients with it. When it comes to power, it has a 1200 watts’ engine and various sets with capacities of 24 oz., 64 oz., and 72 oz. The price of this product is around $150.

2. Ninja Nutri Edge

There is a wide range of Ninja and other blenders that provides you with the ability to prepare all sorts of food in just a couple of minutes. However, if you are looking for more affordable options, you should pay attention to the quality of the engine and other parts. Ninja Nutri Edge represents one of the best blenders with the price under $100. On the other hand, even though it is much more affordable, it still has excellent features that make him a perfect kitchen appliance. The main benefits of this device are speed and efficiency, durability, and resistance. Also, since it is much smaller in size, it represents a practical appliance that you could even take on vacation with you. The power of the engine is 900 watts’. It is important to always place a proper amount of ingredients, and avoid placing too much of them.

3. Ninja Professional Countertop Blender

This blender represents a system with the best overall functions. It has an engine of 1100 watts’ and a decent selection of programs for different ingredients. The main advantages of a Countertop blender are a variation of sizes, speed, and sharpness. However, the are some downsides as well, such as the bad design of blades that might miss some ingredients while blending and bulky. The size of a pitcher is 72 oz. which is enough to make a smoothie for the whole family. Also, you will get two additional cups with a size of 16 oz., which is great because you can make a shake with you while going to the office or for a walk.

4. Ninja Mega Kitchen System

The main advantage of the Mega Kitchen System is that you can use it as both a blender and a food processor. The main features are a wide selection of additional accessories, the cable that can retract for easier storing, a powerful engine, and high-quality blades. On the other side, it is very loud, and there is no hole on the top of the can where you could add ingredients, which means that you will have to open it every time to add more of them. With a powerful engine, this device is capable of blending products just as a professional mixer, and some of those products are cake mixture, nuts, cookie dough, and egg whites. What makes the Mega Kitchen Unique is the ability to process hot food with a limit to 180 degrees. The price of this product is around $200.

Last Words

With these blenders from Ninja, you can enjoy every day in delicious and healthy meals. This Canadian brand is well-known when it comes to high-quality kitchen appliances. The main benefits of owning any of these are that you can create a diet plan, and it will become much easier for you to include healthier meals each day. The main reason why so many people tend to eat fast food is that they could get it in a couple of minutes, which is very important for those who are too busy with their work or taking care of children. However, a proper blender can provide you with the ability to make tasty and healthy food in the same period as you need for some processed food that is not healthy at all. You will feel much better about yourself when you manage to lose weight and look more fit. Obesity is one of the major problems in our society, and this type of kitchen appliance is one of the best ways to motivate people to have a proper diet plan.