Nier Remaster Announced for PC/Ps4. Coming to Mobile Soon!!!

An RPG game that was 1st released in 2010 for PS3 and Xbox 3 is all set to place its foot in Mobile Gaming.

Not only this, but a remastered version of the 1st Nier game will also release along with it. You can expect the remastered version to release on the PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

At the time of the announcement, Nier released a small teaser trailer of the upcoming game. Take a look at it from below –

Nier Remaster Teaser Trailer

How was the trailer? Did you like it? Let me know your view in the comments section given below. Meanwhile, if I talk about my point of view on this, nothing would have been a better 10-years anniversary gift than this for all the Nier Fans.

BTW, don’t get confused with the title of the game, be it Nier remastered or Nier Remake, you’ll get a new Nier Game.

Everything about the Upcoming Remastered Nier game

After getting immense success with the 2017 edition of the game, Square Enix announced the prequel to Nier Automata video game for PC. Right after its official release, the game will be available to purchase via the Steam Store.

Nier’s remastered version is currently being developed by the Toylogic in association with Platinum Games and Square Enix. As I said at the beginning of the post, Squire Enix producer Yusuke Saito has said that its version up to the previous editions of Nier video games.

Now, coming to its feature, what new will be coming in the upcoming edition of Nier Remaster? Do you have any idea?

Well, at the presentation, the developers revealed, Nier Remaster will feature completely voiced lines and new music from the composer of the original Nier game.

However, this is not it. If rumors are to be believed, you might possibly see a new ending in the game.

Immense Success

Right after the release, the 1st version of the Nier Gaming series got a mixed response from the fans. However, it was Nier Automata in 2017 that received immense love from the fans. It was an outright blockbuster in PC Gaming.

Nier Remaster – A Technical Prequel

As I told you earlier, the upcoming Nier game is a prequel to Nier Automata. However, the most interesting thing is that neither game versions follow any story from each other.

Nier Remaster Storyline

That’s the most interesting part. Here, you’ll find the storyline that completely revolves around the upcoming video game.

The story follows the journey of a young boy. In the near future, there’ll be an apocalypse and to save his younger sister from it, he’ll begin a journey.

Similarly, If I talk about the 2010 edition of the game, it featured a man who was looking to get a cure for his daughter/sister in a dominated by mysterious creatures. These creatures were known as “Shades”.

However, the same was not the case when the game was released in Japan. In fact, the Japanese version had the story of a younger brother and his sister. Furthermore, the game was released with a different title name Nier Replicant.

From the text we see in the trailer mentioning a “young, kind-hearted boy” and his sister, it looks like Square Enix is going with the original Nier Replicant’s brother and sister dynamic.

The trailer also shows that this remaster will be developed by Toylogic, and not Platinum Games, who made 2017’s Nier Automata. Besides, Nier in itself is a spin-off to hit franchise Drakengard.

Final Words

At the launch event, Square Enix clearly mentioned the supported gaming platforms for Nier Remastered, not the release date. Once the game is available you would be able to purchase it from the Steam Store. As for the mobile users, they can download this game from the respective gaming store in mobile.

That’s all for now. I’m pretty much excited to play this game. What about you? Let me know in the comments section given below.