New TMNT Comics Introduce Fifth Turtle, Marvel Unveil Terrifying New Carnage

The latest issue of IDW’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles has created quite a buzz by adding a new female turtle into the mix. The sold-out Issue #95 concluded with the young Foot Clan member Jennika transforming into turtle form after an emergency blood transfusion performed by Donatello using Leonardo’s blood. Now, IDW has published concept art that properly showcases Jennika’s turtle form and reveals her new yellow mask.

“Congratulations to the creative team of #TMNT! Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #95 is now sold out at the distributor level and going to 2nd print! Until then, head over to your local comic shop and pick up your copy…rumor has it there’s a huge cliff hanger! ”

Now with a cloak and claws, Jennika, the secondary leader of the Clan of the foot, needed a blood transfusion after being stabbed by a resentful Karai. However, Leonardo’s mutant blood caused the human girl to transform, as did the four ninja brothers.

Since the transformation at the end of the problem, Jennika’s ninja turtle form has not yet been seen in action, and it remains to be seen how the transformation will affect her relationships with the turtle brothers and their love interest, Casey Jones.

A gang war has broken out across New York City. Jennika, Splinter’s chunin in the Foot Clan, was one of the first wounded. The Shredder’s great-granddaughter Karai, Splinter’s rival for control of the Foot, impaled Jennika on a sword. Karai and her gang of mutants then prevented the Turtles from taking Jennika to a hospital. With few other options, the Turtles took drastic measures by reaching out to the Mutanimals, stealing some of the same Dimension X ooze substance that restored April O’Neil’s father to health after his stroke, and heading to Harold Lyja’s lab.

In the laboratory, Donatello and Lyja injected Jennika with serum. It was working until Metalhead, the robotic turtle with a grudge against Donatello, crashed in the lab. Metalhead destroyed the only batch of mutagens that the Turtles had and Jennika’s health began to deteriorate again. The turtles escaped with Jennika and returned to their old sewer barracks. Seeing no other way to save Jennika’s life, Donatello performed a blood transfusion using Leonardo’s blood. Jennika’s health improved, but she also became a new ninja turtle.

He also revealed some additional concept artwork and teased that the story of Jennika’s mask will be a nod to Campbell. What do you think of Jennika’s new design? Let us know in the comments. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #95 is on sale now, with the next issue arriving July 31.