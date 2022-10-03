5 New Online Casino Games with Free Bonuses

If you’re an Austrian online gambling lover who’s looking for new games to play, you’re in luck. We’ve compiled a list of five exciting new casino games that come with free bonuses. So read on to find out more about these great games and start playing today!

There are a few things to keep in mind when you’re looking for free bonuses, though. First, make sure that the bonus is actually worth taking – some offers may not be worth your time if the wagering requirements are too high or the bonus itself is too small. Second, look at the terms and conditions of the bonus – some offers may have restrictions on how you can use your winnings, so it’s important to check this before you start playing.

Finally, remember that free bonuses are a great way to try out new games and find ones that you enjoy playing. So don’t be afraid to take advantage of them – chances are, you’ll have a lot of fun!

The different types of online casino bonuses

When it comes to online casino bonuses, there are a few different types at JooCasino that you might encounter. The most common type of bonus is the sign-up or welcome bonus, which is given to new players when they create an account with a casino. This bonus usually comes in the form of free credits or free spins, which can be used to play the casino’s games.

Another popular type of bonus is the reload bonus, which is given to players who make a second deposit at the casino. This bonus can also be in the form of free credits or free spins, and it can help to keep your bankroll topped up so that you can keep playing.

Finally, you might also encounter loyalty bonuses at some online casinos. These bonuses are given to players who regularly play at the casino, and they can take the form of free spins, credits, or even cashback on your losses.

How to Benefit from Free Bonuses?

When you sign up for a new online casino, you should always look for the best welcome bonus by looking at various online casino reviews for example. This is because casinos often give new players special bonuses to help them get started. And, of course, the bigger the bonus, the better. However, it’s not just the size of the bonus that matters. You should also check the wagering requirements and see if the bonus is cashable or not.

One of the best things about online gambling is that you can frequently find casinos offering no deposit bonuses. This means that you don’t have to risk any of your own money to start playing. Simply create an account and claim your bonus. But remember, these bonuses are usually quite small. So don’t expect to win big without making a deposit first.

1. Gonzo’s Quest

Gonzo’s Quest is one of the most popular online slots around, and for good reason. It’s an exciting game with great graphics and a fun storyline. What’s more, it comes with a free spins bonus. So you can spin the reels for free and still stand a chance of winning real money prizes. To trigger the bonus, you need to land three or more Free Fall symbols on the reels. Then you’ll be awarded 10 free spins, during which all wins are multiplied by three.

2. Starburst

Starburst is another hugely popular online slot from NetEnt. It’s a bright and colorful game with a retro feel. And, like Gonzo’s Quest, it comes with a free spins bonus. To get the bonus, you need to land three or more Starburst symbols on the reels. Only after that will you be awarded 10 free spins. But it’s worth it, as all wins during the bonus round are multiplied by three.

3. Jack and the Beanstalk

Jack and the Beanstalk is a fun and colorful online slot from NetEnt. It’s based on the classic fairy tale, and it comes with a free spins bonus. The bonus is triggered when you land three or more Scatter symbols on the reels. As a result, you’ll be awarded 10 free spins. But that’s not all, as during the bonus round, all wins are multiplied by three.

4. Spinata Grande

Spinata Grande is an exciting online slot from NetEnt. It’s a Mexican-themed game with a fun, colorful atmosphere. And, like the other games on this list, it comes with a free spins bonus. To get the bonus, you need to land three or more Free Spins symbols on the reels. Once you do, you’ll be awarded 10 free spins. All wins during the bonus round are multiplied by three.

5. Twin Spin

Twin Spin is a popular online slot from NetEnt. It’s a simple game with a classic feel. And, like the other games on this list, it comes with a free spins bonus. The bonus is triggered when you land three or more Scatter symbols on the reels. Once you do, you’ll be awarded 10 free spins. All wins during the bonus round are multiplied by three.

How to find the best online casino bonuses

When it comes to finding the best online casino bonuses, there are a few things you need to keep in mind. The first is to make sure that the bonus is actually worth your while. A lot of times, casinos will offer bonuses that seem great on the surface but are actually not worth your time.

The second thing to look for is wagering requirements. These are the requirements that you need to meet in order to actually cash out your bonus. Make sure that the wagering requirements are reasonable and that you will be able to meet them.

The third thing to look for is the game selection. Some casinos will only offer bonuses for certain games. If you’re not interested in those games, then the bonus is not going to do you any good. Make sure that the casino you’re considering has a good selection of games so that you can take advantage of the bonus they’re offering.

Finally, make sure that the casino itself is reputable and trustworthy. There are a lot of scams out there, so you need to be careful. Do some research on the casino before you deposit any money.

Keep these things in mind and you should be able to find the best online casino bonuses with ease!

So, there you have it, five great new online casino games with free bonuses. What are you waiting for? Sign up to a new casino today and start playing!