New iPhone 11 release date & price leaks

Apple iPhone 2019 can be all about the camera.

The new iPhone 11 leaks point to a radically different square-shaped rear camera within a familiar-looking design, and a release date scheduled for September 2019.

Apart from the impact of the camera, Apple is not expected to offer a massive design update with the iPhone 11. Instead, this iOS 13 phone has another incremental update, just like last year’s iPhone XS on the iPhone X .

What has changed?

The most credible rumors of iPhone 11 point to a set of three cameras on the back of the phone, which probably means better photo and video quality.

The third rear camera could also improve Apple’s augmented reality vision since CEO Tim Cook has constantly talked about the power of AR on the iPhone and the iPad. A depth sensing flight time camera could do just that.

The iPhone 11 can also get a significant increase in battery life and the reverse wireless charging function offered by Samsung and Huawei. Only the Apple version can wirelessly charge a friend’s iPhone or Apple Watch.

The usual suspects are also here when it comes to iPhone 11 leaks: an update of specifications to make the phone faster than previous versions already fast, and new colors to draw the attention of consumers who hesitate to update the new iPhone.

It’s good news because Apple is not selling as many iPhones as previously predicted, so its next flagship has to surprise everyone or lower the price to remain competitive.

The release date of the iPhone 11 will be Tuesday, September 10, 2019

Having analyzed Apple’s previous events, we predict that the release date of the iPhone 11 will be Tuesday, September 10, 2019.

With three iPhones released in 2018 (the standard iPhone XS, the larger iPhone XS Max, and the economical iPhone XR), we expect Apple to repeat the trifecta this year with the iPhone 11 possibly launched alongside the iPhone 11 Max and the iPhone 11R (names TBC).

In fact, it now seems very likely that eleven numbers of iPhone models have appeared without warning in a regulatory database. Now, that does not mean eleven new iPhones, since each one will have several associated model numbers for different regions, but it is enough to suggest that we will see three new ones.

So, what other new features will the iPhone 11 have, and will it still have a notch? We will investigate what we expect from Apple’s next flagship iPhone.

New iPhone 11 design

The main leaked iPhone 11 design doing the rounds shows a triple-lens camera in the left corner. That’s in line with where Apple currently places the camera but would make for a different shape and an extra lens.

These images also show a likely glass back and the same arrangement of buttons as the iPhone XS, and multiple leaks have claimed they’re right.

The mannequins in the filtered box that can be seen above give you a clear idea of what the triple-lens rear camera looks like. Respected Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo commented that one of these lenses could be almost invisible, adding at the same time that the selfie camera will receive an increase of 7MP to 12MP.

Front-on it looks like the iPhone XS, but it may get the iPad’s smaller, circular mute slider on the side, while on the back it’s all change with a large bump housing three cameras.

Details leaked alongside the video claim the iPhone 11 will have a 5.8-inch screen and measure 143.9 x 71.4 x 7.8mm, although it will apparently be 9mm thick at the camera bump.

Final Take away

One of the sources of the previous images added that there are three new iPhone models in operation: the successors of the iPhone XS, the iPhone XS Max, and the iPhone XR. It looks like we will have three models again this year. The most comprehensive new iPhone 11 design leak, however, comes via CashKaro and OnLeaks, who have produced the video below featuring 3D renders of what they believe the new iPhone will look like. We’ve also heard that the range could have a frosted glass-like back. This isn’t apparent in most images but has been rumored more than once.