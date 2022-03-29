2022 has already been a bumper year for gaming, and we are only just about to hit April. There are dozens of massive titles still on their way to our PCs and consoles and some much-anticipated returns of beloved series.

With too many games to count, there are new ones coming out every single day. Much like the BetMGM, these are the games you should keep an eye out for in the coming months.

Upcoming Game Releases of 2022

1. God of War: Ragnarok

The next installment in the God of War franchise has been one of the most hyped and talked about games for months. We pick up the story where we ended in God of War, with the end of the world upon us.

Kratos now needs to battle Freya, Thor, and the forces looking to destroy the world he calls home. While details have remained scarce, it is hard to see this game being anything but an instant classic.

2. Warzone 2

February saw Warzone fans shocked to hear that a sequel to the uber-popular Battle Royale game was in the works. While we don’t know much about what the new game will entail, a sequel to a BR is somewhat unheard of.

With the Call of Duty franchise and game releases being taken in a new direction and the flagship titles being so tied in with the BR game, the sequel could be a concept we have never seen before.

3. Kirby and the Forgotten Land

A brand new installment in the Kirby series will see our favorite pink character transported into a half-nature, half-civilized world known as the Forgotten Land. He finds out that a horrible beast is kidnapping the creatures that call the island home.

Kirby, alongside a new chinchilla-like companion, must not only find and rescue the creatures but defeat the monster.

4. Evil Dead: The Game

Another game that is short on detail but not short on hype is Evil Dead: The Game. What we do know is that there will be co-op and versus mode, as well as multiple maps, and 25 weapons from the series.

There will also be a single-player mode, but to the disappointment of some, it will still require an internet connection to play.

5. The Last of Us Part II

Since its E3 2016 reveal, there has been a lot of noise about The Last of Us Part II. In a year when games are dominated by sequels, remakes and reboots it was a pleasant surprise to see Naughty Dog shake things up with an entire new game world and sequel to their lauded 2013 original. Since its announcement we’ve seen story trailers, character reveals and gameplay demos that showcase just how far ahead it is from other games in development. For all intents and purposes The Last of Us Part II is being made for a future console generation. It will be some time before we get our hands on it but it looks certain to be one of the most important releases in video gaming history.

6. Saints Row

Saints Row has always been a series that has played second fiddle to Grand Theft Auto. However, the brand new title, simply named Saints Row, is set to revitalize and transform the series, bringing it into the modern day.

The game is set to go back to its roots, focusing on gang warfare and taking out a lot of the stranger and more wacky stuff we saw in Saints Row IV.

7. Battlefield V

In what will be Battlefield’s eleventh major installment, DICE is going back to World War II for its next game. We’ve seen plenty so far and we are in love with what we have seen thus far, but there are still questions to be answered. If you ask us, however, there’s no reason that Battlefield V shouldn’t be a contender for Game of the Year when it releases later on in 2022.

8. Gotham Knights

Taking place after the deaths of Bruce Wayne and Commissioner Gordon, Gotham is in the grips of immense chaos. Players then take on the roles of Nightwing, Batgirl, Robin, and Red Hood as you continue the legacy left behind by Batman.

Along the way, players will be faced with famous villains such as the Court of Owls, Mr. Freeze, and Penguin. This unique take on the Batman game series is sure to be a hit.

9. Final Fantasy XV: Episode Ardyn

Last month we were delighted to finally get our hands on Final Fantasy XV: Episode Ardyn, a bonus episode for players who opted for the Season Pass on PS4 or Xbox One. The game is a prequel to FFXV and follows Ardyn Lucis Caelum – his past, his rise and his fall from grace. Many fans have been pleased by its refreshing change of pace from mainline FFXV and are looking forward to seeing what’s next for Final Fantasy in just over 2 years’ time. Here’s hoping it won’t be another 10 years before Square Enix brings us a direct sequel…

10. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Legends Arceus has only just been released, and we are already looking towards the next games in the Pokemon World. Considering the game was only announced last month, as you can imagine, details are very scarce.

We know that we will be introduced to new worlds to explore and Pokemon to catch. The three starters have been announced too, Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly. The names of the Pokemon hint at this new world being based in Spain.

11. Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy has just released a game trailer and to say fans are excited is an understatement. The game takes place in the 1800s, before the events of Harry Potter, and will see players take their own journey through this magical world we all know.

The open-world game will allow players to explore the school, its grounds, the Forbidden Forest, and Hogsmeade. You will have to learn spells, fight beasts and enemies, and become the wizard or witch you were born to be.

12. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Set just after the events of Arkham Knight, Kill the Justice League sees players take on the roles of infamous villains Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, Deadshot, and King Shark. The Justice League, consisting of the Flash, Superman and Green Lantern, is under the control of Brainiac.

With only Wonder Woman free of Brainiac’s mind control, the Suicide Squad must defeat the Justice League before they destroy Gotham for good.