Upcoming Netflix TV Shows and Movies You Can’t Afford to Miss

Netflix TV Shows and Movies Releasing in March 2020
April 1:
- How to Fix a Drug Scandal (Netflix Documentary)
- Lethal Weapon
- Lethal Weapon 2
- Lethal Weapon 3
- 440 Days and 40 Nights
- Bloodsport
- Cadillac Records
- Can’t Hardly Wait
- Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke
- Community: Season 1-6
- Deep Impact
- God’s Not Dead
- Just Friends
- The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show (Netflix Comedy Special)
- Killer Klowns from Outer Space
- The Matrix Reloaded
- The Matrix
- The Matrix Revolutions
- Kim’s Convenience: Season 4
- David Batra: Elefanten I Rummet (Netflix Comedy Special)
- Minority Report
- The Girl with All the Gifts
- The Hangover
- Molly’s Game
- Promised Land
- Sunderland ‘Til I Die: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- The Roommate
- The Runaways
- Road to Perdition
- Salt
- Mud
- Mortal Kombat
- Taxi Driver
- The Death of Stalin
- School Daze
- Sherlock Holmes
- Nailed It!: Season 4 (Netflix Original)
- Soul Plane
- Sunrise in Heaven
- The Perks of Being a Wallflower
- Wildling
- Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S3: Sun & Moon – Ultra Legends
- The Social Network
April 2:
- Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll
- The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
April 3:
- Money Heist: The Phenomenon (Netflix Film)
- La casa de Papel: Part 4 (Netflix Original)
- StarBeam (Netflix Family)
- Coffee & Kareem (Netflix Film)
- Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy (Netflix Family)
April 4:
- Angel Has Fallen
April 5:
- The Killing of a Sacred Deer
April 6:
- Twin Murders: The Silence of the White City (Netflix Film)
- The Big Show Show (Netflix Family)
April 7:
- Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020: Part 3 (Netflix Original)
April 9:
- Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal
- Marc Maron: End Times Fun
April 10:
- La vie scolaire (Netflix Film)
- Brews Brothers (Netflix Original)
- Tigertail (Netflix Film)
- Love Wedding Repeat (Netflix Film)
- The Main Event (Netflix Film)
- LA Originals (Netflix Documentary)
April 14:
- Chris D’Elia: No Pain (Netflix Comedy Special)
April 15:
- The Innocence Files (Netflix Documentary)
- The Valhalla Murders (Netflix Original)
- Outer Banks (Netflix Original)
April 16:
- Hail, Caesar!
- Aftermath
- Fary: Hexagone: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- Despicable Me
- Jem and the Holograms
- Fauda: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
April 17:
- #blackAF (Netflix Original)
- Legado en los huesos (Netflix Film)
- Earth and Blood (La terre et le sang) (Netflix Film)
- Betonrausch (Netflix Film)
- The Last Kids on Earth: Book 2 (Netflix Family)
- Too Hot to Handle (Netflix Original)
- Sergio (Netflix Film)
April 18
- The Green Hornet
April 20
- Cooked with Cannabis (Netflix Original)
- The Vatican Tapes
- The Midnight Gospel (Netflix Original)
April 21
- Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker
- Middleditch & Schwartz: Law School Magic
- A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story
- Bleach: The Bount
- Archibald’s Next Big Thing: Season 2 (Netflix Family)
- Middleditch & Schwartz (Netflix Comedy Special)
- Middleditch & Schwartz: Dream Job
- Bleach: The Assault
- Middleditch & Schwartz: Parking Lot Wedding
- Greenhouse Academy: Season 4 (Netflix Family)
- Dino Girl Gauko: Season 2 (Netflix Family)
- Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness
April 22
- Circus of Books (Netflix Documentary)
- The Plagues of Breslau (Netflix Film)
- El silencio del pantano (Netflix Film)
- Win the Wilderness (Netflix Original)
- Absurd Planet (Netflix Original)
- The Willoughbys (Netflix Film)
April 23
- The House of Flowers: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
April 24
- After Life: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- Hello Ninja: Season 2 (Netflix Family)
- Extraction (Netflix Film)
- Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill (Netflix Comedy Special)
April 25:
- Django Unchained
- The Artist
April 26:
- The Last Kingdom: Season 4 (Netflix Original)
April 27:
- Never Have I Ever (Netflix Original)
- Battle: Los Angeles
April 29:
- Nadiya’s Time to Eat (Netflix Original)
- Extracurricular (Netflix Original)
- Summertime (Netflix Original)
- A Secret Love (Netflix Documentary)
- Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story (Netflix Documentary)
April 30:
- The Forest of Love: Deep Cut (Netflix Original)
- The Victims’ Game (Netflix Original)
- Drifting Dragons (Netflix Anime)
- Rich in Love (Ricos de Amor) (Netflix Film)
- Dangerous Lies (Netflix Film)
I think for the April Month, this would be enough, A rational being can’t watch all of them. So, to make sure you don’t miss out on some of the best Netflix tv shows & movies available.
#3 Best Netflix TV Shows and Movies to watch in April 2020
Self-Made: Inspired by the life of Madam C.J. Walker
Everyone needs some inspiration to survive & achieve their goal. So, for this, Netflix has come up with a tv program Self-Made: Inspired by the life of Madam C.J. Walker.
I know the title is a bit long, but it doesn’t matter as long as it teaches us some valuable life lessons.
Now, the question arises, why should I watch this or who madam C.J. Walker & how she is an inspiration. Well, let’s find out one by one.
First, I’ll answer Who Madam C.J. Walker is? C.J. Walker is the first-ever African American self-made millionaire.
That’s why Self-made is written at the beginning of the TV Program. Now, comes the reason why you should watch it.
Self-Made tv program will unfold the unknown and incredibly irreverent story of black hair care pioneer and mogul Madam C. J. Walker. How she overcame epic rivalries, tumultuous marriages to become America’s first black, self-made female millionaire.
That looks inspiring, right? As I’ve mentioned above, the program went live on 20th March 2, 2020.
So, don’t forget to binge-watch all the episodes straightaway after its release.
Feel Good Season 1
Inspired by the life of Mae Martin’s past experiences, Feel Good is an upcoming Netflix show that showcases her history of addiction. The same problem created problems in her love life as she meets a young woman named George.
So, what is their relationship? Is it love or an addiction to love? Well, to find the answers you need to watch the tv show as it’s available of Netlix. As we’ve some time left, you can watch the complete trailer from below:
Ozark Season 3
It doesn’t matter whether you’ve watched the previous two seasons of the Ozark Netflix Drama series. All that matters is if are you a fan of dark crime stories? Well, if you’re, Ozark is the show you can’t afford to miss.
If you’re serious about watching this Netflix drama, I would recommend you to view the earlier two seasons of Ozark Netflix original. Ozark Season 3 is available for stream since its release on March 27, 2020. As we’ve some time left in the official release, you can watch the complete trailer from below:
Final Words
That’s it for now. I hope this post helped you in setting your priorities right. Out of all the Netflix TV shows and movies, I’ve listed here you, which one would you watch 1st? Do let me know in the comments section given below.