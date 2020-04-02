Upcoming Netflix TV Shows and Movies You Can’t Afford to Miss

Every month Netflix releases a list of movies, tv shows, & Originals. Based on your streaming history, & bingeing history, Netflix’s recommendation algorithm suggests the content of your interest.

But out of all the recommendations, what shows or movies you should binge-watch first?

If you’re confused with the same thoughts, don’t worry as I’ll help you with three upcoming Netflix TV shows and movies that you shouldn’t miss watching.

Netflix TV Shows and Movies Releasing in March 2020

April 1:

How to Fix a Drug Scandal (Netflix Documentary)

Lethal Weapon

Lethal Weapon 2

Lethal Weapon 3

Lethal Weapon

440 Days and 40 Nights

Bloodsport

Cadillac Records

Can’t Hardly Wait

Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke

Community: Season 1-6

Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke

Deep Impact

God’s Not Dead

Just Friends

The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show (Netflix Comedy Special)

Killer Klowns from Outer Space

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix

The Matrix Revolutions

Kim’s Convenience: Season 4

David Batra: Elefanten I Rummet (Netflix Comedy Special)

Minority Report

The Girl with All the Gifts

The Hangover

Molly’s Game

Promised Land

Sunderland ‘Til I Die: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

The Roommate

The Runaways

Road to Perdition

Salt

Mud

Mortal Kombat

Taxi Driver

The Death of Stalin

School Daze

Sherlock Holmes

Nailed It!: Season 4 (Netflix Original)

Soul Plane

Sunrise in Heaven

The Perks of Being a Wallflower

Wildling

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S3: Sun & Moon – Ultra Legends

The Social Network

April 2:

Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

April 3:

Money Heist: The Phenomenon (Netflix Film)

La casa de Papel: Part 4 (Netflix Original)

StarBeam (Netflix Family)

Coffee & Kareem (Netflix Film)

Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy (Netflix Family)

April 4:

Angel Has Fallen

April 5:

The Killing of a Sacred Deer

April 6:

Twin Murders: The Silence of the White City (Netflix Film)

The Big Show Show (Netflix Family)

April 7:

Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020: Part 3 (Netflix Original)

April 9:

Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal

Marc Maron: End Times Fun

April 10:

La vie scolaire (Netflix Film)

Brews Brothers (Netflix Original)

Tigertail (Netflix Film)

Love Wedding Repeat (Netflix Film)

The Main Event (Netflix Film)

LA Originals (Netflix Documentary)

April 14:

Chris D’Elia: No Pain (Netflix Comedy Special)

April 15:

The Innocence Files (Netflix Documentary)

The Valhalla Murders (Netflix Original)

Outer Banks (Netflix Original)

April 16:

Hail, Caesar!

Aftermath

Fary: Hexagone: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Despicable Me

Jem and the Holograms

Fauda: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

April 17:

#blackAF (Netflix Original)

Legado en los huesos (Netflix Film)

Earth and Blood (La terre et le sang) (Netflix Film)

Betonrausch (Netflix Film)

The Last Kids on Earth: Book 2 (Netflix Family)

Too Hot to Handle (Netflix Original)

Sergio (Netflix Film)

April 18

The Green Hornet

April 20

Cooked with Cannabis (Netflix Original)

The Vatican Tapes

The Midnight Gospel (Netflix Original)

April 21

Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker

Middleditch & Schwartz: Law School Magic

A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story

Bleach: The Bount

Archibald’s Next Big Thing: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

Middleditch & Schwartz (Netflix Comedy Special)

Middleditch & Schwartz: Dream Job

Bleach: The Assault

Middleditch & Schwartz (Netflix Comedy Special)Middleditch & Schwartz: Dream Job

Middleditch & Schwartz: Parking Lot Wedding

Greenhouse Academy: Season 4 (Netflix Family)

Dino Girl Gauko: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness

April 22

Circus of Books (Netflix Documentary)

The Plagues of Breslau (Netflix Film)

El silencio del pantano (Netflix Film)

Win the Wilderness (Netflix Original)

Absurd Planet (Netflix Original)

The Willoughbys (Netflix Film)

April 23

The House of Flowers: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

April 24

After Life: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Hello Ninja: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

Extraction (Netflix Film)

Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill (Netflix Comedy Special)

April 25:

Django Unchained

The Artist

April 26:

The Last Kingdom: Season 4 (Netflix Original)

April 27:

Never Have I Ever (Netflix Original)

Battle: Los Angeles

April 29:

Nadiya’s Time to Eat (Netflix Original)

Extracurricular (Netflix Original)

Summertime (Netflix Original)

A Secret Love (Netflix Documentary)

Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story (Netflix Documentary)

April 30:

The Forest of Love: Deep Cut (Netflix Original)

The Victims’ Game (Netflix Original)

Drifting Dragons (Netflix Anime)

Rich in Love (Ricos de Amor) (Netflix Film)

Dangerous Lies (Netflix Film)

Woah!!!

I think for the April Month, this would be enough, A rational being can’t watch all of them. So, to make sure you don’t miss out on some of the best Netflix tv shows & movies available.

#3 Best Netflix TV Shows and Movies to watch in April 2020

Self-Made: Inspired by the life of Madam C.J. Walker

Everyone needs some inspiration to survive & achieve their goal. So, for this, Netflix has come up with a tv program Self-Made: Inspired by the life of Madam C.J. Walker.

I know the title is a bit long, but it doesn’t matter as long as it teaches us some valuable life lessons.

Now, the question arises, why should I watch this or who madam C.J. Walker & how she is an inspiration. Well, let’s find out one by one.

First, I’ll answer Who Madam C.J. Walker is? C.J. Walker is the first-ever African American self-made millionaire.

That’s why Self-made is written at the beginning of the TV Program. Now, comes the reason why you should watch it.

Self-Made tv program will unfold the unknown and incredibly irreverent story of black hair care pioneer and mogul Madam C. J. Walker. How she overcame epic rivalries, tumultuous marriages to become America’s first black, self-made female millionaire.

That looks inspiring, right? As I’ve mentioned above, the program went live on 20th March 2, 2020.

So, don’t forget to binge-watch all the episodes straightaway after its release.

Feel Good Season 1

Inspired by the life of Mae Martin’s past experiences, Feel Good is an upcoming Netflix show that showcases her history of addiction. The same problem created problems in her love life as she meets a young woman named George.

So, what is their relationship? Is it love or an addiction to love? Well, to find the answers you need to watch the tv show as it’s available of Netlix. As we’ve some time left, you can watch the complete trailer from below:

Ozark Season 3

It doesn’t matter whether you’ve watched the previous two seasons of the Ozark Netflix Drama series. All that matters is if are you a fan of dark crime stories? Well, if you’re, Ozark is the show you can’t afford to miss.

If you’re serious about watching this Netflix drama, I would recommend you to view the earlier two seasons of Ozark Netflix original. Ozark Season 3 is available for stream since its release on March 27, 2020. As we’ve some time left in the official release, you can watch the complete trailer from below:

Final Words

That’s it for now. I hope this post helped you in setting your priorities right. Out of all the Netflix TV shows and movies, I’ve listed here you, which one would you watch 1st? Do let me know in the comments section given below.