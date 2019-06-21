Netflix Shares Final “Stranger Things” Season 3 Trailer!

Here is a reminder that Netflix’s success is full of horror and science fiction. Stranger Things! On Thursday night, Netflix released a mysterious new trailer for the third season of its hit science fiction drama, Stranger Things. After a prolonged break, that for us personally was too long, Stranger Things will return on July 4, 2019, with a season that throws the children of Hawkins, Indiana, to the summer of 1985, which, as the teasers have said, ” It will change everything. “

Season three next month

To prepare for the latest entry in the beloved Netflix program, we’ve compiled all of our most vital, exciting, Easter-filled and important coverages. So that you can get back to the world of Stranger Things before delving into the secret mystery.

Is this a spoiler?

It looks that way and, frankly, it can not happen to a more deserving soul.

“You let us in,” a creepy voice intones. “And now, you are going to have to let us stay.” Eleven is sure that she used her powers to close the door of the spooky Upside Down, but the children gradually begin to realize that the same thing they fear the Mind Flayer, probably could be outside with them.

Uh, spoiler! Billy, the hunky if it is an unequal lifeguard, is about to become the new host of evil?

“It’s building something,” Eleven reports, and that can’t be good. The kids all weapon up with guns, slingshots, and hatchets, but can anything fight this creature? Hazmat suits, helicopters, and Steve pulling up a green tube of mysterious goo all feature in the preview.

This second trailer is much more threatening and horrifying than the first trailer

Launched in March in which children and adults of Hawkins face the fun and danger in the mall, the pool, and the local Amusement Fair. That trailer has more than 31 million visits as of Thursday night.

Why is “Stranger Things” so strangely compelling?

The show seemingly came out of nowhere in July 2016, with a 1980s setting and rich pop culture details. Young Will Byers disappears one night after playing D&D with his buddies in Hawkins, Indiana.

The unfolding plot includes a secret government laboratory, a young girl called Eleven, with psychokinetic powers, a creepy Upside Down dimension filled with monsters and goo, and Christmas lights that blink an unnerving message.

It boosted the sales of Eggo waffles, Eleven’s favorite snack, and created an entire movement, Justice for Barb, after a beloved character disappeared from a pool and sent fans off the deep end.

The third season is about to explode

And co-creators Matt and Ross Duffer say a fourth and fifth season is likely. In an interview with CNET magazine, David Harbor (Hopper himself) also confirmed that little information about the program: We can expect Stranger Things to stay for a few more years and continue in five seasons.

He also said that he knows “a bit of Hopper’s place in that story because the more you can know about the end of your story, the more you can configure”, and that fans should not be afraid of loose ends. It does not matter when the show finally ends.

“I feel very proud of that … we’re not going to get sort of lost in our story and leave these strands,” he said. “We’re going to tie things up.”

But until then, here’s a sneak peek at what strange things await.

Final Words

