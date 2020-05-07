In the midst of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, we have the complete list of Netflix latest TV shows and movies that’ll release in the May month. The list includes 100+ movies and tv shows (from different genres).

Now, when it comes to Netflix’s latest Original Content in the May month, we will see 42 TV series, movies, & documentary throughout this month. Now, let’s check out the complete list of TV Shows and movies that’ll release in May Month.

Netflix Latest TV Shows and Movies Releasing in May 2020

May 1:

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

Back to the Future (1985)

Back to the Future II (1989)

Above The Rim (1994)

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994)

The Patriot (2000)

What a Girl Wants (2003)

Underworld (2003)

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

Fun with Dick & Jane (2005)

Jarhead (2005)

Underworld: Evolution (2006)

The Heartbreak Kid (2007)

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008)

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008)

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans (2009)

For Colored Girls (2010)

Sinister (2012)

Jarhead 2: Field of Fire (2013)

Song of the Sea (2014)

Jarhead 3: The Siege (2016)

Urban Cowboy (2016)

Cracked Up (2018)

Den of Thieves (2018)

Never Stop Dreaming: The Life and Legacy of Shimon Peres (2018) – Netflix Original

Netflix Original Mrs. Serial Killer (2020) – Netflix Original

Netflix Original Get In (2020) – Netflix Original

Netflix Original The Half of It (2020) – Netflix Original

Netflix Original All Day and a Night (2020) – Netflix Original

Netflix Original Pup Academy (Season 1)

Reckoning (Limited Series)

Masha and the Bear (Season 4)

Medici (Season 3) – Netflix Original

Netflix Original Monthly Girls’ Nozaki Kun (Season 1)

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival

Thomas & Friends: The Royal Engine

Casi Feliz / Almost Happy (Season 1) – Netflix Original

Netflix Original Hollywood (Limited Series) – Netflix Original

Netflix Original Into the Night (Season 1) – Netflix Original

May 4:

Arctic Dogs (2019)

Luccas Neto em: Acampemonto de Ferias 2

May 5:

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill (2020)

May 6:

Hangman (2017)

Becoming (2020) – Netflix Original

Netflix Original Sí, Mi Amor (2020)

Workin Moms (Season 4) – Netflix Original

May 7:

Aerials (2016)

Si Doel 2: The Movie (2019)

Scissor Seven (Season 2)

May 8:

House at the End of the Street (2012)

Sleepless (2017)

18 regali / 18 Presents (2020)

The Wrong Missy (2020) – Netflix Original

Netflix Original Restaurants on the Edge (Season 2)

Rust Valley Restorers (Season 2) – Netflix Original

Netflix Original The Eddy (Limited Series) – Netflix Original

Netflix Original Valeria (Season 1) – Netflix Original

Netflix Original The Hollow (Season 2) – Netflix Original

Netflix Original Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt (Season 1) – Netflix Original

Netflix Original Too Hot to Handle (Season 1 – Reunion Special) – Netflix Original

Netflix Original Dead to Me (Season 2) – Netflix Original

May 9:

Charmed (Season 2)

Grey’s Anatomy (Season 16)

May 11:

Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics (2020) – Netflix Original

Netflix Original Trial by Media (Season 1) – Netflix Original

Netflix Original Bordertown (Season 3) – Netflix Original

May 12:

Love Is Blind (2019)

True: Terrific Tales (2020)

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. the Reverend (2020) – Netflix Original

May 14:

Dilan 1990 (2018)

Riverdale (Season 4)

May 15:

District 9 (2009)

I Love You, Stupid (2020) – Netflix Original

Netflix Original Learning Time with Timmy (Season 1)

Madam Secretary (Season 6)

Chichipatos (Season 1) – Netflix Original

Netflix Original Parasyte: The Maxim (Season 1)

White Lines (Season 1) – Netflix Original

Netflix Original She-Ra and the Princess of Power (Season 5) – Netflix Original

Netflix Original The Unremarkable Juanquini (Season 1) – Netflix Original

Netflix Original Magic for Humans (Season 3) – Netflix Original

Netflix Original The Wiggles

Avatar: The Last Airbender (Seasons 1-3)

May 16:

United 93 (2006)

Public Enemies (2009)

May 17:

Soul Surfer (2011)

El límite infinito

May 18

The Big Flower Fight (Season 1) – Netflix Original

May 19

Trumbo (2015)

Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything (2020) – Netflix Original

Netflix Original Sweet Magnolias (Season 1) – Netflix Original

May 20

The Flash (Season 6)

Ben Platt: Live from Radio City Music Hall (2020) – Netflix Original

May 22

Just Go With It (2011)

The Lovebirds (2020) – Netflix Original

Netflix Original Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series (Season 2) – Netflix Original

Netflix Original Selling Sunset (Season 2) – Netflix Original

Netflix Original Control Z (Season 1) – Netflix Original

May 23

Spelling the Dream (2020) – Netflix Original

Netflix Original Dynasty (Season 3)

May 25

Ne Zha (2019)

Uncut Gems (2019)

Norm of the North: Family Vacation (2020)

May 26:

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas (2020) – Netflix Original

May 27:

The Lincoln Lawyer (2011)

I’m No Longer Here (2019)

May 28:

La Corazonada (2020) – Netflix Original

May 29:

Space Force (Season 1) – Netflix Original

Netflix Original Somebody Feed Phil (Season 3) – Netflix Original

May 31:

High Strung Free Dance (2018)

Final Words

With lockdown set in most parts of the World, everyone is forced to stay/work from home. It’s hard for most people to stay at home 24/7 without stepping out. So, with the total release of 100+movies and tv shows in May Month, Netflix users have something new to watch.

In this complete list, which ones you’re excited to watch? Do let me know in the comment section given below.