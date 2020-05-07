In the midst of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, we have the complete list of Netflix latest TV shows and movies that’ll release in the May month. The list includes 100+ movies and tv shows (from different genres).
Now, when it comes to Netflix’s latest Original Content in the May month, we will see 42 TV series, movies, & documentary throughout this month. Now, let’s check out the complete list of TV Shows and movies that’ll release in May Month.
Netflix Latest TV Shows and Movies Releasing in May 2020
May 1:
- Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)
- Back to the Future (1985)
- Back to the Future II (1989)
- Above The Rim (1994)
- Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994)
- The Patriot (2000)
- What a Girl Wants (2003)
- Underworld (2003)
- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
- Fun with Dick & Jane (2005)
- Jarhead (2005)
- Underworld: Evolution (2006)
- The Heartbreak Kid (2007)
- Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008)
- The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008)
- Underworld: Rise of the Lycans (2009)
- For Colored Girls (2010)
- Sinister (2012)
- Jarhead 2: Field of Fire (2013)
- Song of the Sea (2014)
- Jarhead 3: The Siege (2016)
- Urban Cowboy (2016)
- Cracked Up (2018)
- Den of Thieves (2018)
- Never Stop Dreaming: The Life and Legacy of Shimon Peres (2018) – Netflix Original
- Mrs. Serial Killer (2020) – Netflix Original
- Get In (2020) – Netflix Original
- The Half of It (2020) – Netflix Original
- All Day and a Night (2020) – Netflix Original
- Pup Academy (Season 1)
- Reckoning (Limited Series)
- Masha and the Bear (Season 4)
- Medici (Season 3) – Netflix Original
- Monthly Girls’ Nozaki Kun (Season 1)
- Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow
- Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival
- Thomas & Friends: The Royal Engine
- Casi Feliz / Almost Happy (Season 1) – Netflix Original
- Hollywood (Limited Series) – Netflix Original
- Into the Night (Season 1) – Netflix Original
May 4:
- Arctic Dogs (2019)
- Luccas Neto em: Acampemonto de Ferias 2
May 5:
- Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill (2020)
May 6:
- Hangman (2017)
- Becoming (2020) – Netflix Original
- Sí, Mi Amor (2020)
- Workin Moms (Season 4) – Netflix Original
May 7:
- Aerials (2016)
- Si Doel 2: The Movie (2019)
- Scissor Seven (Season 2)
May 8:
- House at the End of the Street (2012)
- Sleepless (2017)
- 18 regali / 18 Presents (2020)
- The Wrong Missy (2020) – Netflix Original
- Restaurants on the Edge (Season 2)
- Rust Valley Restorers (Season 2) – Netflix Original
- The Eddy (Limited Series) – Netflix Original
- Valeria (Season 1) – Netflix Original
- The Hollow (Season 2) – Netflix Original
- Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt (Season 1) – Netflix Original
- Too Hot to Handle (Season 1 – Reunion Special) – Netflix Original
- Dead to Me (Season 2) – Netflix Original
May 9:
- Charmed (Season 2)
- Grey’s Anatomy (Season 16)
May 11:
- Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics (2020) – Netflix Original
- Trial by Media (Season 1) – Netflix Original
- Bordertown (Season 3) – Netflix Original
May 12:
- Love Is Blind (2019)
- True: Terrific Tales (2020)
- Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. the Reverend (2020) – Netflix Original
May 14:
- Dilan 1990 (2018)
- Riverdale (Season 4)
May 15:
- District 9 (2009)
- I Love You, Stupid (2020) – Netflix Original
- Learning Time with Timmy (Season 1)
- Madam Secretary (Season 6)
- Chichipatos (Season 1) – Netflix Original
- Parasyte: The Maxim (Season 1)
- White Lines (Season 1) – Netflix Original
- She-Ra and the Princess of Power (Season 5) – Netflix Original
- The Unremarkable Juanquini (Season 1) – Netflix Original
- Magic for Humans (Season 3) – Netflix Original
- The Wiggles
- Avatar: The Last Airbender (Seasons 1-3)
May 16:
- United 93 (2006)
- Public Enemies (2009)
May 17:
- Soul Surfer (2011)
- El límite infinito
May 18
- The Big Flower Fight (Season 1) – Netflix Original
May 19
- Trumbo (2015)
- Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything (2020) – Netflix Original
- Sweet Magnolias (Season 1) – Netflix Original
May 20
- The Flash (Season 6)
- Ben Platt: Live from Radio City Music Hall (2020) – Netflix Original
May 22
- Just Go With It (2011)
- The Lovebirds (2020) – Netflix Original
- Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series (Season 2) – Netflix Original
- Selling Sunset (Season 2) – Netflix Original
- Control Z (Season 1) – Netflix Original
May 23
- Spelling the Dream (2020) – Netflix Original
- Dynasty (Season 3)
May 25
- Ne Zha (2019)
- Uncut Gems (2019)
- Norm of the North: Family Vacation (2020)
May 26:
- Hannah Gadsby: Douglas (2020) – Netflix Original
May 27:
- The Lincoln Lawyer (2011)
- I’m No Longer Here (2019)
May 28:
- La Corazonada (2020) – Netflix Original
May 29:
- Space Force (Season 1) – Netflix Original
- Somebody Feed Phil (Season 3) – Netflix Original
May 31:
- High Strung Free Dance (2018)
Final Words
With lockdown set in most parts of the World, everyone is forced to stay/work from home. It’s hard for most people to stay at home 24/7 without stepping out. So, with the total release of 100+movies and tv shows in May Month, Netflix users have something new to watch.
In this complete list, which ones you’re excited to watch? Do let me know in the comment section given below.