Netflix Complete Schedule for November Month

The month of November has started & just like every time, Netflix is up with a list of movies, & TV shows that’ll release on their video streaming platforms. This time Netflix will be releasing 42 new shows & movies.
So, as a viewer, you’ll get to enjoy a lot of binge-worthy content. Besides, Netflix will release some fan-favorite series too. Want to know which ones? Well, then continue reading the post to find more about them:
What new will be releasing on Netflix?
After Halloween 2019, the holiday season is started. So, by keeping this in mind, Netflix is all set to release holiday content for Netflix users worldwide. From Nov. 1 to Christmas, Netflix has announced the complete schedule of the content.
The holiday season on Netflix is starting with the 3rd season of Atypical tv show, American son & many more.
Netflix Complete Schedule of November 2019
Released November 1, 2019
- The King
- Atypical: Season 3
- We Are the Wave
- American Son
- The Man Without Gravity
- Hello Ninja
- True: Grabbleapple Harvest
- Fire in Paradise
- Queer Eye: We’re in Japan!
- Drive – Netflix Film
- Holiday in the Wild
- Elliot the Littlest Reindeer
- Apache Warrior
- Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures
- Christmas Survival
- Billy on the Street
- Christmas in the Heartlands
- Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
- How to Be a Latin Lover
- Christmas Break-In
- Grease
- Love Jones
- Mobile Suit Gundam
- Holly Star
- Sling Blade
- Paid in Full
- Rosemary’s Baby
- Santa Girl
- Step Brothers
- Rounders
- Spitfire: The Plane that Saved the World
- The Deep Tv Show
- The Christmas Candle
- The Matrix Reloaded
- Mars Tv Show
- The Matrix Revolutions
- The Matrix
- The Game
- Wild Child
- Zombieland
- Up North
Released November 4
- The Devil Next Door
- A Holiday Engagement
- Dear Santa
- District 9
- Christmas Crush
Released November 5
- Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby
- She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 4
- The End of the Fucking World: Season 2
- Tune in for Love
- Undercover Brother 2
Released November 6
- Burning Cane
- SCAMS *Netflix Original
- Shadow
Released November 8
- Let It Snow.
- The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 2
- Wild District: Season 2
- Busted!: Season 2
- Paradise Beach
- Green Eggs and Ham: Season 1
- Greatest Events of WWII in HD Colour
Released November 9
- Little Things: Season 3
Released November 10
- Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 5
Released November 11
- Chief of Staff: Season 2
- A Single Man
Released November 12
- Jeff Garlin: Our Man in Chicago
- Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 3
Released November 13
- Maradona in Mexico
Released November 14
- The Stranded
Released November 15
- GO!: The Unforgettable Party
- Earthquake Bird
- The Toys That Made Us: Season 3
- The Club
- House Arrest
- Avlu: Part 2
- I’m with the Band: Nasty Cherry
- Klaus
- Llama Llama: Season 2
Released November 16
- Suffragette
Released November 17
- The Crown: Season 3
Released November 19
- No hay tiempo para la verguenza
- Iliza: Unveiled
Released November 20
- Dream/Killer
- Lorena, la de pies ligeros
- Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator
Released November 21
- Mortel *Netflix Original
- The Knight Before Christmas
Released November 22
Netflix Original
- Singapore Social
- Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings
- High Seas: Season 2
- Narcoworld: Dope Stories
- Nailed It! Holiday!: Season 2
- Nobody’s Looking
Netflix Family
- Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 8
- Meet the Adebanjos: Seasons 1-3
- Mon frère
- The Dragon Prince: Season 3
- Dino Girl Gauko
Released November 23
- End of Watch
Released November 24
- Shot Caller
Released November 25
- Dirty John: Season 1
Released November 26
- Super Monsters Save Christmas
- Mark Birbiglia: The New One
- True: Winter Wishes
Released November 27
- Broken
- The Irishman
Released November 28
- John Crist: I Ain’t Prayin For That
- Holiday Rush
- Mytho
- Merry Happy Whatever
Released November 29
- The Movies That Made Us
- Atlantics
- I Lost My Body
- Sugar Rush Christmas
- Chip and Potato: Season 2
- La Reina del Sur: Season 2
Final Words
That’s the complete schedule for the November release of Netflix. If I have missed out adding any tv show or movie then do let me know via the comments section given below.
