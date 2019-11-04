Netflix Complete Schedule for November Month

The month of November has started & just like every time, Netflix is up with a list of movies, & TV shows that’ll release on their video streaming platforms. This time Netflix will be releasing 42 new shows & movies.

So, as a viewer, you’ll get to enjoy a lot of binge-worthy content. Besides, Netflix will release some fan-favorite series too. Want to know which ones? Well, then continue reading the post to find more about them:

What new will be releasing on Netflix?

After Halloween 2019, the holiday season is started. So, by keeping this in mind, Netflix is all set to release holiday content for Netflix users worldwide. From Nov. 1 to Christmas, Netflix has announced the complete schedule of the content.

The holiday season on Netflix is starting with the 3rd season of Atypical tv show, American son & many more.

Netflix Complete Schedule of November 2019

Released November 1, 2019

The King

Atypical: Season 3

We Are the Wave

American Son

The Man Without Gravity

Hello Ninja

True: Grabbleapple Harvest

Fire in Paradise

Queer Eye: We’re in Japan!

Drive – Netflix Film

Holiday in the Wild

Elliot the Littlest Reindeer

Apache Warrior

Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures

Christmas Survival

Billy on the Street

Christmas in the Heartlands

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas

How to Be a Latin Lover

Christmas Break-In

Grease

Love Jones

Mobile Suit Gundam

Holly Star

Sling Blade

Paid in Full

Rosemary’s Baby

Santa Girl

Step Brothers

Rounders

Spitfire: The Plane that Saved the World

The Deep Tv Show

The Christmas Candle

The Matrix Reloaded

Mars Tv Show

The Matrix Revolutions

The Matrix

The Game

Wild Child

Zombieland

Up North

Released November 4

The Devil Next Door

A Holiday Engagement

Dear Santa

District 9

Christmas Crush

Released November 5

Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 4

The End of the Fucking World: Season 2

Tune in for Love

Undercover Brother 2

Released November 6

Burning Cane

SCAMS *Netflix Original

Shadow

Released November 8

Let It Snow.

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 2

Wild District: Season 2

Busted!: Season 2

Paradise Beach

Green Eggs and Ham: Season 1

Greatest Events of WWII in HD Colour

Released November 9

Little Things: Season 3

Released November 10

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 5

Released November 11

Chief of Staff: Season 2

A Single Man

Released November 12

Jeff Garlin: Our Man in Chicago

Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 3

Released November 13

Maradona in Mexico

Released November 14

The Stranded

Released November 15

GO!: The Unforgettable Party

Earthquake Bird

The Toys That Made Us: Season 3

The Club

House Arrest

Avlu: Part 2

I’m with the Band: Nasty Cherry

Klaus

Llama Llama: Season 2

Released November 16

Suffragette

Released November 17

The Crown: Season 3

Released November 19

No hay tiempo para la verguenza

Iliza: Unveiled

Released November 20

Dream/Killer

Lorena, la de pies ligeros

Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator

Released November 21

Mortel *Netflix Original

The Knight Before Christmas

Released November 22

Netflix Original

Singapore Social

Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings

High Seas: Season 2

Narcoworld: Dope Stories

Nailed It! Holiday!: Season 2

Nobody’s Looking

Netflix Family

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 8

Meet the Adebanjos: Seasons 1-3

Mon frère

The Dragon Prince: Season 3

Dino Girl Gauko

Released November 23

End of Watch

Released November 24

Shot Caller

Released November 25

Dirty John: Season 1

Released November 26

Super Monsters Save Christmas

Mark Birbiglia: The New One

True: Winter Wishes

Released November 27

Broken

The Irishman

Released November 28

John Crist: I Ain’t Prayin For That

Holiday Rush

Mytho

Merry Happy Whatever

Released November 29

The Movies That Made Us

Atlantics

I Lost My Body

Sugar Rush Christmas

Chip and Potato: Season 2

La Reina del Sur: Season 2

Final Words

That’s the complete schedule for the November release of Netflix. If I have missed out adding any tv show or movie then do let me know via the comments section given below.