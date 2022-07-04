Everything You Need To Know About Las Vegas Airport Parking

The Las Vegas Valley metropolitan region is served by McCarran International Airport, situated in Paradise, Nevada. The airport is located 5 miles from the center of Las Vegas, Nevada, on Wayne Newton Blvd, off of Paradise Road. It bears the name of Pat McCarran, a former U.S. Senator from Nevada who championed rules governing commercial air travel in Las Vegas and throughout the nation. Although Harry Reid Las Vegas Airport or simply Las Vegas International Airport have been proposed as new names for the airport, there has been some opposition to both.

It’s pricey and difficult to get parking near McCarran International Airport’s Terminal 1. There is no way to tell whether the parking garages are complete until you attempt to park there, so you will have to loop around the terminals. Not to mention the high expense of airport parking, which may range anywhere from $10 to $36 per day.

Cheap Parking Is Available Close to McCarran International Airport

The parking are 20 miles from Las Vegas Airport. The free shuttle service will make your journey to and from the airport a breeze. As you begin your travel, the service personnel will assist you with your bags. Shuttles will be waiting for you at the terminal’s passenger pick-up area on your route home. For more information, you can visit Parkos.com.

As a result, you can be confident that your vehicle will be stored in a secure garage that their staff has thoroughly inspected. Some suppliers provide additional services and facilities, such as car washes, flat-tire assistance, electric vehicle charging stations, and complimentary bottled water.

Leaving a review of your parking experience is encouraged. Upon completion of your reservation, you will be contacted through email to provide any further comments or feedback you may have. When looking for parking, genuine people’s experiences are the most excellent guide.

Parking Close to The McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas

See all of your parking alternatives in one convenient location. It’s possible to locate a service that fits your needs and budget if you compare services. Partners provide self-, valet-, extended-, short-, outdoor, and indoor parking. You don’t have to take what you can get from LAS Parking or attempt to get a public parking spot when you may try some of the online booking services.

In order to protect your vehicle, the parking lot managers use a range of security precautions, such as closed-circuit television, armed guards, gated lots, and staff present around the clock. You won’t have to worry about your vehicle with one of their partners.

Airport Parking Las Vegas

McCarran International Airport serviced over 50 million passengers in 2018. More people are using this airport. Thus there will be more passengers within next years. This guide to parking at the Las Vegas Airport was put together to reduce the amount of stress you experience, as well as the amount of time and money you spend.

Short Term T1/T3

Each terminal has short-term covered parking. Terminal 1 guests may locate it on Level 2M outside the terminal building. Level 1 short-term parking is available outside Terminal 3’s garage. Since the daily fee is the most costly, we recommend using these parking garages for visits for up to 3 hours—free 15 minutes. The following rates apply $2 for 16–60 minutes, $4–1-2 hours, $6–3 hours, and $3–4 hours. $36 daily max.

Valet Parking T1/T3

Parking at the Las Vegas Airport’s Valet service is the best option if you’re in a rush or just want the convenience of speedy parking options. The garage is close to T1 on Level 2 or even T3 on Level V. Car care is offered. The height limit for big trucks is 7 feet in Terminal 1 and 9 feet and 4 inches in Terminal 3. Both terminals have the same rates for valet parking. The minimum payment is $6; hourly parking is $1. The daily maximum rate is $23.

Long Term T1/T3

Long-term parking is available to travelers at both terminals. Long-stay parking is available at Terminal 1 (Levels 1M, 3, 4, 5, and 6) and Terminal 3 (Levels 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6). It’s easy to park here. Terminal 1’s garage and T3’s, the height clearance is 8′. In both places, you don’t have to pay for the first 15 minutes. The following prices apply $2 for the first 16 to 30 minutes, $3 for the next 31 to 60 minutes, as well as $1 for each extra hour. The daily max is $16.

T1 Remote or Oversize

The McCarran rental car facility is just across the street from this airport parking lot on Gilespie Road, and the terminal building is only a short distance away. It is for cars over 22′ or taller than 13 12′ that wish to park near Terminal 1. It’s not close to T1, but the airport offers shuttles. For a complimentary shuttle, contact 702-261-5122. For its first hour, parking is $6; for each extra hour, it’s $3; and for the whole day, it is $15.

Economy parking T1

If you want to save money on parking, Las Vegas Airport offers economical self-parking at both terminals. The Las Vegas Airport Terminal 1 Economy Parking lot is located at 576 Kitty Hawk Way, a short distance from the airport terminal (it is immediately off of Paradise Road). On the T1 parking garage’s Level Zero, you’ll find a shuttle bus stop where you may go to and from such a parking lot. Fifteen minutes have been free; from there, you pay $1 for every hour over an hour-long time. The daily cap is $10.

T3 Economy and Oversize

Economy, Large Parking at Airport 3 is the cheapest option for travelers leaving this terminal. It’s affordable and convenient to the terminal, next to the T3 parking garage. Because it’s near Check-In/Ticketing, shuttles don’t operate to and from this lot. The very first 15 minutes are cost-free, and after that, parking costs $2 for 16–30 minutes, $3 for 31–60 minutes, as well as $1 for each extra hour. These prices are the same as for T3 Economy Parking. The daily max is $10.