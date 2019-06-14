NBA Finals 2019: Raptors Defeated Warriors With A Nail-Bitting Finish

Toronto Raptors did It! After six back to back nail biting faceoffs, the raptors successfully defeated the Warriors & became the first ever team from outside the United States to become the champion. In their quest to defeating the defending champions, both Kyle Lowry & Pascal Siakam scored 26 points whereas Kawhi Leonard & the reserve Fred VanVleet scored 22 points each for the Toronto Raptors. By doing so, they helped Raptors defeat the warriors by 114-110 in the Game Six & win the series by 4-2.

NBA Finals 2019 Most Valuable Player

For an exceptional season this year, Kawhi Leonard is named as the Bill Russell NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award (Renamed on Feb 14, 2019). Till date, this award has been given to 31 players with Michael Jordon winning the award for the record 6 times. It was the second time for him to get the award. Earlier, in 2014, he received the same award, while playing with San Antonio & last July they traded him to the Raptors.

In his post-match interview, Leonard said that “Last summer I was going through a lot. I just kept working hard and had my mind set on this goal right here, and this is why I play basketball. This is what I work hard for. I’m glad to see it all pay off”.

Here are the last 13 NBA Finals MVPs

2019: Kawhi Leonard, F, Toronto Raptors

2018: Kevin Durant, F, Golden State Warriors

2017: Kevin Durant, F, Golden State Warriors

2016: LeBron James, F, Cleveland, Cavaliers

2015: Andre Iguodala, F, Golden State Warriors

2014: Kawhi Leonard, F, San Antonio Spurs

2013: LeBron James, F, Miami Heat

2012: LeBron James, F, Miami Heat

2011: Dirk Nowitzki, F, Dallas Mavericks

2010: Kobe Bryant, F, Los Angeles Lakers

2009: Kobe Bryant, F, Los Angeles Lakers

2008: Paul Pierce, F, Boston Celtics

2007: Tony Parker, G, San Antonio Spurs

NBA FINALS 2019 SCHEDULE & RESULTS

After getting a 3-2 lead in the NBA finals, Golden State Warrior started the sixth game with the only intention to level the final series. But the first half of the sixth match concluded with Toronto getting a 60-57 lead. Lowry scored 21 points & most of the scoring came from hitting 7 out of 10 shots from the floor. Rest points came from the 3-point range. As for warriors, Thompson scored 18 points out of 57 points in the half-time.

However, after the first half, warriors were in a good position with 4 points lead, but disaster struck for them when Thompson got injured by landing awkwardly on his left leg. Warriors called for a timeout as Thompson was sent back to the locker room. Later, the crowd erupted with joy, as he returned to the court for 2 free throws & gave a decisive 85-80 lead to their team. Then, he was seen walking out of the Arena on crutches.

As the match was coming to an end, VanVleet levelled the score with his two 3-pointers. Again, with the help of a 3 pointer from VanVleet & rebound from Serga Ibaka put Toronto on top at 106-101. Finally, the match ended with a 3-pointer from Lowry & the Raptors became the first ever Canadian club since 1993 to win a North American Sports Title.

GAME 1: Toronto 118, Golden State 109

GAME 2: Golden State 109, Toronto 104

GAME 3: Toronto 123, Golden State 109

GAME 4: Toronto 105, Golden State 92

GAME 5: Golden State 106, Toronto 105

GAME 6: Toronto 114, Golden State 110