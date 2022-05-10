9 Must-Visit Destinations in Your Visit to Indonesia

If you are looking to go on a vacation with your family, Semarang is the perfect destination in Indonesia. One of the best ways to spend time with your family is by visiting a theme park and the Salonika theme park is one of the best amusement parks in Indonesia. With over 20 adrenaline-filled rides and adventures, there is everything for everyone to love.

If you are someone who loves nature, Mount ungaran has some beautiful stunning sights you cannot miss. Perfect for people who love adventure, you can hike and also zipline to get your heart beating faster. If you are looking to visit spiritual and religious places, you can visit San Po Kong which is an ancient temple and also the iconic great Mosque where you can admire the architecture.

Must-Visit Destinations in Your Visit to Indonesia

Another place for adrenaline junkies is the famous haunted place called Lawang Sewu which is famous for ghost sightings and many more spooky stories.

1. Saloka Theme Park

One of the best places to visit with your family, the Saloka Theme Park is located in Semarang in Indonesia and has over 20 adrenaline-filled rides. You can also look at the stunning view of the mountain ranges of central Java and the Rawa Pening from a whopping height of 33 meters. Another famous attraction here is the Paku Bumi ride where you will be dropped down at a high speed, perfect for adrenaline junkies. The Saloka theme park has five zones with different activities to choose from and is one of the best places to visit with your family.

Location: Jl. Fatmawati No.154, Gumuk Sari, Lopait, Kec. Tuntang, Kabupaten Semarang, Jawa Tengah 50773, Indonesia

Timings: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Tickets: https://www.thrillophilia.com/tours/saloka-theme-park-tickets

2. Mount Ungaran

Located 45kms from the city, you can witness the stunning Panorama sights on the way to the mountain. Perfect for hikers, the mountain has a difficult trial for beginners but totally worth the hard work! You can visit the Gedong Songo temple complex, Bandungan, and also the lake of Rawa Pending on the southeast of the mountain.

The mountain has two active fumaroles in the south and is a stratovolcano of the Holocene age of rock. One of the best times to visit is during the sunrise when you click amazing pictures and enjoy a beautiful view.

3. Lake Rawa Pening

Another popular place here is the beautiful Lake Rawa Pening located in central Java. The lake has many conservation policies from the government of Indonesia through the green belt policy. The lake is also an hydroelectricity source along with a power station.

You can spend your time just chilling or having a picnic or fishing. You can also take some amazing pictures for your instagram. There are also many cafes and small restaurants where you can have a quick bite and meals. Do not forget to try out the seafood here.

4. Sam Poo Kong

One of the most visited places in Semarang is the Sam Poo Temple which is located 20 km from the center of the town. The temple is on 3.2 hectares of land and is inspired by 14th-century Javanese and Chinese architecture.

The temple was built by a Muslim explorer and the temple was in ruins after the 1704 landslide. The temple is known to have a spiritual and religious inclination and is open every day for visitors.

5. Great Mosque

With four minarets with a height of 203 ft, you cannot miss the sight of this beautiful mosque. Built-in 2006 by architect H Ahmad Fanani, the mosque is sprawled over 25 acres with three buildings and can accommodate 15000 people at once.

The buildings are built in the shape of the letter “U” to resemble Javanese, Arabic, and Greek culture. It has beautiful architecture on the roof which represents the pathway to heaven and blessings. One of the major tourist attractions, you can visit here by taxi, tram, and bus.

6. Ziplining

For people who love adventure, Semarang has ziplining which will keep your heart pumping faster! The zipline at mount Ungaran is at a whopping 20000 meters and has a stunning view of the lush green valley. You can witness an aerial view of the beautiful flora and the lush green plains.

Location: Kawasan Wisata Umbul Sidomukti , Bandungan Jimbaran, Semarang

Timings: 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

7. Lawang Sewu

An iconic landmark in Semarang Lawang Sewu is known as the most haunted place in Indonesia, and is referred to as “a thousand doors”. Known for its spooky stories and past, this landmark has many visitors every year and is a must-visit for people who love watching horror movies and are fascinated by haunted places.

Another best thing about this place is the aesthetics which makes for amazing photography. There are people who claim that they have seen and captured ghosts and spirits and have seen ghosts in the large empty corridors. The landmark also has beautiful European architecture you can admire.

Location: Jl Pemuda, Semarang, Indonesia

Timings: 7:00 AM – 9:00 PM

8. Karimunjawa National Park

There are 27 islands where you can explore and have an amazing time. You can enjoy the stunning white beaches, sunbathe, and if you love water sports you can indulge in swimming, snorkeling and other activities.

The national park has a total area of 111,625 hectares and is one of six parks in Indonesia. You can also explore the beautiful mangrove forest and enjoy the beautiful lush green forest . There is a manmade footpath which will take you deeper in the forest and the trekking route is also fun and adventurous. Definitely worth visiting.

9. Toko Oen

One of the best places for foodies, Toko Oen is a popular eating joint in Semarang. It is an old family-owned restaurant that was started in 1910. People come here often to try traditional and authentic Asian food and it is also a place where locals love to go. The place also has a lot of nostalgia attached to it and is considered as one of the most valuable places in the country.