Moving To Pensacola From Out Of State – What You Should Know in 2020

If you’re thinking about moving to Pensacola from another state in the US, there are a few things you should know. In this guide, we’ll discuss what you can expect from your new Florida lifestyle, as well as some tips on how to make your move go more smoothly. Read on to get all the details you need from PensacolaVoice.com.

What’s It Like To Live In Pensacola?

Wondering what it’s like to live in Pensacola? Here are some quick facts about the city that will help you learn a bit more about the area.

Location – Pensacola is located to the far west of the Florida Panhandle, placing it very near the southern tips of Alabama and Mississippi. It’s also quite close to Louisiana – New Orleans is only about a two and a half hour drive away.

Population – As of the last available census estimates, Pensacola had about 52,000 residents in the city proper, with more than 315,000 people in the surrounding area of Escambia County.

Cost of living – According to Payscale, Pensacola has an 8% lower cost of living compared to the national average – housing costs 27% less than the national average, and utilities and transportation are also quite a bit cheaper, while groceries are actually about 5% more expensive.

Schooling – Niche gives Pensacola an overall rating of B- for public schooling. Some of the most highly-ranked public schools include West Florida High School of Advanced Technology, N.B. Cook Elementary School, and Brown Barge Middle School. There are also quite a few renowned private schools in the area.

Weather – As you may expect, Pensacola has fairly hot summers and cool, but not cold, winters. The average high in July is 89.9 °F, and the average low in January is 42.2° F. Afternoon and evening thunderstorms are very common in the summer, but typically clear up after about an hour. Hurricanes are a major concern due to Pensacola’s location in the Florida Panhandle.

Tourism & recreation – Pensacola is very popular with tourists thanks to its gorgeous beaches, unique annual festivals, and nearby state and national parks like Fort Pickens Aquatic Preserve, Blackwater River State Forest, and Gulf Islands National Seashore, to name just a few.

The Best Neighborhoods In & Near Pensacola

If you’re moving to Pensacola from out of state, you may be wondering which neighborhoods and suburbs are the best choice for you and your family. Here are a few of the most well-regarded places to live in the area.

Gulf Breeze – This suburb of Pensacola is ideal for families, and is mostly known for its proximity to the Gulf Islands National Seashore. It also has a zoo, miles of nature trails, and plenty of unique boutiques and restaurants.

Tiger Point – Tiger Point is popular with retirees, but families will also enjoy a safe, relaxed environment with highly-rated schools and plentiful opportunities for recreation at the nearby beaches.

Pace – Pace is part of the Pensacola Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA), about 15 miles from city limits. Its schools have received A and B ratings from the Florida Department of Education, and is one of the most quickly-growing communities in the area.

Navarre – Navarre is located about 25 miles outside of Pensacola proper, and it’s well known for its laid back lifestyle, beautiful beaches, and highly-reputable school district.

Our Tips For Planning Your Move To Pensacola

Ready to make your move? We asked Three Men And A Truck for some helpful moving tips that will ensure you can move to Pensacola with less stress and fewer headaches!

Choose the right movers – Working with a reputable moving company will ensure you can move to Pensacola on-budget, and without any major delays or complications.

Consider full-service moving – If you’re short on time, full-service moving is a good choice. It’s more expensive, but in this method of moving, your moving company will pack up your stuff, load it up, bring it to your new home in Pensacola, and then unpack it and set it up for you – you won’t have to lift a finger.

Downsize your stuff – The less stuff you bring to Pensacola, the less you’ll pay for moving services. So do your best to sell, give away, donate, or throw away whatever you don’t need. Packing up is the best time to go through your possessions and get rid of some of your stuff!

Give yourself plenty of time to pack – You should start packing at least a month before your move, starting with the least-used rooms like attics, basements, and other storage spaces. Pack up room-by-room, and don’t leave it until the last minute!

Label your boxes – Labeling boxes and their contents will help you a lot as you unpack, and can help you prioritize your time as you begin to set up your new home in Pensacola.

Look for used boxes to save money – You can often find gently-used moving boxes and other packing supplies on websites like Craigslist, or by doing a bit of Googling for “used moving supplies near me.” This can save you a surprising amount of money during your move.

Handle your utilities in advance of your move – Make sure to disconnect your old utilities and set up your new utilities before you move to ensure that you have gas, power, internet, water, and other such utilities as soon as you move into your new home in Pensacola.

Welcome To Pensacola – You’re Sure To Love It Here!

Pensacola is a great place to live. If you’re moving to Pensacola from out of state, welcome! We’re glad to have you here. Hopefully, this guide has given you a bit more information about what to expect when you move – and some tips that will simplify the process.