Most Popular Movies and TV Shows about Cryptocurrency

We are sure most of you have heard about Bitcoin, cryptocurrency, and maybe even Blockchain by now. Cryptocurrency is a digital currency that is used as a means of exchange to purchase goods or services which uses cryptography to prove the transfer of assets. You cannot actually hold something in your hand or put it in your pocket – it’s an electronic form of money. There are hundreds if not thousands of cryptocurrencies currently out there – but Bitcoin was the first one ever created and still remains the most popular one.

Since Bitcoin has been growing rapidly over the last few years, many movies and TV shows have been released that revolve around Cryptocurrency culture – some good, some bad, but all added insight into what exactly movement is all about. This list of movies and shows will hopefully give you some insight into what Cryptocurrency is all about.

Without further ado – here’s the list of everything there is out there:

TV Shows:

1. Black Market (TV Series 2015–)

Black Market is a television series on Viceland. In each episode, Michael K. Williams explores underground economies by means of drugs, guns, and black-market goods.

2. Digiconomics (TV Series 2014– )

DigiConomcs is a show that listens to the leading blockchain technology companies and their CEOs in an uncensored format to get the most up-to-the-minute information on what’s going on in this new world.

3. Halt and Catch Fire (TV Seris 2014-2017)

Halt and Catch Fire is an American television drama series created by Christopher Cantwell and Christopher C. Rogers, with Jonathan Lisco as showrunner, that aired on AMC from June 1, 2014, to October 14, 2017. Although the focus was not specifically on cryptocurrencies, there were several references throughout the show’s four seasons.

4. How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) (TV Series 2016– )

A web series that spoofs the clichés and tropes of crime dramas and documentaries. The first episode, “How to Become a Drug Dealer”, pokes fun at the show’s titular subject by comparing selling illegal narcotics online with selling on eBay and Amazon and has numerous references to Bitcoin.

5. Startup (TV Series 2016– )

Start-Up is an American drama television series created by Ben Ketai that premiered on September 6, 2016, on Sony Crackle. The series stars Martin Freeman, Adam Brody, Otmara Marrero, Edi Gathegi, Ashley Hinshaw, Brian Sacca, Karen Fukuhara, Michael Chernus. It was announced in October 2016 that the series would not have a second season.

6. Mr. Robot (TV Series 2015– )

A psychological thriller that follows a young programmer who works as a cyber-security engineer by day and a vigilante hacker by night. Sam Esmail, the creator of Mr. Robot has confirmed that the show will feature many references to cryptocurrency throughout its third season.

7. Silicon Valley (TV Series 2014– )

Silicon Valley is a satirical comedy that takes a look at the modern tech industry in the San Francisco Bay Area. One of its main themes, since Season 2, has been Cryptocurrencies and their underlying Blockchain technology with numerous references throughout all four seasons.

Movies:

1. Bitcoin Heist (2016)

A group of tech hackers works together in order to steal back a bitcoin fortune from a dangerous mobster using their technical skills while being pursued relentlessly by the police.

2. The Rise and Rise of Bitcoin (2014)

The story follows the life of programmer turned multi-millionaire, Daniel Mross who lived on just $1 dollar a day before he discovered the world of cryptocurrencies. His wealth transformed into other successful cryptocurrency ventures that led to him becoming one of the youngest self-made millionaires in US history. This documentary features other fellow cryptocurrency millionaires as well as discusses the future of cryptocurrencies.

3. The Bitcoin Doco (2014)

The Bitcoin Doco is an Australian Documentary that covers the revolution of the new digital currency against all odds, showcasing how it came to be and where it’s going in the future.

4. Good Morning, Night (2003)

A recounting of one of Italy’s most famous political kidnappings: that of Aldo Moro, president of Christian Democratic Party then preparing for an upcoming election. This movie has a similar feel to Argo with hostages on the run from terrorists living in hiding while simultaneously trying to free their leader from captivity.

5. Banking on Bitcoin (2016)

Banking on Bitcoin is a documentary about the financial revolution of cryptocurrencies. The film takes an in-depth look at what bitcoin is and why this technology created such a global frenzy. It all started with the white paper written by Satoshi Nakamoto, “Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System”, which was released in 2008 and sparked the beginning of a technological revolution that’s changing the way we see money today. Banking on Bitcoin features interviews from people who were there from the early days including Charlie Shrem, Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, Barry Silbert & Erik Voorhees among others.

7. Deep Web (2015)

The true story of Ross Ulbricht and his fight for freedom, creating Silk Road in the process. This movie follows the story of how he gets caught by the FBI due to drugs on the Silk Road website and his fight to clear his name.

About Crypto

Cryptocurrency is a digital currency where encryption techniques are used to regulate the generation of units and verify the transfer of funds. In this blog, you can learn how cryptocurrencies work, get educated on all the different types of cryptocurrencies available, and discover the potential future applications for these new currencies. Also, click here to find more information.

Conclusion

Cryptocurrencies are definitely gaining more and more momentum in both the public and private sectors with many seeing it as the future of money. The creativity of their anonymity proves to be extremely popular among users seeking privacy with Bitcoin being used for everything from buying drugs on black market websites to paying ransoms when hackers take over computers. With that said, not all cryptocurrencies are anonymous so one must be aware of how its network operates in order to avoid any illegal activities.

Altcoins have also become extremely popular in 2017 thanks to Bitcoin’s skyrocketing prices, proving there is a demand for various types of cryptocurrencies with different technologies in place. Unfortunately due to this immense popularity, ICOs have also raised red flags causing more intense oversight by regulators worldwide.