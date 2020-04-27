Movie streaming apps have become quite popular these days, with the arrival of premium platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney+ in the market. Not all of us can afford to pay for premium subscription membership though, that’s when apps like MovieBox PRO come to our rescue.

Now, if you’re not aware of what MovieBox PRO is, then allow us to introduce you to a new movie streaming app in the market. With ShowBox gone, the smartphone users were shifting towards its sibling MovieBox for watching content.

However, not long after that, the authorities went after MovieBox too. With both excellent apps gone, users needed a new savior, and it arrived in the form of MovieBox PRO.

MovieBox PRO since then is dominating the internet with its high-quality content, excellent downloading speed, and a wide range of material. In this article, we will talk about how this app works, how to install, and what benefits you get out of it.

MovieBox PRO: Features and Installation for Free

Now if you’ve gotten a bit familiar with MovieBox PRO, let’s talk about what features it has. Following are some features:

Vast Library: for entertainment buffs, constant supply of latest episodes of TV shows and newly released movies is a necessity. If you run out of content quickly or don’t have many options to explore, would you use that app? Well, that’s why MovieBox PRO is blessed with a vast library of over 15,000 movies and TV shows of various genres.

Regular Updates: If you are worried about the new season of your favorite TV shows or most anticipated film. You can trust it will be on the platform within minutes of the official release. The platform regularly updates the content.

Without Regional Restrictions: There are various websites, apps that work in specific regions only. Sometimes the apps or websites get banned by the local government. However, this app is not limited by any restrictions of that sort.

HD Content: Well, we can’t enjoy the movies or TV shows if the video isn’t HD. However, this app uses an H265 encoding technology for making the content compact in size but with HD. Enjoy high definition movies without any problem.

Subtitles: Well, subtitles may not be a big thing for native English speakers, but there’s a broad audience who aren’t English speakers. MovieBox PRO offers extensive multilingual subtitle support for them. You also get the option to adjust the speed of subtitles.

Movie List: How better would it be if streaming apps come with a feature that allows you to create a list of movies you have watched/want to wait? That’s the feature you get with this app. You can share the list with others too.

Supports all the Apple devices: The streaming app Showbox was built for Android users. It’s sibling MovieBox was for Apple users, but both are gone now. However, the latest alternative supports all Apple products like iPhones, iPad, and Apple TV.

Now, we know Android users must be wondering what about us, then we assure you that the latest version of this app works seamlessly on Android phones and Smart TV too.

No need to break your phone: Yes, you don’t have to root your Android phone or jailbreak the iPhone to install this app. A significant relief as doing the things above can void your phone’s warranty.

Beautiful UI: If any app doesn’t have a simple, user-friendly interface, it fails to maintain the attention of the user. That’s why this app comes with an elegant UI and a quick navigation system to find content.

Two Versions: You get two modes with this app: free mode and VIP mode. Free Amode is excellent, but you’ll see the content in 360p resolution only, and there will be Ads! Meanwhile, in VIP mode, you get some advantages like no Ads or pop-ups. You can stream videos in HD or FHD. Better streaming/downloading speed.

Now, the VIP mode isn’t free, though, you have to pay for it, and the payments can be made only through PayPal for the moment. If you want quality, it is worth going for the VIP mode. And iOS users get a unique certificate app from the developers upon getting VIP mode.

How to Install MovieBox PRO Without Jailbreaking Your Phone?

Well, who wants to jailbreak the iPhone when you can install the app without any problem? Here’s a list of steps you need to do, to install the app:

Open Safari Browser from your iPhone or iPad and search for the official site of MovieBox PRO. On the site, you will find sources for downloading the app. Click on the app link to download it. Watch the app’s downloading and installation process and wait until it’s over. Once the app is installed, go to Settings > General > Profiles & Device Management on your phone. Find the MovieBox PRO profile from the Enterprise App section, and check the certificate is trustworthy. The app asks you to provide Google account sign-in for access to content. Also, it sometimes asks for an invite code to use the app.

If you want to invite code from the app, the following is the steps:

Drop an email to the company at [email protected] for getting the invite code. Wait a few hours to receive the official invite code from the company. Provide the formal code you received while signing-into the app.

Final Words

MovieBox PRO is a perfect app for streaming content without paying money. If you do decide to go with premium mode, well there’s a bunch of features waiting for you. With the compatibility of the app to various devices, we can say that the entertainment is going to be of top-notch quality.

Share this article with your friends and family to let them know about this new streaming app. Drop your questions and thoughts in the comments.