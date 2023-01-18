5 Most Common Thermostat Issues to Be Aware Of

As a proud new homeowner, you may be feeling overwhelmed by the endless list of things that demand your attention.

One important part of home ownership is keeping up with maintenance on various appliances and systems – the thermostat being one of them. If not properly cared for, your digital or smart thermostat can experience issues ranging from minor inconvenience to complete breakdowns.

In this blog post we’ll cover some common issues you should look out for in order to keep it functioning smoothly and efficiently over time.

#1 – Incorrect temperature settings

One of the most common thermostat issues is incorrect temperature settings. If your thermostat is set too high, your air conditioner will run longer than necessary and your energy bill will be higher than it should be.

If your thermostat is set too low, your furnace will run longer than necessary and you may not be comfortable in your home. You can avoid this issue by checking your thermostat regularly and making sure that it is set to the correct temperature.

#2 – Dirty or dusty sensors

Another common issue with thermostats is dirty or dusty sensors. These sensors are responsible for measuring the temperature in your home and sending a signal to your furnace or AC unit to turn on or off as needed.

If these sensors are dirty or dusty, they may not work properly and your furnace or air conditioner may not turn on or off when it should. You can clean these sensors with a soft cloth or vacuum them with the brush attachment to keep them working properly.

#3 – Dead batteries

Another common issue with thermostats is dead batteries. Most thermostats use batteries to power the display and other features. If the thermostat batteries die, the display may not work properly and you may not be able to change the temperature settings. You can avoid this issue by checking the batteries in your thermostat regularly and replacing the batteries in your thermostat as needed.

#4 – Loose wires

Another common issue with thermostats is loose wires. These wires connect the thermostat to your furnace or air conditioner and if they are loose, the connection may be interrupted. This can cause your furnace or air conditioner to turn on or off unexpectedly or not at all. You can avoid this issue by checking the wires regularly and making sure they are tight and secure.

#5 – Malfunctioning display

Another common issue with thermostats is a malfunctioning display. If the display is not working properly, you may not be able to see the current temperature or change the settings. You can avoid this issue by checking the display regularly and making sure it is functioning properly

#6 Improper calibration

Staying comfortable in your home is important for both convenience and health, so having a thermostat that functions properly is essential. While some thermostats are designed to be self-regulating, others must be regularly calibrated in order to ensure that they continue to measure accurately. Without regular calibration, temperatures may become uneven or unpredictable. Making sure that your thermostat stays up-to-date with calibrations is the only way to guarantee the proper and efficient operation of the heating and cooling systems in your home.

#7 Unexpected noises or vibrations from the thermostat

Unexpected noises or vibrations from thermostats can be alarming and frustrating, as thermostats are typically seen as quiet and straightforward devices. In many cases, these sounds are caused by wiring that isn’t properly connected or secured to the thermostat, but it could also be a sign of a larger issue inside your air systems such as a faulty part or obstructed airflow. If this happens consistently on a regular basis it’s important to identify the source of the noise quickly, whether that’s through inspecting the thermostat itself or otherwise investigating other issues with your HVAC system. It could save you time and money in the long run!

Easy ways to deal with a broken thermostat

Here are some of the easiest ways to deal with your faulty thermostat:

Clean the thermostat

If the batteries are not the problem, then you may need to clean the thermostat. Dust and dirt can build up on the thermostat over time, and this can prevent it from working properly. To clean the thermostat, simply wipe it down with a damp cloth.

Replace the thermostat

If cleaning the thermostat does not solve the problem, then you may need to replace it. Thermostats typically last for many years, but they can eventually wear out. If your thermostat is over 10 years old, it is probably time to install a new thermostat.

Do you need to call an HVAC company if your thermostat is broken?

When your thermostat is on the fritz, it can be difficult to judge when to make a repair call. Depending on your level of comfort with tools and home maintenance, you may be able to take care of certain troubleshooting tasks yourself. If you’re familiar with the basics of electrical troubleshooting and repair, it may be possible to replace a bad thermostat or circuitry before calling professional help.

However, if you don’t feel comfortable taking these steps on your own, it is best to contact an HVAC company specializing in heating and cooling as soon as possible; they will provide the expertise necessary to get your system running again in no time.

While it may be tempting to try and fix your thermostat on your own, there are some issues that are best left to the professionals.

If you’re noticing any of these common thermostat problems, contact a professional HVAC company for more information. They’ll be able to quickly diagnose the issue and get your home or office back to being comfortable in no time.