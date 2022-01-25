10 of the Most Common Personal Injury Cases

Personal injury is an area of the law that deals with cases where an individual is harmed by another. This could be due to malpractice, negligence, or an international act.

There are a lot of different incidents that fall under this type of law. However, there are some that are more common than others.

In this article, we are going to talk about ten that you may want to learn more about.

Sound interesting? Then let’s get started.

Vehicle Accidents

With an estimated 17,250 car crashes occurring each day in the US (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration), it makes sense that vehicle accidents are one of the most common personal injury cases.

This doesn’t just include car crashes with two vehicles, but also motorcycles, bikes, and pedestrians. Branching off from this sector are others regarding boats and water equipment.

In general, these cases are tricky to handle a lot of the time, especially since it can sometimes be unclear who is at fault. So it's vital to hire the right professionals to help.

Medical Malpractice

Medical malpractice occurs when a patient becomes injured due to neglect or mistreatment by a medical professional such as a doctor or nurse. These are situations where what happened would not have been done by another individual within the same field.

A few examples include:

– Misdiagnosis

– Surgical errors

– Birth injuries

– Medication errors

– Failure to prevent infection

Again, these cases can be challenging because accidents do happen. It depends on the circumstances surrounding the event, and evidence is often required.

Workplace Accidents

When an individual becomes injured at work due to faulty equipment or another safety issue such as improper training, it is known as a workplace accident. An employee can apply for a personal injury claim to seek compensation for their injuries.

Some career paths are more prone to this risk than others. Just take a look at these dangerous jobs, for instance. They have some of the largest amounts of workplace accidents each year.

Product Liability

Have you ever wondered what happens to an individual that has been injured by a product? Well, that’s where product liability claims come in.

These cases may not be as common as others, but they do occur and often lead to the largest payouts. With that being said, they are also challenging to prove.

Depending on how you were injured, you may need evidence that you used the product correctly and read the safety instructions. Large businesses have many ways to cover themselves.

Defamation

Defamation occurs when an individual’s reputation is damaged due to incorrect and humiliating statements. Again, what’s different about these claims, is that they usually involve mental health and wellbeing rather than physical injuries.

In many cases, it also severely impacts an individual’s earning ability. If their company has been affected, or they were unable to work due to harassment, they can seek compensation for their lost income.

Dog Bites

While dog bites might seem like something that doesn’t belong on this list, you would be surprised at how frequently they occur. Around 4.5 million people are bitten by dogs each year, with many requiring medical attention.

You can certainly see why it’s essential to train your dog correctly. As an owner, you are liable and may have to pay a hefty fine for your pet’s action.

Assault

Assault may seem like something handled by a criminal law field, but it is also possible to file a personal injury claim. Unlike the other things on this list, it’s a situation where an individual is hurt intentionally and not by negligence.

Due to the nature of this crime, other charges are usually involved. This means different cases may cross between other legal fields, mainly if domestic violence or child abuse has occurred.

Slip and Fall Accidents

Slip and fall accidents are other cases handled by personal injury lawyers frequently. For instance, if an individual hurts themselves by falling, they can be eligible for compensation depending on how the injury was obtained.

This is why most businesses have strict rules if there have been leaks or if the floor has been cleaned. Wet floor signs and barriers must be placed; otherwise, they could be in serious trouble.

Premises Liability

Like slip and fall accidents, premises liability claims involve property. It happens when a landowner does not maintain/secure the building appropriately, which results in injury or loss.

Some of the most common reasons why these cases occur include:

– Lack of maintenance: When a building becomes dangerous due to broken appliances, fixtures, elevators, etc.

– Poor security: When the property is not safe enough to protect people from a break-in and vandalism. The building may have faulty alarm systems or locks.

– Obstructions: Walkways must be clear at all times. There should be no clutter or overhangs that prevent easy access.

– Unrestrained dogs: Owners are responsible for keeping their pets secure with the correct fencing and necessary signage.

Wrongful Death

Lastly, wrongful death can occur from any of the situations above, but it has its own sector due to the way that it is handled. This is because it’s usually the family applying for the claim, as they believe their loved one has died due to neglect from another.

In many cases, they wish to seek compensation so that they aren’t burdened by unnecessary expenses, such as medical bills and funeral costs. If you’ve lost a loved one, it’s crucial to find the right team to support you through this challenging time.

Final Words

And that’s it! These were ten of the most common personal injury cases. So whether you’re thinking of entering the law field or have been through one of these situations itself, it’s essential to know how they are handled.

If you want to learn more, do some research into local firms. Even if they can’t help with a particular case, they may be able to refer you to the right professionals.