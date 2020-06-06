Monster Anime Season 2: All the Recent Updates 

Anime series fans are eagerly waiting for the Monster Musume Japanese anime series season 2. If you are also enthusiastic about the Monster Musume series season 2, then you are at the right place.

Monster Musume

The followers also recognized this as “Monsta Musume no Iru Nichijo” or “Everyday life with monster girls.” This series was written and illustrated by Okayado. The first version of the series was released in 2015 under the title – Monsuta Mosume Ire no Iru Nichijo.

The anime is based on mythical fantasy creatures and Japenese student life. All these creatures in the series have distinct life. Still, they have to live together under the interspecies cultural exchange act and what problems they face while residing together and many more surprises for you.

It is also published in the Manga series as well with the same name.

Monster Musume Season 1

Season 1 of Musume anime released from July 2015 to September 2015. The season completed in 12 episodes. If you want to watch this, you can stream it on Amazon PrimeVideo, Crunchyroll, Hidivene, VRV.

The premise of Monster Musume

As I already told you that the story is of mythical fantasy creatures and humans.

At the beginning of the story, it is revealed that three years before the start of the story, the Japanese government accepted that mythical creatures exist like centaurs, mermaids, harpies, and lamies. So, the government passed the “Interspecies cultural exchange act” named all the above creatures as “liminals”.

Saitama, Kimihito Kurusu did not pay attention to the law and did not even volunteer for the program, but one-day, Kuruko Smith delivered scary Miia to their doorstep so they can’t say no and from here the actual story and surprises began with lots of twists.

Now, let’s move to Season 2 of Monster Musume:

Monster Musume Season 2

The publishers have confirmed the release of Season 2, and it is gusto news for all the fans. According to the sources, the Monster Musume season 2 will be released in the Manga series.

Resources have declared that Season 2 is in the discussion, but there is no official information regarding the launch date of Monster Musume Season 2. Firstly, it was excepted that it will be releasing in 2020 but the present situation has created a halt on all the production.

So, the season is excepted to launch in 2021. We will inform you as soon as we get the information.

Characters of Monster Musume Season 2

Although the characters somehow remain the same, there will be few new characters in the series.

Kimihito Kurusu: The main protagonist of the show

Miia

Papi

Contorea Arachnera

Suu

Rachnera Arachnera

Meroune Lorelei

Still, there is no official information regarding the same.

