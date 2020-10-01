How to Modify Your Jeep Wrangler in 2020?

Do you own the beast on the road a.k.a. Jeep Wrangler? If yes, I guess it has been your age-old dream to get it modified. So, if you are looking for the best of modifications, you are at the right place. Let’s help you choose the best.

The Secure under the seat Lockbox

This is one of the best modifications you can have for your Jeep Wrangler. With a secure lockbox, you will never have to worry about theft at all as you can always put in all your valuables inside it and lock it completely. These lockboxes are available in various sizes and various locking systems too.

Usually, these lockboxes are pick resistant and you can even keep your doors open on the beach while partying and you will not miss out on any of your valuables. They are break-resistant, too and some of them also come with tech modifications like fingerprint sensors, bio-numeric keypads, etc.

An all-weather Floor Mat Set

Are you scared of shoe marks on your newest Jeep Wrangler? In that case, a floor mat is a must to keep your shoes neat and tidy. So, why not try an all-weather floor mat? These floor mats are made from the toughest kind of rubbers, you can ever imagine. They are also tear-resistant and wear and tear-proof guaranteed.

These floor mats are available in many colors and they will help keep the snow, dust, and water away when you are doing the wildest of adventures and you want your Wrangler to be neat and clean. The floor mats will keep the interiors tidy and it will not damage the floorboard as well.

LED Lights for the new and efficient look

Well, if you have a Jeep Wrangler, you have to level up your LED Lights and make sure that they do justice to the amazing wanderer that your car is. Well, if you are highly adventurous and you like going on drives, off-roading on the deserts, dashing through the snow, or riding through shallow streams, then you need to ensure that you have strong intensity lights.

However, sometimes, when you use strong intensity Halogen lights, you tend to drain a lot of the car’s battery. Thus, the best thing would be to have LED Lamps, as they don’t drain your car’s battery as much and you can have longer hours of strong lights, good for late-night visibility and driving on the highways, and not to mention, camping, too. There are so many companies like Mjsoffroad that are available to help you out.

A Cool Safari Top for the best experience

Do you love the breeze hitting your hair? I am sure, whenever you want to drive your Jeep Wrangler, you want to get the feeling of flight! In that case, having a safari top helps you have that enchilada of freedom in your Jeep Wrangler!

With an ability to zip up whenever the weather is extreme, to zipping it down whenever you want the breeze to make your hair fly, this is the most trusted companion and modification of every adventure-enthusiast Wrangler owner. It comes in various sizes, shapes and can be like a summer top or wind-breaker to anything, just the way you like it. Due to its varied application, it is a great modification.

Hi-Lift Jack for the Beast Mode

If you are a Jeep owner, you need to know how to bulk up the beast to get the best of experiences. In that case, a hi-lift jack is a very important modification for your Wrangler. With this addition of cast and steel components, your Jeep can easily get the facelift it needs for that extra off-roading technique or amazing desert rallies.

This will help your jeep get an attainable height, without hydraulics and this will allow you for a better range of tire settings. Since all Jeeps are essentially 4-Wheel Drives, it is a must to have a Hi-Lift Jack for your Wrangler. However, if you are a city person, this is not the right modification for You!

Custom Wheels and Tires

If you want to modify your Jeep Wrangler, do not miss out on the wheels and tires, as well. The factory set up may be great, however, there is nothing like a new wheel setup for higher and better performance. There are special tyres, for a better ground clearance and the ones which fit in the Hi-Lift Jack kit.

These tires add to the aesthetics and make the Wrangler a beast, too. Along with the aesthetics comes the assurance of your Wrangler not being dead, in the middle of an adventure. You can choose from a wide range of 35” to 40” tires, which will help in enhancing your experience, when it comes to drivability, clearance, and climbing. These tires can also be an investment as it will increase your mileage, and decrease your wear and tear and frequency to change the tires.

Winch for an Amazing Off-Roading Adventure

If you are a regular, when it comes to off-roading, you know very well that there are chances that your or your friends’ Wrangler gets stuck and it is very annoying. In that case, the best modification, which can be very fruitful for you will be a high-tensile winch.

Depending on the hi-lift jack kit and the kind of customizations, which you have done to your Jeep, you can get various kinds of Winch, which will be suitable for your Wrangler, and you can easily use that to get towed or tow other vehicles out of pits.

A Classic Hardy Bumper

Where there’s a winch, there’s a bumper, too. Hence, if you want real protection and aesthetics to your Wrangler, you need to have an amazing bumper too. This not only acts as a protective shield but it also helps in keeping your Wrangler all compact and great for towing capacity.

The bumper also acts as a greater power capacity along with its additional metal D-ring mounts. Most of the bumper installations, which are already available in the market use the same factory-mounting locations, which comes as a standard practice, readily included in your Jeep Wrangler. This means that there is not an additional need for drilling and any of the garages can help you with this very simple installation.

Thus, with all these modifications, you are bound to make your Jeep Wrangler the real deal, and you can easily glide through the roads without any actual worry or tension!