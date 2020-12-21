4 Mobile Betting Strategies That Actually Don’t Work

There is no proven strategy for betting that actually works all the time, so we can’t claim that some method that works for us will be the same for the others. When the whole world was closed due to the pandemic, many people weren’t able to visit their favorite betting places and casinos, and they turned to mobile gambling since almost every popular platform has an appropriate app, that can be downloaded on their smartphone or tablet. When we have more spare time, we also can put more effort into developing strategies or looking for them on the Internet, so we can improve our betting results.

It’s a fact that there are a lot of systems and strategies that are regularly used in chances games, and that they may work for a while, but they can’t bring prizes and wins all the time. First, we need to make a little difference between system and strategy, so we can explain better why they aren’t good for a long term playing.

A strategy is a plan of action on how to split the bets, which numbers are the luckiest, how much you can afford to lose, and when is the right time to stop. There are also some generic strategies, like doubling the bet every time the gambler loses, in order to win bigger next time. Most of the gamblers can get inspired by these tips and tricks, in order to create their own, based on a lot of things and factors that may affect the result, following the personal opinion.

But, when we talk about systems, we are talking about a strategy too, based on previous events and results. When creating a betting system, the person, or the gambling expert, or even the sports bookmaker, are checking the past events so they can combine the quotes, and decide which team is favorite, or which number is the luckiest that day.

So, knowing all of this, we can say that there is a limitless number of combinations for a betting strategy, but some of them are surviving the time, and people are holding on to it when placing their bets through online platforms like 22bet and many others. We will start with the most obvious one, that no one can skip in their life:

1. Martingale system

Experienced gamblers and bettors are avoiding this type of playing, no matter if they are at sports betting place, casino, or they play on their mobile device. The gambler starts with a low bet, and every time he/she is losing, the next hand is double the previous bet. Sometimes it may work out, depending on how many tries there are.

Statistically, the gambler has 50/50 chances to win this, but we all know that the math is not always by our side. Theoretically, it may work out if nothing around happens and no one interrupts the player, but in the end, the loss may be too huge to afford, and that’s really bad. When all the spendings are summed up, the win is not that big as it seems, and the bettor is a little above zero.

2. Gambler’s fallacy

It’s also known as the Monte Carlo fallacy, and it’s based on making decisions according to previous events. The basic example is flipping a coin an uneven number of times. So, if they flip it 5 times, and it turns to head up three or four times, the gambler expects that most of the next flips will be heads up. In theory, it may work out, because the math is by its side. In practice, we can only think that things will turn just the way we want or expect because mobile betting is not a flipping coin. It’s a large number of games, with thousands of possible combinations. For example, roulette has two colors, but the wheel has too many numbers on it, and the math becomes a lot more complicated, and it’s very easy to miss something trying to figure it out.

3. D’Alembert and reverse D’Alembert system

D’Alembert was a person who fell for the gambling fallacy, and then created a system’s strategy that works this way: deciding the base unit, begin the betting, and every time you lose, you are increasing the stake by one unit. So, if your basic unit is $5, that means if you lose, you will have to increase the next stake by $5. It may work pretty nicely, but the failure risk is also huge, so no one can claim that it absolutely works all the time. The reverse D’Alembert is just the opposite – increasing the bets every time you win, and leaving them as before if you lose. Once again, the math may work nicely in your head, but in practice, to result in a huge loss.

4. Labouchere System

This is not a simple system. If you try to implement it, it may mess with your head, and one wrong step can lead to losing a lot of money. It was developed for roulette, but it can be applied for other betting games too. The player is choosing a sequence of numbers, for example, let them be 1-2-3, and the profit could be their sum, in this case, 6. When you win, you are erasing the first and last numbers in the sequence, but if you lose, you are adding the next one following the line you chose. Surely, you will use a larger sequence, so you can have more options. This is a flexible system, and the flexibility makes it not so practical for your strategy. You can add zeros to the sequence, so you can smoothen the things if they become too hot.

It may come weird to you, especially when you know these strategies are also known as the ones that may work out. But the truth is, no one will ever tell you for sure what will 100% work and bring you winning prizes. On the other hand, it wouldn’t be interesting to win all the time, so it’s always better to have your own strategy instead of learning them from a book.