Mob Psycho 100 Season 3: Latest Updates on the Show

Mob Psycho 100 is one of those anime shows that are great, and that’s why fans are waiting for Mob Psycho 100 Season 3. Teenage audiences of the manga and anime always crave for a content that’s different from what their entertainment taste buds are accustomed to from a long time. However, there are not many anime shows that cater to their all demands.

If you are waiting for Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 release date, we are here to help you with all the latest updates, gossips and rumours around it. Mob Psycho 100 is a great anime show that is a brilliant combination of supernatural action and comedy.

One has written the original manga of the same name. The response the manga and anime received have turned it into a highly appreciated show. It is ranked #95 on MyAnimeList while receiving a top rating of 8.51.

Mob Psycho 100: Tell us About it

Mob Psycho 100 is an anime show based on the manga of the same name, and it is written and illustrated by the famous author ONE. The manga initially was published from April 18, 2012, to December 22, 2012. When the manga was finished, it was on the 16th volume.



Shogakukan published the original manga. Dark Horse Comics published it in the English. In December 2015, the announcement of anime based on Mob Psycho 100 was made. Bones has produced this anime, Yuzuru Tachikawa directed it.



The man who wrote the scripts was Hiroshi Seko, and the designer of characters was Yoshimichi Kameda. Kenji Kawai composed the fantastic music of the show.

The first season of the show was released in July 2016 and finished in September 2016. There are a total of 12 episodes in that season. The English version of the show ran from October 2018 to February 2019.



Millions of fans across the globe admired the first season. It has been considered one of the top shows of 2016. The response that the first season had received was enough for the makers to give a green signal to make a second season. The second season ran from January 2019 to April 2019, containing a total 13 episodes.

Mob Psycho 100: What is the Plot?

Let’s talk about the story of Mob Psycho 100. The story revolves around our protagonist – Shigeo Kageyama, who is also called Mob by his classmates and friends. Mob means a ‘background character’ in Japanese. Mob is a middle school going teenager, who is perceived to be a silent kid by everyone.

However, nobody knows that Mob is an Esper with superpowers. Mob fears to lose control of his tremendous psychic powers.

To learn self-control, he works with another person called Reigen Arataka, who’s a con-man pretending to be a psychic. Mob desires to be an average human with a healthy life, just like his friends and classmates. Still, every once in a while, he has to face challenges that require him to use his superhuman abilities.



The constant emotional suppression grows inside him, which threatens to crack through his self-control limits. The show is a journey of how Mob encounters other Espers who are not friendly to humans and saves the world by continually battling them.

The makers of the show, Studio Bones, is also known for making top-notch shows like Fullmetal Alchemist and My Hero Academia Season – 2 to 4. So, it is expected of them to continue to work on the third season Mob Psycho 100.

The manga was completed with a total of 16 volumes. Each season of the show has covered almost a thousand pages of the source material. There’s still source content of a thousand pages remaining, which would be enough to make one more season. We don’t find any reason not to make season three.

The Studio Bones is currently engaged in the making of the fourth season of My Hero Academia. As soon as they finish it, they will announce Mob Psycho 100 Season 3.

However, as of now, no official announcement has been made from the studio or anyone related to it. We are sure that the trailer or actual season is not going to be released in 2020. We are most likely to see an announcement in early 2021.

You can expect a new character in the next season – Haruaki Amakusa. Haruaki is a Yokai hunter.

Conclusion

Studio Bones will release Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 next year. However, we haven’t heard any official statement from them on it. Before that season is released, there’s plenty of entertainment for our readers to watch during this free time.

If you are waiting for the new season, stay tuned with us, we will be giving updates as soon as our sources inform us.

If you have enjoyed this article, please don’t forget to share it with others. If you want to say anything, why not drop comments or email us directly?

And regarding COVID – 19: Stay home, and stay safe. Take care of guidelines issued by the government. Use sanitizers, gloves and other equipment to protect yourself while out in public.