6 Most Popular MMORPG Games for iOS and Android in 2020

People around the world have different habits, interests, and mentalities. Because of that, they choose different methods to fulfill their free time with entertainment and relaxation. Yet, it seems that modern technology gave a new opportunity to everyone who wants to relax at home. More precisely, with a decent smart device and proper Wi-Fi connection, you can enjoy different games.

Being a gamer pays off in today’s world. The value of the gaming industry increased drastically and attracted many persistent people in that way. We do not want to say that you should become a professional. However, it is good to know that playing games for the entire day can finally bring profit.

Of course, we don’t want to say that each individual likes the same type of game. There are many genres you can choose from, but it seems that MMORPG games are the most popular ones. That is the reason why we want to make a list of the most popular MMORPG games for Android and iOS. It is recommendable that you check them all and pick the one that meets your expectations.

1. RuneScape

RuneScape is an interesting game because of several different reasons. It comes in different variations that different groups of people may like. For instance, Old School RuneScape is a nostalgic game for all the generations that were playing games during the late ’90s. Believe it or not, it is the same game you play then. 30 years later, the same game is available to all iOs and Android users as well.

The purpose of the game is to level up your skills like mining, crafting, fishing, etc. Despite that, be sure you will meet hundreds of quests that won’t be easy to accomplish. You can also choose to play RuneScape 3 that comes with different modernized features.

Yet, we need to highlight one thing here. As we said, not all the quests you will manage to pass easily. Because of that, it is crucial to be patient and work on your gaming skills. On the other hand, some gamers decide on purchasing RuneScape gold. In that way, they want to speed up the developing process and enjoy the game to the fullest. If that seems like a good option for you, we recommend you visit Probemas. There you can see how the entire purchasing process works and how much money you have to invest.

2. Villagers & Heroes

Many people will tell you that RuneScape and this game are similar. They both have almost identical gameplay. However, the Villagers & Heroes game has a bit upgraded settings that might make the game more interesting.

There are various things you will need to do to reach the final goal. Logically, there will be many quests you will have to pass. Some of them might seem unsolvable at first glance. Despite that, you will have to fight against the enemies, improve your skills and equipment, and hunt powerful monsters. Different side activities will surely make the game more interesting to you.

3. Order & Chaos Online

World of Warcraft is one of the games that changed the entire gaming industry. It was the most popular game for a long period. More precisely, many gamers still gladly play the game because of amazing features. However, playing that game on your mobile is impossible. Because of that, Order & Chaos is probably the best alternative you can find on the market.

4. Black Desert

Playing the best MMORPG games is possible only if you follow the trends. Because of that, we would like to recommend the game that is one of the newest on the market. Playing the game on the small screen recently became possible. It is a decent version of the PC and console version of the game that people commonly played.

There are many races and classes you can enjoy on your mobile. Despite that, we also need to say that the combat system is entirely intact. That could be another reason why Black Desert should grab your attention.

6. Rucoy Online

The game allows players to play with 4 different characters. You can play as a knight, archer, wizard, and sword. It doesn’t matter which character you will pick in the end. Each character uses a different type of equipment. Because of that, it would be recommendable to get familiar with that before choosing.

The good news for all the players is that they can switch to another class at any time. Despite that, you should know that each class offers a different spell that can cause more damage.

Playing games on small screens have different advantages and disadvantages. Controls and navigation are the main reasons why people prefer to play games on a PC device. However, in this case, you will not have to worry about that. Attacking controls and navigation are easy for every individual.

The first thing you should do is touch the tile where you want to move. Despite that, you only need to select the target that you plan to attack. The spells and different potions options you can find in the bottom-left corner of the screen. As you see, you don’t have to be a genius to understand how to play the game. The beginners will, as well, easily adapt to them.

7. Mystera Legacy

A couple of amazing features are probably the reason why people often play this game. Before everything, we should say that Mystera Legacy is one of those games with no ads. We know that ads can sometimes be quite annoying for the players. Fortunately, the problem like that doesn’t exist.

Despite that, the game comes with auto-play, IAPs, and a VIP system. You can choose to play the game in two different ways. It is recommendable that you sign up with a valid email account. Yet, if you want to keep your privacy, you can also play the game as a guest.

You will get the tutorial that will teach you all the basics. For instance, you will easily learn how to navigate the game, craft the stuff, etc. In the bottom-left corner, you will see the D-Pad. You will use it to navigate the characters through the game.

Gathering resources is also not a complex thing. Your character will start chopping and mining immediately after you tap the action button.