How to Mine Bitcoins on Your Android Smartphone

Bitcoin and other altcoins are probably the phrases that you have heard many times in the last couple of years. Many people in the world got the desire to invest in virtual currencies because they are a reliable type of investment. Of course, just like Bitcoin, all the other digital currencies have their ups and downs. Because of that, you need to do whatever it takes to improve your knowledge and predict the price changes before they occur.

So, what exactly you should do? First of all, you should connect with successful traders and try to understand the strategies they are using. No one says that you need to copy/paste everything they do. However, you can use their knowledge and try to develop even better strategies that will bring an even better outcome.

Another thing you should do is to use all the available online tools that can raise your chances of profit. One of those that will probably grab your attention is bitcoin-loophole.live. The tools like that one use high-tech trading software solutions that can predict certain value changes. You will get notifications when the prices go up and down and have enough time to react properly.

Finally, the last but not least option is to choose mining instead of trading. That is also an interesting option that can be quite profitable. As you know, people that want to mine primarily need to purchase a mining rig. However, mining over an Android smartphone is also an alternative that you can use. If you have never heard about this option, then it is about time to find out more about it. There are a few steps you need to go through to successfully mine Bitcoins on your Android device. Let’s go!

First of All – You Have Two Options

All people have two options when we talk about Android mining. One option is Android solo mining. As the name suggests, you can try out to mine alone, but there are many disadvantages of this service. You will need to be patient and wait for a long time until your phone manages to generate only a little Bitcoin fraction.

Another option you have is to enter a mining pool. In other words, you can become a member of a mining group and try to decrypt different crypto transactions together with your teammates. Yet, it is also essential to check out the size of the mining pool that seems interesting to you. You will manage to discover the fees you will have to pay, how regular the payments are, etc.

Anyway, in both cases, you will need to use an Android app to reach your goal. That is the reason why we would like to highlight a couple of them that deserve your attention.

MinerGate Mobile Miner

If you are looking for a user-friendly mining app, then MinerGate Mobile Maner is definitely something that deserves your attention. The good news is that this app is flexible as well. You can use it to mine Bitcoin, DigitalNote, DashCoin, Monero, and some other popular altcoins. Despite that, it is important to mention that the app itself comes with a built-in crypto wallet. That means you can directly store all the rewards you get without any safety issues.

Another thing you should know is that this app has a chatroom. Because of that, you can be sure the communication with other members of the mining pool is going to be at the highest level always.

So, the process of mining with this app is pretty simple to understand. When you create the account, you have two options in front of you, and they are Buy Cloud Mining and Mobile Mining. Buy Cloud Mining option allows you to offload the processing to MinerGate’s serves. Logically, for that type of service, you will have to pay a certain fee. Speaking of Mobile Mining, this option uses the so-called phone’s system-on-chip. Thanks to that system, you will manage to mine cryptos that we previously mentioned. Which option is better is something we will let you decide.

NeoNeonMiner

The first step you need to make when using the NeoNeonMiner is to enter a mining pool. Despite Bitcoin, the most popular crypto, this app allows the creation of mining pools for Vertcoin, Litecoin, Feathercoin, and others. It would be unfair to say that the UI of the app is incredible because we believe it needs improvement. This especially counts when we talk about banner ads that will appear many times. However, the autoconfiguration script is almost perfect, and it has the capacity to detect system-on-chips for a relatively short period (let’s say a couple of seconds).

If you want to leave one mining pool and go to another one, the app will allow you to do that for free. Keep in mind that some android apps require a certain fee for something like that.

AA Miner

In the previous cases, we numbered a couple of cryptos that the app supports. However, in this case, we will not do that because AA Miner accepts the mining of more than 50 cryptos (including Bitcoin). The app itself claims that the algorithm it uses is the most profitable one you can find on the market. We won’t say something like that, but we do invite you to check out whether that is true or not.

Just like any other Android mining up, this one allows you to specify the number of threads you plan to use. You can also choose some additional services such as allowing the app to run in the background all the time or you can simply allow it to run while you are recharging the battery. Getting the necessary information in real-time matters a lot, so consider this as a helpful solution.

Final Thought

Becoming a good miner is not easy, and we recommend you stay on the ground after hearing the success stories of some professional miners. Joining a mining group is a much better option than trying to achieve certain results alone. Indeed, you will have to pay fees as well as share the reward with other members, but you can be sure the profit will be regular.