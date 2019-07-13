Mindhunter second season to release on August 16

Netflix announced plans for Mindhunter second season almost two years ago and now has a release date. David Fincher confirmed through the treatment podcast that the second season of the criminal series will debut on August 16th.

Netflix’s exciting series will return to the second season on August 16th. Exciting news came after one of the program’s executive producers, David Fincher, left the cat in the bag during the podcast interview on Friday.

“Yes, there is meeting now,” Fincher said in “Treating” KCRW. “I’m not sure, I think it’s safe to say, but it will be 16.”

Which means fans are more than a month before they can fall into the psychological series of Jonathan Groff after almost two years of waiting.

The first season of Mindhunter was broadcast for the first time in October 2017, and the second season was confirmed the following month after the series received enthusiastic critics and fans. In its second season, the show will continue to focus on Holden Ford (Groff) and Bill Tench’s (Holt McCallany) work as FBI agents in the Behavioral Science Unit during the ’70s but will add more diversity to the mix.

“Next year we’re looking at the Atlanta child murders, so we’ll have a lot more African-American music which will be nice,” Fincher told Billboard in 2017 of season 2. “The music will evolve. It’s intended to support what’s happening with the show and for the show to evolve radically between seasons.”

“I received a call from Andrew Dominik, who saw the first season and said:” I would really like to do something in the second season, “said Fincher.” We brought it. When God gives you a great idea, accept it. When we sat down, he said, “What is the world that seems so American? Something is happening here.” I said the show is about narcissism.

