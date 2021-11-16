What Do We Know About Matrix 4: Resurrections?

What to Expect from The New Matrix Movie?

Once upon a time, no one would believe it if someone said that we could use the internet for things like shopping, watching movies, playing games, etc. Virtual worlds, especially, were a very “unbelievable” idea: no one would have thought that digital worlds could replace the “real” world and that we could even compare dozens of services in mere seconds. For example, check out the zarbonusesfinder.com/online-casinos/, it lets you do exactly that.

Many of these ideas changed with the first Matrix movie, as it sowed the first seeds of the virtual reality idea, which is currently being discussed. The Matrix is, therefore, a legendary movie, especially for Generation Y. And that legend finally returns – a fourth movie is being made for the Matrix series, which many thought was over. So, what should we expect from this last movie in the series? In this article, we will answer this question.

Things We Know

Let’s start with what we know for sure. The Wachowski sisters directed the first three films of the series together, but Lana Wachowski will direct the fourth film alone. Lilly Wachowski says she was not involved in the project because she didn’t want to repeat something she had done before, and she states that she wants to be interested in new things as an artist. Tony Sloterman, the product owner of the Casino Bonuses Finder company, says he thinks this change will not make a difference in terms of the adaptation variety of the movie, and it will be as popular as the first film in the iGaming industry. “We are confident and excited that many Matrix-themed games will be released alongside the movie,” he says. “We think slot games will be developed first for mobile and desktop, but advances in VR technology offer great potential for all kinds of Matrix-themed casino games.”

We know that the lead roles in the project belong to Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, and they will both return as Neo – Trinity. Returning characters include Lambert Wilson (Merovingian), Jada Pinkett-Smith (Niobe), and Daniel Bernhardt (Agent Johnson). But if you were hoping for Laurence Fishburne to be among these characters, we have bad news: Morpheus is not returning.

At least not as Laurence Fishburne.

We won’t know why until we see the movie, but we do know two things. One, Laurence Fishburne, has revealed that he hasn’t received any offers for the role. So, the producers never thought of him from the beginning. There is actually a Morpheus character in the movie, but this time Yahya Abdul-Mateen II gets the role. Such a change would not have been made if it was not of great importance in terms of the script, so we can say that Morpheus has a very important role in the new movie. We will only be able to find out after the release of the movie whether Morpheus, who will be played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, is the same or a completely different character.

Speaking of non-returning characters, Hugo Weaving (Agent Smith) is, unfortunately, not in the new movie. But at least we know why – Weaving got an offer, but it was rejected because the production phase of the film did not match the actor’s schedule. In case you’re wondering, Weaving turned the project down for starring in a play called “The Visit.” From here, we can assume that there will be an Agent Smith character in the movie, but this is not certain – the producers may have removed this character completely from the script due to Weaving’s decision.

Finally, we know the vision date and name of the movie. The fourth movie in the series is called “The Matrix: Resurrections”, and it will be released on December 22, 2021, unless changes are made at the last moment. It was originally scheduled for May 2021 but was delayed due to the pandemic. The movie will also be available to watch on HBO Max for 31 days at the same time as the cinemas.

Things We Speculate

Now we can start talking about things we don’t know for sure and won’t know until the movie comes out. The Matrix: Resurrections trailer has been released, and we can make some guesses just by looking at it. It is also claimed that the script of the movie has leaked, and this script fits the trailer in many ways. According to rumors:

The film takes place 60 years after the original trilogy. In other words, it is not a prequel, as many people thought.

In this new world, people have returned to normal life and started to communicate with their old enemies, the machines. However, there are still people who remain in the Matrix.

Neo is a computer programmer living in this Matrix world, and as in the first movie, he questions his purpose of existence. (The psychiatrist scene in the trailer also shows this.)

From the real world, Morpheus’ former student (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) enters the world of the Matrix and begins to search for Trinity. Trinity is a married woman named Tiffany in this world.

But instead, he contacts Neo, and the rest of the movie is about Neo trying to save Trinity. As you can remember, Trinity saved Neo in the first movie, this time, it’s the other way around.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UqbH79g7XJ8

Of course, we do not know how true this speculation is, and we will not know until the movie is released, but we can say that it looks very real. In the trailer, we see a Neo similar to the one in the first movie. It’s like he doesn’t realize he’s living in a virtual world and has different problems. Neil Patrick Harris plays a character named “The Analyst” – it seems that the machines have decided to reanimate Neo in order to further analyze and gather information. But before that happens, Morpheus contacts him, and together they try to save Trinity. Based on this script, we can argue that the fourth film is actually the first of a second trilogy. In any case, it’s not long before we see what the fourth movie looks like, and we’re excited to see how the Matrix franchise continues.