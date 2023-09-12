The Top 10 Matching Games You Need to Play in 2023

Hello, fellow puzzle lovers! If you’re anything like me, you can’t get enough of match 3 games. They’re fun, addictive, and satisfying to play. But with so many match 3 games out there, how do you choose the best ones? Well, don’t worry, because I’ve done the hard work for you.

I’ve played hundreds of these games and narrowed them down to the top 10. And the best part is, the match 3 games are all free to download from Gametop!

Match 3 games are a type of puzzle game where you have to swap or match three or more tiles of the same color or shape to clear them from the board and score points. Some match 3 games also have special tiles that can trigger bonuses, power-ups, or other effects. Match 3 games are easy to learn but hard to master, and they can provide hours of entertainment and challenge.

So, without further ado, here are my top match 3 games of 2023:

Brickshooter Egypt

Brickshooter Egypt takes the classic match-3 mechanics and adds an Egyptian archaeological theme and ballistics-based puzzle challenges. Players help an archaeologist excavate ancient tombs by matching colorful bricks and skillfully shooting exploding balls of energy at brick piles.

Each level reveals more of the beautifully detailed underground tombs and hidden relics. Brickshooter Egypt includes hundreds of cleverly designed levels across multiple game modes that will keep players engaged for hours with its mix of strategy, timing, and precision shots required to three-star every challenge. Bright visuals and an uplifting soundtrack make this a joy to play.

Around the World in 80 Days

Inspired by Jules Verne’s classic novel, Around the World in 80 Days puts a match-3 spin on a iconic journey across the globe. Players take on the role of Phileas Fogg as he races to circumnavigate the earth within the tight time limit. Levels are set in memorable locations and cultures from London to India, China, and more.

Matches remove obstacles and fuel Fogg’s steamship, hot air balloon, elephants, and other transportation methods on the path to completing each leg of the voyage. With fantastic animations that bring each destination vibrantly to life, Around the World in 80 Days offers a fun, relaxed match-3 gameplay wrapped in an entertaining story.

Cradle of Rome 2

The sequel to the popular Cradle of Rome delivers more strategic match-3 play set within the evolving ancient Roman empire. Players help guide the expansion of Rome by matching tiles to recruit legions, construct buildings, develop technologies, and conquer neighboring territories. Careful resource management and tactics are required across the multiple campaigns.

Cradle of Rome 2 immerses players in history with rotating backgrounds that pan across detailed maps of the Mediterranean world. Fascinating facts about Roman culture are also incorporated into the scenarios. For match-3 fans seeking depth, replayability, and an educational bend, Cradle of Rome 2 provides endless entertainment.

Atlantis Quest

Atlantis Quest transports players under the sea on a quest to discover the lost city before evil forces can harness its power. Matches are made to sail ships, dive mysterious ruins, battle sea monsters, and explore coral reefs, shipwrecks, and more breathtaking aquatic environments.

As the story progresses across multiple story arcs, gorgeous HD graphics bring the legend of Atlantis to life with vibrant sea life, crumbling temples, and awe-inspiring vistas to uncover.

Fast-paced and strategic match-3 puzzles plus RPG elements like character upgrades keep Atlantis Questfresh through multiple playthroughs. Underwater adventure lovers won’t want to miss this gem.

Fishdom 3

The third installment in the popular Fishdom franchise lets players run their own aquarium while matching colorful sea creatures. Care for pufferfish, angelfish, sharks, dolphins and more exotic marine life by cleaning tanks, feeding the fish, building new exhibits, and completing conservation missions.

Match-3 rounds provide the currency to expand the aquarium experience through habitat amenities, special events, and even mini-games like “Shark Chase” that break up the core gameplay. Fishdom 3 remains one of the most visually stunning match-3 games on mobile,transporting players to a beautiful underwater haven anytime they need relaxation and puzzle-solving fun.

Azteca Bubbles

Become an Aztec shaman with magical powers in Azteca Bubbles and help your village thrive through colorful match-3 puzzles. Matches remove obstacles, summon resources, and cast spells to aid townspeople with farming, building projects, and more. As levels progress, explore jungles, temples, and the grandeur of Tenochtitlan while participating in ceremonies alongside realistic 3D characters.

Azteca Bubbles deeply immerses players in ancient Mesoamerican culture through authentic architecture, traditions, flora and fauna depicted across its imaginative scenarios and mini-games. Its vibrancy and attention to accurate historical detail make it an educational treat as well as relaxing play.

Bubble Shooter Golden Path

One of the best classic match-3 games, Bubble Shooter Golden Pathprovides straightforward yet strategic popping fun. Shoot bubbles at groups of three or more matching colors to remove them from the board. Carefully plan shots to slowly reveal treasures and overcome obstacles across 250 single-player levels and endless modes.

Golden Path amps up the challenge of the original Bubble Shooterwith new power-ups, boosters, and gameplay modifiers to three-star each stage. Simple to learn but hard to master, its polished graphics and smooth animations offer pure match-3 gameplay satisfaction without frills. For users who prefer uncluttered core mechanics, Golden Path delivers.

Silver Tale

Set in an enchanting steampunk fantasy world, Silver Tale provides engaging match-3 action mixed with hobby farm simulation. Players run a workshop producing goods through match-3 production cycles, then ship items to market in a hot air balloon.

Resources collected from farming, mining, logging and crafting are used to expand the workshop, customize characters, and unlock new regions of Silverdale. Charming characters and villages populate the hand-drawn landscapes.

Silver Tale stand out for its relaxing and rewarding gameplay loop that keeps players invested in their workshop’s growth over multiple seasons. An accessible yet enthralling aesthetic makes this a great game for all ages.

While the match-3 genre may seem simplistic on the surface, the best titles artfully craft vibrant worlds and intricate systems around their core loop of tile-flipping puzzles. Whether set in underwater kingdoms, ancient civilizations or whimsical lands, these games transport players to memorable destinations through stunning visuals and imaginative scenarios.

Beyond just clearing boards, many introduce strategic elements, progression systems and replay incentives that reward long-term player investment.

The selections featured here prove match-3 gameplay continues evolving far beyond basic color-matching into engrossing interactive narratives. So when searching for a new game that provides relaxing puzzles tied to rich experiences, consider these match-3 gems topping lists in 2023 and beyond. They offer the perfect blend of stimulation and Zen-like flow to please puzzle fans of all stripes.