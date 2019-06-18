Mass deportations of illegal immigration to be shot

Glancing at the recent tweet of President Trump, it is reported that the president intends to go out for a long time. Immigration officials who spoke with the Washington Post in May said they could be removed by the head of National Security (DHS), Kirsten Nielsen, for his opposition to this plan.

An ANSD official said the plan aims to eliminate immigrant adults and children. There is a fear that this problem will be seriously pushed aside. It will be ineffective and could go back, ignoring resources from critical crisis management operations.

However, several senior government officials told the Daily Caller last month that the president is still planning to remove illegal immigrants from the United States, and perhaps even to use the rights of the Insurrection Act to do so.

“Next week, the ICE trial procedure is illegal aliens who illegally use the United States” – he wrote on Twitter late Monday evening. “It’s done the moment it appears.”

On Monday, President Trump said in a tweet that immigration agents in the United States are planning to conduct mass arrests next week, an alleged reference to the plan for several thousand migrants and children in the Blitz operation in major US cities that last several months.

Trump and his senior immigration adviser, Stephen Miller, called on National Security officials to arrest and remove thousands of family members whose deportation measures are being accelerated this year by the Justice Department as part of a program known as “Rocket docket.”

Enforcement of large-scale ICE operations are kept a secret to prevent the tipping of the targets

In 2018, Trump and other senior officials threatened the mayor of Oakland, California, with criminal charges for alerting city residents that immigration raids were in the works.

The United States and Guatemala are preparing to sign an agreement on a “safe third country” that will help stop immigration in Central America, said the message of President Donald Trump Monday night.

The signing of the agreement will give the US border authorities the legal power to quickly repatriate migrants passing through Guatemala, regardless of fugitives seized and guarded by Congress and US courts, in effect creating a legal environment against immigrants from Latin America, Africa and India across Guatemala.

Tweet Also said that law enforcement will accelerate the return of “millions” of illegal immigrants – despite the fact that many Democrats and Republican lawmakers are blocking legal reforms and funds needed to return more than a small percentage of over 11 million of illegal immigrants in the United States. Do let us know your take over this in the comments below.