Secrets to Marketing in the Gaming Industry in 2020

Due to the presence of gazillion games, the gaming industry has gone through a humongous growth. The same is for digital downloads, free online games, mobile games, artificial intelligence, and augmented reality. All these options make the market flooded with so many games that it is hard to decide which one is the best to play and if you are a game app developer, you must wonder how to get the best out of a digital platform to promote your game. Well, you should leverage digital marketing, so it makes your game stand out.

Know Here How Digital Marketing Makes Its Way to Boost up the Gaming Industry

1. Make use of SEO Strategy

SEO has a significant stake when we talk about marketing strategies to be used in the gaming industry. It is because of the increasing popularity of online and networking games. It helps a lot in driving traffic to the gaming platform.

2. Video content plays the role of the king in the gaming industry

Gone are those days when content marketing is done via text and messages. So, if you are willing to serve your audiences with the intended output, make sure that your content is creative.

It is always great to use the YouTube video editor such as this one here to help with the game theme and small edits like thumbnails and captions.

Video content is very popular to drive traffic into your gaming platform. Among all social media platforms, one of the top platforms to showcase the video content is YouTube, where out of ten, almost six channels are related to the gaming industry.

3. Use of social media platforms wisely

Making a successful marketing strategy for the gaming industry is only possible when using social media platforms. It will help you in reaching millions or billions of folks in a short span.

Some of the most popular social media platforms are Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn. All these channels will connect your gaming website or app to the world exempted from any kind of location bars, religion, etc. Using these platforms, you can easily let the world know about gaming updates or advertise your gaming app or website in the most attractive way to grab game lovers’ attention.

You can also make use of social media for business advertisement. You can make use of Facebook advertisements to display the gaming app. It will help you redirect the audience’s attention to your gaming website or any existing landing page with the help of paid advertising.

We all know that Facebook is equipped with the best audience selection tool, which will make your advertisement reach the right potential audience at a faster pace. It has the highest number of monthly active users, followed by Instagram and YouTube.

4. Keep your focus on mobile gamers.

According to a survey, mobile games have a major hold in the gaming market, i.e., up to 51%. It is also the best platform to boost up the gaming industry. It requires a team effort; if you are running blogs, make sure you are updating the same. More attention is required to handle the Google Play and App store. There are various categories in Google Play and App store, such as adventure, board, casino, trivia, racing, sports, word gaming, simulation, and many others. You need to decide your category first if you want to run successful mobile marketing for your gaming app.

5. Go with influential marketing.

Gamers mostly prefer to watch how others are playing. They also follow the game influencers to understand their tricks of playing the game well.

Collaborating with game influencers

To do successful marketing, it is necessary to understand the importance of game influencers in the gaming industry. Many people follow game influencers to understand the tips and tricks they use to play the game well. It is the best way to improve your brand visibility in the gaming world.

Taking the help of women influencers

They are more interested in playing puzzle games, and they mostly get to know about such kinds of games through women influencers. Targeting section-wise is also crucial for doing successful marketing of the gaming world.

According to research, 45% of game players are a woman. There was a video series #SheTalksGames; it is going viral on social media, where you will see women sharing their personal experience about the gaming world, like what are the challenges and opportunities they faced.

One of the most important channels of game influencers nowadays is Twitch TV. It is a live-streaming channel where you can watch live gaming sessions of your favorite gamer. It is the best way to make a lucrative and fruitful conversation with the audience.

6. Focus on strategic positioning

Gaming industry marketing is not solely based on influencers only. There are mainly four important elements of strategic positioning.

The first one is a frame of reference; it helps define your target audience and understand your competitors in the gaming world. Through your frame of reference, gamers get to know about the game theme. The second element is parity; it means how you are justifying the frame of reference. If you are promoting a mobile game, then you should set your frame reference as console shooters. The third element is the point of differentiation. Under this, you are required to mention what is unique in your game as compared to others. There should be a solid reason why a gamer chooses your game over others. In other words, there should be a USP of your game. The fourth element is the reason to believe your game app should be there; only then help to create a strong positioning in the gaming world.

Conclusion

Almost every marketing campaign using a digital marketing platform like YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and many others to reach its true gaming fanbase. It is considered as one of the important arenas in the marketing world. Billions of dollars are spending on digital marketing to boost up the gaming industry.

