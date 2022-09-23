How to make your WordPress site faster?

To have a successful career online you need to know how to manage your website. You won’t even need the help of a designer if you have a small, simple site. Company owners generally opt for this platform for several reasons. It’s free and you don’t need to have any experience with HTML, coding, CSS, Java and other programming languages. It is enough to buy a domain and configure WordPress.

You probably already know how much it benefits your business. You could also see information about building a WordPress site and its key elements everywhere. Everyone talks about the same elements, design, logo, seo optimization, advertising, etc. It’s really a lot of terms, explanations, but not enough concrete information that you need. If you want to untangle that tangled ball of data, this text will help you. Read what everything should be taken care of when it comes to your page.

What are the elements of a good website?

While building a watch you should always keep in mind the needs of the user and your clear goal. That way you’ll have a lot less work later on. Remember that WordPress can look whatever you want it to look like. It comes with a basic theme, but you don’t have to keep that look. Most users are not happy with this theme, but you can always install free ones or buy new ones. Don’t forget to customize the fonts and choose the color palette. The speed of the website also depends on it.

Good content has a great impact on a website. However, you won’t succeed if you don’t know your audience well enough. When you learn more about it, you will have the opportunity to contribute more to the community. Ask yourself why people should visit your site, because the competition is huge. The key to success is knowing your site’s visitors. Find out all about them and have a good story. Their wishes are exactly part of that story. Based on this, you will create content on the site. When writing content, avoid too much technical terminology and incomprehensible phrases.

Website name, domain, and hosting

These three items are most important in the site development process. We all know that this platform is free, but that doesn’t mean that you won’t invest any money while building a website. It is necessary to invest in a domain and hosting if you want a fast website. Their prices vary, and the choice depends on your needs and budget. So check carefully what is offered on the market, because they have a big impact on the quality of the page. For example, pay attention to the uniqueness of the domain. It must be unique, try to create a name that does not yet exist on the market. This can be a problem, as most short names are taken.

Take as much time as you need to think, because you can make a big mistake and decide on a complicated name. It will be very difficult to remember, which means that hardly any user will remember you. Finding an attractive domain name is not an easy task. In a sea of busy names, check out the name found on domains ending in .com. The most important thing when choosing a domain is its relevance to your niche. It is important that it contains keywords that are related to your business.

Install Plugins

If you want to better manage your cache, you’ll need the right tool and configuration. So get a cache plugin as soon as possible and improve the performance of your site. Thanks to this feature, the response time will improve significantly and you will get more customers. There are numerous other plugins such as Agilecdn.cloud which can help you run your operations smoothly.

How to choose a good hosting?

Consider the needs of your website. It is also important to check the speed of the web server and choose one that uses advanced caching mechanisms. It is desirable that it contains more features and has reliable customer support. That way, you’ll be sure that it won’t slow down your site. Good customer support is the main feature of any site, because it is the most important to solve current problems. This refers to lags or slow loading times. Since providers offer different types of hosting, think carefully about the difference between them.

For example, shared hosting is a cheaper option suitable for beginners. However, it won’t be enough if you start expanding your business. That’s why cloud hosting is the best option, because it offers more resources from the network than the server. Such an approach eliminates downtime and is easy to use. We must not forget about WordPress hosting, it is specially designed to optimize the performance of this platform. To make the best decision, think about the content you plan to upload. Traffic flow also has an impact on page load speed. If you want to achieve maximum speed, you should choose the closest server location.

How to check website speed?

Have you tested your website speed yet? If you haven’t, do it now. Without that information, you shouldn’t take any action, because you don’t know the state of your location. Most tools are free and can test desktop and mobile versions. All you need to do is enter your website address and wait for the results. They will be displayed on a scale with points. What’s interesting about these tools is that you’ll also get tips.

It refers to the necessary changes you should make in order to improve page load times. The tools differ from each other in terms of performance and the amount of data they provide to users. For example, some tools will offer you a more detailed and extensive overview. It will also identify specific segments in which you did not achieve a satisfactory number of points.

Conclusion:

So, you don’t need to be an IT expert to create a WP site. That’s why this platform is so popular. Do not forget that Google also takes into account the speed with which the site is loaded when determining the ranking. That’s why it’s important to invest a lot of time and effort in optimization. Measure your site speeds and make the necessary changes.