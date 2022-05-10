Making financial decisions that help you make the most of your money allows you to put your funds to work for you. There are many ways of making it work for you, and choosing a few to start out with can put you on the path to financial freedom.

Taking Care of Debt

Getting out of debt allows your money to work for you since you will have more to set aside. Knowing you need to pay off the debt is one thing, but actually coming up with the funds to do so might be a completely different story. Even though it might be tempting to throw everything you have at your debt; it is important to have an emergency fund in place before you start tackling any debt. That’s because you don’t want to go further into the hole if you have a financial emergency. Still, there are some ways you can start dealing with your debt, even if you are still working on that first emergency fund. Refinancing your student loans allows you to cut your monthly expenses down without spending your emergency funds. Choosing the right lender lets you combine all your existing loans into one, and they offer flexible options.

Choose a Repayment Option

There are a number of options to start paying down your debt once you have your emergency fund established. the best way to make progress is to put as much extra money toward repayments as possible. That way, you will be making progress on more than just the interest. Still, even if you have a month where you don’t have as much wiggle room in your budget, it is still important to make more than just the minimum payments. One option is to put any extra money toward your debt. Whether it’s a bonus from work, a tax refund, or a side hustle, putting it toward your debt benefits you in the long run.

Get a High-Yield Savings Account

While investing your money is a great way to make it work for you, you do need to have a savings account, especially if you are saving for a specific goal. A high-yield account allows you to build wealth that can help you meet your goals. While they are often similar to regular savings accounts, they often yield a higher percentage of interest. You will owe taxes on this interest, but they are a great way of passively making your money grow. Know that there are some limitations on these types of accounts, just like with regular savings accounts. You may be limited on how often you can make withdrawals, and you might only be able to put in a certain amount every month. the good news is this can reduce the temptation to take the funds for something else.

Look to Passive Income

As the cost of living and other expenses increase, more and more people are looking into passive income streams as a way to increase their income and reduce the negative effects of inflation. Passive income streams allow you to earn without being actively involved with the earning method. This will be in addition to your regular wage. Instead, you might make your own things work for you. This can include anything from making money online, to royalties on rental property you own, to stocks. It can take a bit of effort to get things started, but it might be easier than getting another job. And even owning a rental property can be easier if you are able to hire someone on a part-time basis to manage it. Side hustles can go right toward savings, debt repayment, or other financial goals.

Adding Investing to Your Financial Plans

Thinking about your situation to find the right amount of money to invest is a great way to make your money work for you over the long-term. Investing is a great way to round out your financial portfolio, especially for more distant goals, such as retiring. Often, this method of making your money work for you offers a better return than a checking or savings account, although there are no guarantees. Market conditions will cause the balance to change. There is some risk associated with putting your money out there, so it might not be an attractive option for everyone. Still, doing your research and learning more about how the process works can help you prepare for your retirement.

Automate Financial Tasks

Your money won’t work for you if you are constantly forgetting to pay your bills, especially because late fees will likely be charged. Instead, consider using an automatic system, or autopay, to have funds either withdrawn from your bank account or charged to your card. The funds can automatically go to the correct vendor. Once it is set up, you will not need to worry about making payments. You only need to ensure there are enough funds in the bank account to cover the charge. Remember your credit score depends partly on your ability to pay bills on time. If you enroll in autopay, you might be able to build your credit score faster. Automations can also help you save for retirement or other savings. That way, you can stay on track with other savings goals.

Avoiding Fees

There are many fees financial institutions might charge, and they can begin to add up. Bank fees might include bounced checks, minimum balance fees, ATM fees, account closures, or paying late. Fees and interest can add up, so make sure you carefully learn about any fees before signing up for an account. When it comes to investing, you might not know what you are doing if you don’t have experience doing so. The good news is a financial advisor can help you, but they may come at a premium. They can help you optimize and manage your portfolio. However, since the cost might make them inaccessible for many, there are other options. Robo-advisors are often much less expensive, and they usually take advantage of algorithms to optimize your portfolio for you.