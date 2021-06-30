How to Make Money with Cryptocurrency Studying the Specifics of the Industry in Parallel

The world of cryptocurrencies is complex. A decade ago, more than 99% of the content about cryptocurrency and blockchain technology did not even exist, but right now it is impossible to stay up to date with all the content about crypto coming up day after day.

In this sense, it is crucial to study the specifics of the industry, but not only for trading/investment purposes. Nowadays, knowing about cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology increases your chances of success as a professional.

Hence, there are several ways to leverage your knowledge about cryptocurrency and DeFi while you are studying to become a master of crypto trading/investments.

In this article, you will discover how to make money while studying the specifics of the crypto industry in parallel, other than just going to purchase bitcoin on Paybis!

Crypto Copyrighting – Write About What You Are Learning to Earn Money

Indeed, the crypto space is a brand-new segment of the global economy. With the increasing popularity of cryptocurrencies, more and more people want to consume content related to it.

Every day, thousands of websites, blogs, and social media accounts post valuable content about crypto, including the latest news, the market’s hottest novelties, and the crypto prices of the most valuable assets at the moment.

Hence, it is possible to write about what you are learning while you are studying the crypto industry. You do not necessarily need to be a new Satoshi to do it, as your writing ability will evolve as your knowledge about the specifics in the crypto industry increases.

Plus, there is a lot of people online posting recycled content only, which means that you can stand out as long as you keep producing original content for crypto investors and traders.

If you want to know how to write on the internet, you must start by reading books such as “Great Leads – The Six Easiest Ways to Start a Sales Message” and “Confessions of an Advertising Man”.

Once you consider yourself ready to start, several websites pay for well-written articles about Bitcoin, altcoins, DeFi, and other subjects, including freelancing websites such as UpWork and Workana.

Have a Voice on the Internet – Earning Money by Posting on Bitcointalk

Bitcointalk is the most traditional forum dedicated to discussing everything related to Bitcoin, blockchain technology, and cryptocurrencies. This unique thread machine was built in 2009 by no one less than Satoshi Nakamoto, Bitcoin’s anonymous creator.

If you are passionate about cryptocurrencies and want to make money while studying the specifics of the industry, you can be one of the top persons on Bitcointalk that are paid to write posts there.

If you are an avid follower of the forum and have gained some authority by posting interesting content on their threads, your posts on Bitcointalk can get a sponsored subscription.

This way, it is possible to get paid for every post you make on Bitcointalk. Undoubtedly, it requires plenty of knowledge in the segment, but it will not be a problem for individuals that study the specifics of the crypto industry.

Bitcoin Binary Options

Currently, Bitcoin is still the world’s most valuable crypto asset. The world’s first cryptocurrency keeps running a take-no-prisoners price run, despite a slight decrease in price recently.

One of the feasible manners to make money while studying the specifics of the crypto market is to engage in Bitcoin binary options.

In essence, Bitcoin binary options are a form of trading in which individuals have to predict if Bitcoin’s price will either rise or fall in a certain amount of time. Hence, if the investor makes the right prediction, he/she earns the option’s payoff.

Nonetheless, engaging in Bitcoin binary options has its share of risk, as if an investor makes the incorrect prediction, he/she loses their investment.

For example, let us say that Bitcoin is trading at $50,000 on May 24 at 4 pm. So, within a binary option, you can bet that price will be higher or lower at 6 pm. If you place a bet, you win a certain percentage of the amount you invested if your prediction is right.

Earn by learning about crypto on CoinMarketCap

Cryptocurrency price data tracker CoinMarketCap has been introducing many interesting play-to-earn concepts ever since its acquisition by Binance. One of the most creative ways to involve people in the space and help them learn more about it is through the Earn section. Users need to visit the page occasionally in order to learn about new projects and are subsequently asked to take part in a quiz. If the answers are correct, users are paid in the exact cryptocurrency they had to learn about, and amounts range between $3-$10 for just a few minutes of invested time.

For many countries, this amount represents the earnings of a whole working day, which makes it a great opportunity to earn some side income while learning about the industry in a fun way. And the knowledge they gain along the way further helps them do their own research on projects that interest them.

There are usually 2-3 projects active on the page, and you can also find similar earning models on exchanges like Coinbase and others. Note that the crypto is delivered to your wallet after a certain period of time, which is usually 1 month or more.

Make Money with Cryptocurrency While Studying the Specifics of the Industry – Final Thoughts

It is plain to see that making money with cryptocurrency while studying the specific of the industry in parallel is not an impossible task.

There is plenty of knowledge about the crypto industry online, but nothing substitutes practice. A good way to learn more is to follow the most important events in the industry (e.g., Hackathons, forums, speeches of industry-leading figures, etc.).

Plus, platforms such as Discord, Telegram, and Twitter are home to the crypto community. It is crucial to stay involved and know what is going on while you are still trying to find your place in the crypto industry.