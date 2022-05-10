One of the most famous wax museums in the world, Madame Tussauds, Bangkok has over 90 wax statues in different zones. Some of the famous zones are music with statues of iconic celebrities like Ariana Grande and one direction.

The Bollywood zone which has statues of Shahrukh khan, Amitabh Bachan, and Prabhas, The Film zone, TV zone, A-list zone, History zone, leaders zone, sports zone, Art-science zone and many more. However, one has to purchase an entry ticket to explore this famous Madame Tussauds in Bangkok.

You can get the tickets from: https://www.thrillophilia.com/tours/madame-tussauds-bangkok-admission-ticket

Discover the World of Famous Fun Madame Tussauds, Bangkok

1. Music Zone

Meet the stars of one direction

The most popular zone at the Madame Tussauds Bangkok is the music zone which has the first boy band after the Beatles. You can look at their wax statues sitting on a couch bench together and this also allows the fans to sit beside them and click some amazing pictures. The most interesting fact is that the outfits worn by the wax statues are donated by the band.

Ariana Grande

Instagram icon, singer, actor, and pop star Ariana Grande became a teen icon after her popular shows “victorious” and “sam and cat”. Most people visit Madame Tussauds to look at the real-life look-alike of Ariana Grande and take some cool pictures.

2. Bollywood zone

One of the most popular wax statues in the Bollywood zone is of the international star “Shahrukh Khan ” also known as the King of Bollywood. This actor has many international hits and also owns his movie production companies Dreamz unlimited and Red chilies entertainment. Every Shahrukh khan fan would be thrilled to take a picture alongside this famous wax statue. Another famous statue at the Madame Tussauds is of the icon “Amitabh Bachan” who is known for his deep voice and is one of the highest-paid Bollywood actors.

3. Film Zone

One of the most popular wax statues in the film zone is the “spider-man” which was created by Stan Lee in the 1960s. This famous marvel character has millions of fans all over the world and is a part of the avengers that include other superheroes such as iron man, captain America and many more. You can also find the wax statue of Bruce Lee who is famous for his martial arts moves and has appeared in many movies such as Enter the Dragon, Marlow, Game of Death, and many more. Other statues include Mario Maurer, Hugh Jackman, Chris Evans, and Lt.Col.Wanchana Sawasdee.

4. TV zone

The Madame Tussauds tv studios have some amazing names such as Ken Theeradej who gained a lot of popularity after Song Rao Nirun Dorn (two of us forever) Anne Thongprasom who is one of the most popular television stars in Thailand. You can also find the wax statue of the winner of the Thai Supermodel and the model of the world winner Khemanit Jamikorn.

5. History zone

Another popular zone where you can look at the statue of people who are of utmost importance in our history. The most popular one is Madame Marie Tussauds herself who is one of the most famous sculptors in history. It was she who founded the Madame Tussauds museum 200 years ago. Other celebrity wax statues include Mao Zedong, Mahatma Gandhi, Soekarno, Princess Diana, and Buddhadasa Bhikkhu.

6. A list Zone

This zone has some amazing A-list celebrities on the red carpet. The most famous statue is of the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star, Johnny Depp whose first major role was in “A Nightmare on Elm Street” in 1984. Next, we have one of the most beautiful women “Angelina Jolie”, who is an Academy Award and a golden globe winner. She is also known for her humanitarian work and has also won the Global Humanitarian Award from the United Nations Association of the United States. Other celebrities include Dwayne Johnson, Brad Pitt, Jackie Chan, Michelle Yeoh, and Vin Diesel.

7. Sports zone

Madame Tussauds also has a different zone for sports lovers and one of the most iconic statues is of the footballer “Cristiano Ronaldo” who has played for teams like Real Madrid, Manchester United, and Portugal. He was also recognized as the FIFPro world player of the year and the FIFA world player of the year in the year 2008.

Another famous footballer whose statue is at the Madame Tussauds is “David Beckham” who played for the England national team, Manchester United, Real Madrid, LA Galaxy, and AC Milan. Other players include Serena Williams, Wayne Rooney, Steven Gerrard, Yao Ming, and many more.

8. Leaders zone

For people who follow politics, you can enjoy looking at some of the famous icons such as “Barack Obama” who was the 44th president of the United States in 2008. You can also find the wax statue of his wife “Michele Obama” who went to Harward law school and joined “Let’s move! campaign to raise a healthier generation of children.

Queen Elizabeth 2 has been the monarch of 16 commonwealth realms since 1952. She is the first and only female member of the royal family to serve the armed forces in 1945. Other leaders include Mahathir Bin Mohamad, Aung San Suu Kyi, and Narendra Modi.

9. Arts and Science zone

The most famous wax statue here is of Albert Einstein who is known to have many groundbreaking discoveries and theories including the theory of relativity. He is also the winner of the Nobel prize in Physics for his work in Theoretical physics and for discovering the Photoelectric effect.

The younger generation will be more familiar with our next celebrity who has a wax statue here. The founder of Facebook, “Mark Zuckerberg”, has over 1,310,000,000 active users. Ludwig van Beethoven, Pablo Picasso, and Silpa Bhirasri are some other names who have their statues in this zone.