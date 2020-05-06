There was a time when you had to watch newly released movies in movie theaters. Or wait for official DVDs (or even pirated!) to come out and watch them on DVD player or computer. Things have changed with time now. You can view newly released movies or episodes of TV shows within hours of the official release on sites like M4uFree.

Streaming is a big deal nowadays. With the widespread availability of high-speed internet connection and the rise of smartphones, you can easily stream movies instead of waiting for downloading the movie or episode of a TV show.

M4uFree is a popular streaming site where you can stream any latest movie or recently launched episode of a web series. You don’t have to pay a membership fee to watch content on M4uFree. You can visit the site, search whatever you want, click on it to the poster to start streaming.

You don’t have to use your computer to stream movies from M4uFree, your smartphone’s web browser is enough to get you the most excellent entertainment.

Why is it a Famous Website?

Countless streaming sites across the internet offer you movies and TV shows for either download/streaming or both, but not all of them are good. The reason M4uFree stood out as a famous movie streaming site is its extensive content library and elegant interface.

If your website isn’t clean and user-friendly, nobody is going to stick around for long. M4uFree has a clean interface and a simple navigation engine that allows you to search for any title quickly.

Upon visiting the landing page of the website, you will notice the below options on the upper-right corner:

You can pick your movie by using filters like Genre or Year. Two categories feature shows and films that are currently trending as the top. Although we don’t know what criteria have been used to select the top content, we hope it’s not going to disappoint you.

The best feature is the Genre option, which lists over twenty different genres with hundreds, if not thousands of movies. From Action, Animation, Comedy, Crime, Drama to Western. Everything is there.

It’s not just about movies. You will get everything – from Seinfeld to Breaking Bad, or currently trending Money Heist.

High definition content and an extensive, regularly updated catalog is the reason it beats other platforms. However, with every free streaming platform comes to a problem – copyright violations.

M4uFree: Is it Safe?

Most of these ‘free’ streaming websites are doing a social service by offering you access to copyrighted content. They are making money by showing you ads, pop-ups, and redirects. That’s why you’ll often be irritated by constant ads. As they say, no such thing as free lunch in this world.

Since they are not authorized to stream content, they are indulging in piracy business, which is strictly prohibited across the world, and there are legal consequences to it.

Many times the prosecutors have taken actions against sites like M4uFree. The original site was shut down numerous times. Still, immediately after that, fake clones pop up and get famous.

We should let you know that we don’t support piracy or illegal distribution of copyright-protected property. We don’t encourage piracy.

These operators change the domain name of the site and change the servers if any action is taken against them, making them free once again. However, users should know that there’s risk beyond that – Your privacy and cybersafety.

These sites are infamous for infiltrating the devices of users with malicious programs that can compromise the security of tools or privacy of the user. Recently, there have been cases reported of cyberattacks from people who were using similar ‘free’ sites.

Specifically, some users complained that some cryptocurrency mining programs infiltrated their computers. That program slowed down the system, all this without their consent.

You don’t want to risk all this for a mere two-hour free movie, do you?

Since distributing or watching pirated content itself is a criminal offense, you shouldn’t complain about malware intrusion. Although websites like M4uFree claim that they don’t have anything to do with virus attacks, they don’t do anything to stop it either.

There are ways to enjoy movies on M4uFree while minimizing the risk, like installing a pop-up blocker, ad blocker, and a VPN. But take a chance in the first place? Why not go for a legal, safe option?

Following are some good, legal alternatives to M4uFree:

Amazon Prime

Crunchyroll

Hulu

Disney+

Netflix

Final Words

Okay, we know it’s not always possible for you to pay for premium membership of every app or site you want to use. Still, the upside of going for premium apps is more. We know it’s too lucrative to forgo a site like M4uFree, but it’s better not to encourage piracy.

If you can’t afford a premium membership, some platforms have very affordable plans. If even that’s not possible for you, you can try free trials offered by them.

You get a wide range of options, besides no risking cybersecurity or any legal consequences. While we accept that the M4uFree is an excellent free streaming platform, it’s a wise choice to go for a legitimate website.

If you enjoyed this article, make sure to share it with your friends to inform them about M4uFree. If you have any thoughts regarding this article, share them with us through comments.